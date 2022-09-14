ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Could going abroad this winter be cheaper than staying and paying UK energy bills?

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1k2c_0hv6FKDx00

As the cost of living crisis bites and fuel costs surge, many are worried about the figures they’ll see on their energy bills this winter.

Though each household ’s annual energy bill will be capped at £2,500 following a pledge by new prime minister Liz Truss , the nation will still see a rise in October from the current cap of £1,971. As such, households will be paying roughly double what they were in March for electricity and gas.

If a one-bedroom flat’s £97 monthly energy bill doubles to £194, just nudging the upper end of the government cap (which works out to £208 per month), it will put a huge strain on the occupant’s finances.

One travel agent, TravelTime World, recently launched a “The Heat is On” campaign, urging travellers to take a long-stay holiday this winter to ease the cost of living. It estimated that Britons could live on around £20 a day in certain destinations, aiming to prove that a holiday isn’t just a luxury - in some locations, it could actually save you cash.

So could it be more affordable to flee the UK , dodge winter fuel costs and live it up more cheaply abroad?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvN0c_0hv6FKDx00

How much could I save by staying abroad?

Those who are able to get out of rental properties for a few months will get the best deal here. While homeowners could lock up, switch off appliances and let utilities providers know they will be away for a month or two, your bill won’t reduce to zero if you have a meter and an energy provider. However, you will make significant savings.

Those who are able to get out of a rental arrangement - or property owners able to rent out their place on a short-term basis â€’ and spend up to two or three months living abroad this winter could save hundreds or even thousands in the process.

In July, the average UK rent outside of London hit a record high of £1,126 per calendar month , while the average rent inside the capital increased to £2,257. That works out to between £37.50 and £75.23 per night that we’re spending on a roof over our head in any given 30-day period â€’ before you even get to surging energy bills.

For comparison, you could bag a one-bed apartment in Valencia, Spain from £1,145 for the entire month of November â€’ that’s £38 per night with no worries about energy bills. Or you could rent a one-bed holiday apartment in Faro, Portugal for as little as £671 for the same period â€’ that’s just £22.36 per night on accommodation.

These are based on the cheapest listings for those locations on Airbnb, booked two months ahead â€’ the rentals website’s monthly-bookings discount is a huge help here, giving you between 5 to 50 per cent off when you stay at one property for 28 days or longer.

Holiday apartments are even cheaper than they look, because you’re not responsible for utility bills during your stay. So by staying in the Faro apartment, you’re saving not just £455 a month on the average non-London UK rent, but hundreds more on utility bills such as gas, electricity and water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFJG9_0hv6FKDx00

What are the other perks of fleeing for winter?

On top of being bills-free, you’d be less chilly: Valencia’s average daily temperature in November is 13C to London’s 7C, with Faro’s average at 16C.

Cost of living wise, with bills removed, your budget will need to cover food and drink, fuel or transport, personal essentials, dining out and entertainment â€’ all of which would be cheaper in these locations, with consumer prices estimated by Numbeo this year to be 23.53 per cent lower in Spain than in the UK , and 39.74 per cent lower in Portugal .

Going on these price drops, if your household’s monthly outgoings after rent or mortgage and utility bills is typically £2,000, your living costs in Spain would be around £470 a month cheaper, while in Portugal you’d save more like £795 a month. Of course, you’d pay for your flight and any transport to and from the airport, so allow for that in your savings calculations.

I don’t fancy Europe in winter. Where else could I go?

Factoring in a pricier flight, you could rent an apartment in a farther-flung city with better weather, lower rent and even cheaper cost of living.

Fly to Bangkok, Thailand (from £638 return for a connecting flight in November, at the time of writing) and a modern one-bed Airbnb apartment will cost you from as little as £339 per month, bills inclusive. The cost of living in Thailand is also less than half of what it is in the UK â€’ 54.77 per cent less, according to Numbeo.

This means you could stand to save up to £1,095 a month (based on the assumption of £2,000 living costs detailed above), plus travellers will of course get the best deal on vitamin D here, too â€’ the average temperature in Thailand in November is 28C, with a mix of warm sunshine and brief spells of rain.

In Europe, post-Brexit, Britons can visit for up to 90 days in any 180 day period â€’ so if you haven’t been to a European country in the past six months, you could stay in Spain or Portugal for nearly three calendar months. Meanwhile, in Thailand you can stay for up to 30 days visa-free, then apply on the ground to extend for another 30 days.

The longer you go for, the more that flight cost will average out across your total “winter abroad” spend. Go to Thailand for the maximum 60 days, and you’re paying £319 a month on getting out there and back, but saving more than £1,000 a month on life after rent.

Other far-flung, cheap cities include Cape Town (consumer prices 50.75 per cent lower than in London; Britons can stay up to 90 days for tourism purposes); Mexico City or Tulum (consumer prices 37.91 per cent lower than in London; stay up to 180 days with a Mexico Tourist Card); and Morocco (consumer prices 52.06 per cent lower than London; Britons can stay for up to three months).

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fracking won’t solve energy crisis and could cause ‘serious’ damage, watchdog warns

The return of fracking will not ease the UK’s energy crisis and could cause “serious” environmental damage, the head of a government watchdog is warning.Lord Deben, chair of the independent Climate Change Committee urged Liz Truss to “look at the facts” – just days before she is expected to give the go-ahead to drilling for shale gas in England.He dismissed the claim, made by some government ministers, that the soaring price of gas had created an opportunity for the UK to exploit its reserves through fracking.“The price of gas isn’t fixed by whether we get it out of British...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
The Independent

Earthquake hits Taiwan as US issues tsunami warning

A tsunami warning has been issued by the US authorities after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan, with initial reports of shaking felt in Taipei.The tremors from the powerful quake could be felt across Taiwan, the country’s weather bureau said.The earthquake hit Taiwan less than 24 hours after a 6.4 magnitude tremor rocked the southeastern city of Taitung at around 9.41pm on Saturday.Sharing the first visuals of damage from the earthquake, Taiwanese broadcasters said a low-rise two-story residential building collapsed and at least one train carriage was derailed at a station on the east coast.It...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Mourners to miss Queen’s funeral as rail lines to Paddington blocked

Thousands of mourners will miss the Queen’s funeral due to rail disruption.All lines between Paddington in west London and Reading in Berkshire are blocked because of damage to overhead electric wires, Network Rail said.Services run by GWR, Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth line are disrupted.⚠️Travel Update - 08:00 ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/WHr0twDUKv— GWR (@GWRHelp) September 19, 2022Passengers on a GWR train were told by a member of staff using the public address system: “My sincerest apologies for the delays on such an important day for the country.”One person reported being stranded on a train which was stationary outside Paddington for at least...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Porsche IPO valuation sends Volkswagen shares up 1.3%

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) shares were up 1.3% when markets opened on Monday after the carmaker said on Sunday it was targeting a valuation of up to 75 billion euros ($74.84 billion) for luxury sportscar brand Porsche (PSHG_p.DE).
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Environment groups attack EU's green label for gas, nuclear

BRUSSELS (AP) — A dozen environmental groups are starting legal challenges against the European Union’s executive branch in a bid to stop the inclusion of natural gas and nuclear power generation in the bloc’s list of sustainable activities. European Union lawmakers in July voted to add natural gas and nuclear to the list, backing a proposal from the European Commission that has been drawing fierce criticism and accusations of greenwashing. ClientEarth, WWF’s European Policy Office, Transport & Environment (T&E), and BUND said on Monday that they have asked for an internal review of the decision to include gas. The European Commission has up to 22 weeks to reply and the groups say they will take the action to the Court of Justice of the EU if the executive arm refuses to reconsider its move. They said that “gas is a potent fossil fuel that threatens European energy security and has led to sky-high energy prices across Europe.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agent#Europe#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk#Traveltime World#Britons#Dodge
The Independent

‘I feel very privileged’ says final mourner as lying in state ends

A member of the Royal Air Force was the final person in the queue to see the Queen lying in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall.Chrissy Heerey was the last member of the public into Westminster Hall – her second time around in the queue, after already filing past the coffin earlier during the night.The public viewing ended shortly before 6.30am as Ms Heerey and Sima Mansouri became the last of the hundreds of thousands of people who have waited for hours to pay their respects.Ms Heerey said: “I was the last person to pay my respects to the Queen and it...
POLITICS
The Independent

Security operation surrounding Queen’s funeral ‘biggest the UK has ever seen’

The day of the Queen’s funeral marks the climax of what is being regarded as the biggest security operation the UK has ever seen.Huge crowds, royalty and a long list of world leaders as well as other dignitaries will all need to be kept safe as part of the mammoth job facing thousands of police officers.Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said “nothing can compare” to the “hugely complex” task, describing it as the “largest policing operation” in the Met’s history. Monday signals the “final and most complex phase” of the operation after the death of the monarch, he said.The...
U.K.
The Independent

Mourners begin arriving at Westminster Abbey for Queen’s state funeral

Mourners are arriving at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s state funeral, with members of the royal family and world leaders among 2,000 people expected at the ceremony.Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.All public viewing areas for the funeral procession in the capital were full by just after 9am.Overnight, the final members of the public queued to see the Queen lying in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall before her coffin is moved to the nearby...
U.K.
The Independent

On This Day in 2015: Japan stun South Africa in the Rugby World Cup

Japan pulled off the greatest shock in Rugby World Cup history as they stunned mighty South Africa 34-32 at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.Karne Hesketh’s 84th-minute try sealed a staggering performance from the Brave Blossoms, sinking the two-time world champions and leaving coach Eddie Jones rubbing his eyes in disbelief.Jones admitted: “Japan beating South Africa? I had to look at the scoreboard at the end just to see if it was true or not.“We kept hanging in there. It looked at one stage when they got seven points ahead that they would run away with it.“That would have been the...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Portugal
Country
Thailand
The Independent

Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena and Emperor Naruhito of Japan are the latest global leaders reportedly confirmed as attendees for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. All 2,000 seats in Westminster Abbey will be filled when the state funeral is held on Monday 19 September from 11am. For the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mourners’ rail journeys disrupted by damaged overhead wires

Train services at Paddington station are suspended, disrupting the journeys of thousands of mourners attempting to reach London or Windsor for the Queen’s funeral.Great Western Railway (GWR) said all lines between the west London station and Slough, Berkshire, are blocked due to damage to overhead electric wires.The problem is affecting journeys for passengers travelling from Reading and Heathrow Airport.⚠️Due to damage to overhead wires, all lines between Slough and Paddington are blocked. ⚠️Train services running to or from these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 90 minutes. ⚠️Disruption is expected until 10:00⚠️Check your journey at https://t.co/U53eoQQs6C— GWR...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Queen to be laid to rest in historic state funeral

The Queen is to be reunited with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she is laid to rest in a historic state funeral.Crowds of mourners have flocked to London, Windsor and royal sites throughout the UK on the national bank holiday, with the service set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.The royal family, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be among the 2,000 people gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the late monarch on Monday morning, before a committal service at Windsor Castle.The day marks the climax of what is being regarded as the biggest security...
U.K.
The Independent

Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

Britain and the world lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers as well as up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. A day packed with funeral events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands filed in front of her coffin since Sept 14. Many of them had spent cold nights to pay their...
U.K.
The Independent

Sport pauses in respect as Britain marks Queen’s funeral

Sport will come to a standstill across the United Kingdom on Monday as Britons pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. Racing, the Queen’s favourite sport, originally had meetings scheduled at Leicester, Warwick, Hamilton Park and Wolverhampton but they were cancelled after the funeral date was announced.
U.K.
AFP

One dead after typhoon slams into Japan

One person was confirmed dead in Japan on Monday after Typhoon Nanmadol slammed into the country, injuring dozens, but authorities downgraded warnings as the storm weakened after landfall. The storm system, which made landfall in southern Kyushu's Kagoshima on Sunday night, was moving off the western coast of Japan by Monday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

King hosts Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders - old

The King has hosted a Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders on the eve of the Queen’s funeral.Presidents, prime ministers and royals from across the globe came together as guests of the monarch for the event on Sunday evening.US President Joe Biden and his wife First Lady Jill Biden were among approximately 500 people in the palace’s main state rooms.The couple arrived in the presidential car known as The Beast in the middle of a convoy of vehicles at the back of the palace shortly before 6pm.Members of the president’s entourage mingled with household staff and police next to the...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

849K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy