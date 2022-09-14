Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Minnesota News
Pickup driver killed in fiery crash on Scenic Byway Rd
A pickup driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine. Sibley County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 12:30 p.m. to 31152 Scenic Byway, about seven miles southwest of Belle Plaine, for a vehicle that was engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Henderson and Belle Plaine...
KEYC
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a man from Guatemala was struck and killed by an SUV in Arlington Saturday night. It happened on Highway 5 and 4th Avenue NW just before 10 pm. The patrol says a 62 year old Higinio Carrillo Pabalo from Guatemala was struck while crossing Highway 5.
KEYC
Woman killed in following fatal UTV crash
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - South of Mapleton, Elysian woman died in a UTV crash and a man is awaiting charges. Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV. Police met with...
marshallradio.net
Renville County authorities identify man killed by falling tree branch
OLIVIA (KMHL) – The Renville County Sheriff’s Department has identified the rural Fairfax man killed when a tree branch fell on top of him, while he was cutting trees southwest of Olivia, Tuesday morning. Authorities say 69-year-old Blair Anderson died when a branch connected to a nearby tree...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mprnews.org
Suspect arrested in Mankato shooting that prompted Friday hospital lockdown
The man suspected in a shooting on Friday that prompted a lockdown of a nearby hospital and clinic in a Mankato, Minn., neighborhood has been arrested. The man is being held at the Blue Earth County Jail on pending charges of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, according to jail records.
Southern Minnesota News
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Scenic Byway
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on the Scenic Byway Thursday afternoon. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash about four miles west of Belle Plain at 4:23 p.m. Michael Dickey, 52, of Bloomington, was westbound on the Scenic Byway when he lost control of his...
kduz.com
Man Seriously Injured After Fall from Skid Steer in Renville Co
A man was seriously injured after falling from a skid steer in Renville County Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says 66-year-old William Voelz of Danube was flown to a trauma center for treatment. The Sheriff’s Office says at 10:13am, they received a 911 call requesting an ambulance for a...
Southern Minnesota News
Elysian woman killed in UTV crash near Mapleton
An Elysian woman was killed in a UTV crash Thursday night and a man faces criminal charges in her death. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:41 p.m. to the crash south of Mapleton near the intersection of Co Rd 7 and 105th St. Initial reports indicated that a male was asking for help with a female trapped under a UTV.
RELATED PEOPLE
Southern Minnesota News
Apartment shooting suspect arrested
The suspect in a shooting Friday has been located. Bashir Mohamed, 30, has been arrested and booked in jail, according to a release from Mankato Public Safety. Mohamed is the suspect in a shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning at Mankato’s Tower Apartments on Echo Street. He fled the scene, prompting a neighborhood lockdown and subsequent search.
Man killed in tree cutting accident in Renville County
A man was killed in Renville County Tuesday morning when he was struck by a falling tree branch. The accident happened on a rural farm in Henryville Township near Olivia, Minnesota, with police alerted at 10:43 a.m. The Renville County Sheriff's Office arrived to find the man on the ground...
Sheriff: UTV driver was under the influence when he crashed, killing passenger
MAPLETON, Minn. -- A 51-year-old man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed a UTV, killing a woman.Lance Leiferman was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.Deputies from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to County Road 7 and 105th Street around 11:42 p.m. Thursday on a report of an ATV crash.The location of the crash scene was approximately a half mile south of 105th Street, and a half mile east of County Road 7, the sheriff's office reported.Deputies say Leiferman tried to get the UTV...
Southern Minnesota News
5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake
An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mankato police search for 'armed and dangerous man' following Friday alert
Police in Mankato are now searching for a suspect they believe was involved with a shooting that wounded someone Friday morning, prompting a shelter in place in the vicinity. Bashir Mohamed, 30, of Mankato, was last seen on the 100 block of Echo St. and is considered to be "armed and dangerous," according to the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
KEYC
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Le Ray Township around 4:45 p.m. State Patrol says a dump truck was eastbound on Hwy 14 attempting to turn north when it collided...
Southern Minnesota News
Madison Lake teen seriously injured in Highway 14 crash
A Madison Lake teen was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake Monday afternoon. The state patrol hasn’t yet identified the 16-year-old girl, who was flown from the crash scene with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. when a dump truck,...
KEYC
Minnesota man seriously injured after 15-foot fall at gravel pit
DANUBE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Renville County say a 66-year-old man was seriously injured at a gravel pit Thursday morning. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call shortly after 10 a.m. requesting an ambulance for a man who had fallen around 15 feet before landing on his neck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kduz.com
Hwy 22 in Glencoe Will be Reduced to One Lane
Highway 22 will be reduced to one lane in Glencoe beginning Monday, Sept. 19 to complete the paving portion of the current resurfacing project. Many side street entrances will be closed along Highway 22 from Highway 212 to Armstrong Avenue North and a flagging operation will direct traffic through portions of the roadway that are reduced to one lane.
Southern Minnesota News
4 injured in Highway 15 crash
Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
KEYC
Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
Southern Minnesota News
DPS: Mankato Police had highest blood-alcohol content arrest in state during extra patrol period
Mankato police arrested a person who had the highest blood-alcohol content during the state’s extra summer patrol push. The person arrested had a .36 blood-alcohol content, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. That’s more than four times the legal limit for drivers in Minnesota. DPS says...
Comments / 0