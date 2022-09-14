Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Purple alert issued for Ronald Alberto Alean
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is looking for Ronald Alberto Alean who walked away from his home in Lake Worth on Sept. 16. He has not been seen or heard from since Saturday at 4 p.m. and is considered to be a missing and possibly endangered.
cbs12.com
'I stomped him,' Florida psychiatric patient arrested for attacking roommate at hospital
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A psychiatric patient from South Florida State Hospital was arrested on Tuesday after police say he violently attacked his roommate. The Pembroke Pines Police Department said a staff member found the victim during a routine morning check and saw him lying on the ground face-up, unconscious and covered in blood. Staff said they called 911 just after 7 a.m., believing the incident was a cardiac arrest, Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue transferred the victim to Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
cbs12.com
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
Fight Over Bedsheets Leads To Boca Raton Man’s Arrest
Drunken Party, Bleeding Woman, Man Named “Hung.” Crazy Night In West Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an “Affray” charge (fighting) after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a home in the 22700 block of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
cbs12.com
Boil water alert for Palm City is over
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm City boil water notice is over after the bacteriological testing results came back as satisfactory according to officials. Martin County Utilities sent out the notice last week urging residents to boil water used for cooking, drinking, making ice, soda machines, brushing teeth, and washing dishes.
cbs12.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman arrested for battery on 11-year-old student
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was arrested on Sept. 15 after a video circulated of her striking a sixth-grade student near a Dania Beach school. Sabrina Thomas, 50, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
cbs12.com
Authorities find Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who was missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities have located Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic Giovanni Hart in Fort Lauderdale. Hart, 27, had been missing since Tuesday night. He's a lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at his house on NW...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs12.com
Man from Boynton Beach dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys
BOYNTONBEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boynton Beach man died while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada on Sept. 16. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, lost consciousness. Jeanniton was struggling in the water around 1:23 p.m. when a good Samaritan picked him...
cbs12.com
Red Cross helps West Palm Beach family after apartment fire
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The American Red Cross assisted in helping a family from West Palm Beach on Sunday after an apartment fire suddenly left them in a difficult situation. The Disaster Action Team from the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter said they responded to an...
Man fatally stabbed in Belle Glade
Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal stabbing in Belle Glade.
cbs12.com
CBS12 to host gubernatorial debate in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — CBS12 is hosting the first televised debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. It will take place at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce on October 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. The debate will be moderated by CBS12 News anchor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs12.com
Subway worker held at knife point during robbery
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A Subway clerk was robbed and held at knifepoint in Stuart on Sunday, according to authorities. On Sept. 18 the Stuart Police Department received a 911 call from the food chain on 839 SW Federal Highway. The Stuart Police Department and the Martin County Sheriff's...
cbs12.com
Man found dead behind business after stabbing in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead behind a business in Belle Glade after deputies say his friends moved him to the back of the store after he was stabbed on Friday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported stabbing incident...
WSVN-TV
Video shows 2 women beating Olsen Middle School student, 11, outside campus
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women are accused of ambushing and beating up a student outside of Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach after classes in a fight documented on cellphone video that has since gone viral, and now the 11-year-old victim’s daughter is demanding action. The child’s...
Boynton man, 68, killed in two-car crash at city intersection
BOYNTON BEACH — A 68-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a two-car collision at a city intersection, police said Saturday. Jorge M. Castro of Boynton Beach was traveling west on Woolbright Road in his 2017 Nissan Rogue at 4:35 p.m. Friday when he turned left onto Wingfoot Drive and into the path of an oncoming car, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies said.
cbs12.com
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
cbs12.com
Rollover crash sends two to Trauma Center
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash in Palm Beach County sent two people to a local Trauma Center. The crash occurred near Okeelanta Road and US 27 on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shared photos on their social media page showing damage caused by...
Boynton Beach man dies in crash after turning into path of another vehicle
A Boynton Beach man died in a crash Friday afternoon in Boynton Beach after turning into the path of another vehicle.
cbs12.com
Unseen and inattentive: Sergeant accused of neglecting search for missing 12-year-old boy
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting a fast start is important for law enforcement, but a sergeant with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was accused of hanging out at home “for approximately 30 minutes into a priority call” — and it didn’t get much better after that.
Comments / 1