Premier League

AC Milan ‘already looking at new striker transfer for January amid Divock Origi struggles since Liverpool move’

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
 4 days ago

AC MILAN are reportedly looking to replace Divock Origi in January.

That’s despite only signing the striker this summer.

New AC Milan signing Divock Origi could find himself being replaced in January Credit: Getty

Origi, 27, joined the Italian champions on a free transfer from Liverpool after his contract expired.

The Belgian won the Premier League and Champions League during his seven years at Anfield while gaining cult icon status by the Kop faithful thanks to his string of vital goals.

Milan fans were expecting big things in their bid to defend their Serie A title.

However, Origi has made just three appearances so far this term - all from the bench.

He is yet to score a goal or register an assist.

And Calciomercato claim Milan chiefs are beginning to regret handing Origi a four-year deal.

The Italians are already without talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic, leaving Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao as the only reliable attackers.

Origi is now expected to regain his composure and step up to the plate fast after several injuries.

But San Siro heads are already drawing up plans to sign a replacement in the winter window.

Lille’s Jonathan David is understood to be Milan’s top choice, with four goals and two assists in seven games already this term.

RB Salzburg’s Noah Okafor is another option for Stefano Pioli.

And he could be available for a bargain £25million.

But in the meantime, Pioli hopes Origi can overcome his personal problems and become an effective squad player.

After leaving Origi out of the weekend win over Sampdoria due to injury, Pioli said: “It’s disappointing, because he’s a good player, but he didn’t feel right at the end of the training session.

“The muscle was hardening up, so it was best not to risk it. Olivier can play every game, and I have many other players who can also play in that position.

"I'm not worried about Origi's injury. He is a player we strongly wanted and I'm now hoping to have him back after the [international] break."

The US Sun

