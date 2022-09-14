Read full article on original website
2 Halves Weekend Forecast for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our weekend forecast has 2 seasons, fall and summer. Saturday will be another beautiful, dry, and fall like day, before summerlike warmth and humidity make a return for Sunday, along with some shower chances. It won't be a washout Sunday but showers will be possible through the day, making Saturday the nicer of the 2 weekend days.
Apple orchards celebrate Maine Apple Sunday
CUMBERLAND (WGME) - Orchards all around the state are celebrating Maine apple growers Sunday. The 22nd Annual Maine Apple Sunday had dozens of orchards around the state taking part. We visited Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchard in Cumberland. The orchard has more than 1,000 apple trees on their property. Although...
Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
Maine leaders celebrate 20th 'Blue Mass'
PORTLAND (WGME) - A tradition that began two decades ago, the Sunday after we remember the terrorist attacks on September 11th, people of all faiths and backgrounds come together to honor the sacrifices made by our first responders. "The first responders firefighters, EMS, and police officers of all levels," said...
