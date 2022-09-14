MAPLETON, Minn. -- A 51-year-old man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed a UTV, killing a woman.Lance Leiferman was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.Deputies from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to County Road 7 and 105th Street around 11:42 p.m. Thursday on a report of an ATV crash.The location of the crash scene was approximately a half mile south of 105th Street, and a half mile east of County Road 7, the sheriff's office reported.Deputies say Leiferman tried to get the UTV...

