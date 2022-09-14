ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

iz2crazy
4d ago

nanny ...stop...if the life of the mother is in jeaprody it is allowable...abortion is not Healthcare unless that is the issue..instead of advocating for women and defining any unknown or "on the line" issues you are exploiting and propagandizing things that may never happen to the majority of pregnancies. do your job..with your ad as it stands you are lacking in character/integrity..intelligent women will see that.

Neal Mcbaggins
3d ago

how is it that these idiot leftoids can some how see within the pages of the constitution that a woman has the right to murder her unborn child, but somehow the words "shall not be infringed" eludes them? ABORTION IS MURDER

AP_000534.455a6e09c8644675b3c3b1b9798e8e59.2201
4d ago

Women can make their own decisions, we do not need men or anyone else deciding our life for us, period!

NBC4 Columbus

Ohioans weigh in: Who leads the polls for governor, senator?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With 7 weeks until Election Day, Ohio voters are weighing in on important races and issues that will impact not just the Buckeye state but the entire country. In a September NBC4/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Ohio voters are throwing their support behind Republican candidate JD Vance, who leads his opponent, Tim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Live Action News

NBC News

In tight Nevada governor's race, Republican challenger Lombardo leans in to education

Locked in a tight race for Nevada governor, Republican nominee Joe Lombardo is throwing the book at his Democratic opponent, Gov. Steve Sisolak, on the issue of education. In recent weeks, Lombardo, who polls show is running neck and neck with Sisolak, has thrashed the incumbent on the issue, criticizing him on school safety, curriculum claims and pandemic-era school closures while pushing for “parents’ rights.”
Cadrene Heslop

Cleveland.com

wvxu.org

Kroger employees' union in Central Ohio votes to authorize strike

Kroger says its employees' union has voted to authorize a strike after members rejected a new labor deal last week. In a statement, a spokesperson from the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain called the vote "disappointing" after both the company and union leaders urged members to approve the new deal. This...
WFMJ.com

Bob Hagan challenges Michael Rulli to debate after Rulli accuses him of harassing customers

Republican Ohio Senate candidate, Michael Rulli has accused his Democratic candidate, Bob Hagan of walking into his grocery store and harassing customers. The allegations came to light after Rulli posted a video to his Facebook page of a man who is said to be Hagan walking inside the store, walking around the produce department and eventually leaving.
NBC News

DeSantis choosing Martha's Vineyard to send migrants just upped the ante

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unexpectedly sent two planes carrying mostly Venezuelan immigrants, including children, to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. It’s the most sadistic iteration of a scheme preferred by governors of Republican states: dumping migrants on northern progressive cities as a political stunt against President Joe Biden’s immigration policy.
