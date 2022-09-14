ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
cbs12.com

Purple alert issued for Ronald Alberto Alean

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is looking for Ronald Alberto Alean who walked away from his home in Lake Worth on Sept. 16. He has not been seen or heard from since Saturday at 4 p.m. and is considered to be a missing and possibly endangered.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

'I stomped him,' Florida psychiatric patient arrested for attacking roommate at hospital

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — A psychiatric patient from South Florida State Hospital was arrested on Tuesday after police say he violently attacked his roommate. The Pembroke Pines Police Department said a staff member found the victim during a routine morning check and saw him lying on the ground face-up, unconscious and covered in blood. Staff said they called 911 just after 7 a.m., believing the incident was a cardiac arrest, Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue transferred the victim to Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cbs12.com

Major crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fight Over Bedsheets Leads To Boca Raton Man’s Arrest

Drunken Party, Bleeding Woman, Man Named “Hung.” Crazy Night In West Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an “Affray” charge (fighting) after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a home in the 22700 block of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Wellington, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Wellington, FL
Education
Palm Beach County, FL
Education
cw34.com

Men accused of running illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men from Arkansas are accused of running an illegal gambling business in West Palm Beach. Dilpreet Singh, 38, and Albaro Lemus, 30, face a number of charges related to gambling. Lemus faces an additional charge of conspiracy. And Singh faces a charge of fraud-money laundering under $20,000.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Boil water alert for Palm City is over

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm City boil water notice is over after the bacteriological testing results came back as satisfactory according to officials. Martin County Utilities sent out the notice last week urging residents to boil water used for cooking, drinking, making ice, soda machines, brushing teeth, and washing dishes.
PALM CITY, FL
cbs12.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman arrested for battery on 11-year-old student

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was arrested on Sept. 15 after a video circulated of her striking a sixth-grade student near a Dania Beach school. Sabrina Thomas, 50, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
DANIA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panic Button#Police#911#Wellington High School#Pbso
cbs12.com

Man from Boynton Beach dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys

BOYNTONBEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boynton Beach man died while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada on Sept. 16. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, lost consciousness. Jeanniton was struggling in the water around 1:23 p.m. when a good Samaritan picked him...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Red Cross helps West Palm Beach family after apartment fire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The American Red Cross assisted in helping a family from West Palm Beach on Sunday after an apartment fire suddenly left them in a difficult situation. The Disaster Action Team from the Palm Beach and Treasure Coast Chapter said they responded to an...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

CBS12 to host gubernatorial debate in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — CBS12 is hosting the first televised debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. It will take place at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce on October 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. The debate will be moderated by CBS12 News anchor...
FORT PIERCE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
cbs12.com

Subway worker held at knife point during robbery

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A Subway clerk was robbed and held at knifepoint in Stuart on Sunday, according to authorities. On Sept. 18 the Stuart Police Department received a 911 call from the food chain on 839 SW Federal Highway. The Stuart Police Department and the Martin County Sheriff's...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Man found dead behind business after stabbing in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found dead behind a business in Belle Glade after deputies say his friends moved him to the back of the store after he was stabbed on Friday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported stabbing incident...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cbs12.com

Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Rollover crash sends two to Trauma Center

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A rollover crash in Palm Beach County sent two people to a local Trauma Center. The crash occurred near Okeelanta Road and US 27 on Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shared photos on their social media page showing damage caused by...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy