ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Purple alert issued for Ronald Alberto Alean

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is looking for Ronald Alberto Alean who walked away from his home in Lake Worth on Sept. 16. He has not been seen or heard from since Saturday at 4 p.m. and is considered to be a missing and possibly endangered.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

'I stomped him,' Florida psychiatric patient arrested for attacking roommate at hospital

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A psychiatric patient from South Florida State Hospital was arrested on Tuesday after police say he violently attacked his roommate. The Pembroke Pines Police Department said a staff member found the victim during a routine morning check and saw him lying on the ground face-up, unconscious and covered in blood. Staff said they called 911 just after 7 a.m., believing the incident was a cardiac arrest, Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue transferred the victim to Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fight Over Bedsheets Leads To Boca Raton Man’s Arrest

Drunken Party, Bleeding Woman, Man Named “Hung.” Crazy Night In West Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an “Affray” charge (fighting) after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a home in the 22700 block of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Major crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Red Cross helps West Palm Beach family after apartment fire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The American Red Cross assisted in helping a family from West Palm Beach on Sunday after an apartment fire suddenly left them in a difficult situation. The Disaster Action Team from the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter said they responded to an...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Lantana (FL)

Lantana is a town with a population of about 11,000 that sits along the Atlantic coast in Florida’s Palm Beach County. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Lantana (FL) It’s bordered by Lake Worth to the north and Boynton...
LANTANA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Palm Beach Police
Click10.com

Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Missing woman found safe

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing woman from Royal Palm Beach was found safely in the Tampa area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was searching for 68-year-old Vanessa Lanette Sutton, who disappeared on September 7.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Police: Male person stabbed to death in Belle Glade during fight

BELLE GLADE — A male person was stabbed to death Friday evening during a fight in the city, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's officials said the male, who was not identified by age or name, was involved in an altercation in the 1300 block of Northwest Avenue L in Belle Glade. After the incident, his friends picked him up and drove him to the Rodriguez Food Store, where they called 911.
BELLE GLADE, FL
cbs12.com

Boil water alert for Palm City is over

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm City boil water notice is over after the bacteriological testing results came back as satisfactory according to officials. Martin County Utilities sent out the notice last week urging residents to boil water used for cooking, drinking, making ice, soda machines, brushing teeth, and washing dishes.
PALM CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs12.com

Subway worker held at knife point during robbery

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A Subway clerk was robbed and held at knifepoint in Stuart on Sunday, according to authorities. On Sept. 18 the Stuart Police Department received a 911 call from the food chain on 839 SW Federal Highway. The Stuart Police Department and the Martin County Sheriff's...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Man from Boynton Beach dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys

BOYNTONBEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boynton Beach man died while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada on Sept. 16. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, lost consciousness. Jeanniton was struggling in the water around 1:23 p.m. when a good Samaritan picked him...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Three-year-old boy missing from Ft. Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 3-year-old boy from Ft. Lauderdale went missing on Sunday. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Isaiah Louise-Jeune, 3, was last seen near 2900 NW 33rd Terrace in Ft. Lauderdale. The child may be with 27-year-old Marie Benoit. Law enforcement says Isaiah was...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
cbs12.com

Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy