Detroit, MI

Open Letter: Millennials, Flint Needs Your Help!

Dear Millennials of Mid-Michigan we need your help. Upon returning to Michigan after 15 years living in various cities around the country (Tulsa, Toledo and Tampa Bay) I've noticed many things have changed for the better. People around every city in Genesee County are making an effort to start new small businesses, establish themselves by living & working in the communities they want to see thrive.
FLINT, MI
Michigan Man’s Daughter Blames Dad’s QAnon Obsession for Deadly Shootings

The daughter of an Oakland County man who fatally shot his wife and dog on Sunday blames his obsession with QAnon conspiracy theories for his rampage. Police shot and killed 53-year-old Igor Lanis after he allegedly killed his wife and dog in their Walled Lake home on Sunday (9/11). Another daughter, who was in the home at the time, was shot but not fatally wounded. Police arrived at the scene shortly after 4 am Sunday after the 25-year-old called 911 to report that she'd been shot by her father.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
5 Flint Area Food Trucks You Need In Your Life

Food trucks are one of the best developments in the last 15 years. For the owner, you're not dealing with real estate restrictions and all of the other red tape that comes with brick & mortar locations. For customers -- delicious food that will come to your events or show up around the corner from work like an oasis in the Mojave Desert! Try these food trucks around Genesee County -- not only will you support local businesses, but you'll get some of the best flavors NOT served at a sit-down place.
FLINT, MI
14 Famous People That Have Ties to Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor is our next stop in the search for famous people with Michigan roots. Here comes another list of famous and notable people from right here in Michigan. Today we will focus on Ann Arbor. The home of the Wolverines has supplied the world with actors, musicians, a couple of Playboy Playmates, tech gurus, and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places

Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year

Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Blanc Students Busted After Offensive Messages Go Public

Several Grand Blanc students are facing disciplinary action after their offensive private messages became public. According to ABC 12, some members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and some cheerleaders were involved in a string of private Snapchat videos in which they were seen doing Hitler salutes, adding Hitler-type mustaches, and in some cases, exposing themselves.
Remembering Those Lost on 9/11 with Ties to Flint & Michigan

As we stop and remember that fateful day 21 years ago that shook our country to the core, it's comforting to know that we still honor and remember those lost. Social media was flooded today with people taking the time to stop and reflect on the September 11, 2001 attacks that claimed the lives of 2997 and left countless others injured. Of those fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. These deaths included 265 on the four planes. The attacks remain the deadliest terrorist act in world history.
FLINT, MI
Michigan’s Favorite Cheeseburger Is Made In Detroit

A great cheeseburger is one of life's greatest pleasures. Almost every Michigan meat eater has a favorite spot to grab a thick juicy cheeseburger with all the fixings - but there is one spot in Detroit that reigns supreme. It would be fun to eat your way through Michigan to...
DETROIT, MI
