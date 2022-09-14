Read full article on original website
Open Letter: Millennials, Flint Needs Your Help!
Dear Millennials of Mid-Michigan we need your help. Upon returning to Michigan after 15 years living in various cities around the country (Tulsa, Toledo and Tampa Bay) I've noticed many things have changed for the better. People around every city in Genesee County are making an effort to start new small businesses, establish themselves by living & working in the communities they want to see thrive.
Michigan Man’s Daughter Blames Dad’s QAnon Obsession for Deadly Shootings
The daughter of an Oakland County man who fatally shot his wife and dog on Sunday blames his obsession with QAnon conspiracy theories for his rampage. Police shot and killed 53-year-old Igor Lanis after he allegedly killed his wife and dog in their Walled Lake home on Sunday (9/11). Another daughter, who was in the home at the time, was shot but not fatally wounded. Police arrived at the scene shortly after 4 am Sunday after the 25-year-old called 911 to report that she'd been shot by her father.
5 Flint Area Food Trucks You Need In Your Life
Food trucks are one of the best developments in the last 15 years. For the owner, you're not dealing with real estate restrictions and all of the other red tape that comes with brick & mortar locations. For customers -- delicious food that will come to your events or show up around the corner from work like an oasis in the Mojave Desert! Try these food trucks around Genesee County -- not only will you support local businesses, but you'll get some of the best flavors NOT served at a sit-down place.
14 Famous People That Have Ties to Ann Arbor, Michigan
Ann Arbor is our next stop in the search for famous people with Michigan roots. Here comes another list of famous and notable people from right here in Michigan. Today we will focus on Ann Arbor. The home of the Wolverines has supplied the world with actors, musicians, a couple of Playboy Playmates, tech gurus, and more.
Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places
Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
14-Story Hotel Could Be Going Up Next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena
It's kind of hard to imagine a 14-story hotel next to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. It alrighty feels super congested when you're in that area for a concert or game. However, there is a plan in place to make it happen. According to WDIV, Ilitch Holdings and Olympia Development...
Grand Blanc Students Busted After Offensive Messages Go Public
Several Grand Blanc students are facing disciplinary action after their offensive private messages became public. According to ABC 12, some members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and some cheerleaders were involved in a string of private Snapchat videos in which they were seen doing Hitler salutes, adding Hitler-type mustaches, and in some cases, exposing themselves.
Remembering Those Lost on 9/11 with Ties to Flint & Michigan
As we stop and remember that fateful day 21 years ago that shook our country to the core, it's comforting to know that we still honor and remember those lost. Social media was flooded today with people taking the time to stop and reflect on the September 11, 2001 attacks that claimed the lives of 2997 and left countless others injured. Of those fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. These deaths included 265 on the four planes. The attacks remain the deadliest terrorist act in world history.
President Joe Biden Compares a Mustang to a Corvette at Detroit Auto Show
President Joe Biden got an opportunity to visit the Detroit Auto Show today (9/14) and made a comparison between a new Ford Mustang and General Motors' iconic sports car, the Chevrolet Corvette. "Zero to 60 in three seconds," the President proclaims as he and Ford Chairman Bill Ford marvel at...
Crews Begin Demolition of Farmer Jack Building in Grand Blanc [PICS]
Looks like more work has begun on the former Farmer Jack building in Grand Blanc. Grand Blanc residents are now seeing more work being done to the future Grand Blanc Marketplace near Saginaw Street and Holly Road. Photos have begun to surface of the former Farmer Jack building being demolished.
Historic Flint Carriage House Makes Top 20 Michigan Getaway Airbnbs
Michigan is filled with some fantastic and unique Airbnbs scattered throughout the state. The state is loaded for those perfect getaway locations, from lakeside views to ski weekend chalets. Now, one historic home right here in Flint has made the "Top 20 Airbnbs in Michigan" of the best places to stay.
Prejudice in 2022: Black Woman Says Michigan Bank Refused to Cash Her Check After Casino Win
An African American woman says prejudice is alive and well in 2022. The 71-year-old claims she tried to cash a five-figure check at a Michigan bank but was turned down by three white bank employees. Longtime Detroit Public School Employee in Disbelief. Lizzie Pugh is a retired Detroit Public School...
$3 Movie Day Leads to 100-Person Brawl at Michigan Movie Theater
About 100 people were involved in a fight that broke out Saturday (9/3) at a Michigan movie theater on a day designated as National Cinema Day. The brouhaha broke out at approximately 9 pm at the cinema in Pittsfield Township, just south of Ann Arbor. Police arrested four people who were involved in the fight.
Swartz Creek 8 Year Old Gains Support from Local Bikers After Being Bullied
Life is just cruel sometimes, but when you have a community that cares about its kids you are never alone. A young boy from Swartz Creek has learned in a big way that he is loved and special thanks to a group of local bikers and Scooter's Bar & Grill.
One of Detroit’s Most Famous Coney Islands Closed by Health Department
The doors were shut to one of Detroit's most iconic and famous coney island restaurants due to Health Department violations. Lafayette Cone Island, which opened in 1924 (disputed), received a cease and desist issued by the Detroit Health Department Wednesday morning according to WXYZ Detroit. “This morning we issued a...
Genesee County Parents Let’s Celebrate National Parents Day Off!
Wednesday September 14th 2022 marks the second-ever National Parents Day Off. This is a holiday parents, with children of all ages, should plan for every year. Full disclosure, I don't have kids, but everyone else in my family does and they work hard for the kids (and to keep their own sanity).
Michigan’s Favorite Cheeseburger Is Made In Detroit
A great cheeseburger is one of life's greatest pleasures. Almost every Michigan meat eater has a favorite spot to grab a thick juicy cheeseburger with all the fixings - but there is one spot in Detroit that reigns supreme. It would be fun to eat your way through Michigan to...
