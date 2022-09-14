Read full article on original website
‘I don’t believe in God anymore’: Britney Spears affected by son's 'hateful' behavior
Britney Spears responded to her son Jayden James Federline’s comments about how repairing their relationship would take “a lot of time.”
Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet New Photo Of Kids Michael, 25, Lola, 21, & Joaquin, 19, All Grown Up
Kelly Ripa, 51, got in a final summer hangout with her three kids, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19! The Live with Kelly & Ryan! host posted a snap of her grown-up brood, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos, 51, to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 34. She captioned the sweet photo, “It sure was nice having the chickens back in the nest for a couple of weeks. Back to life…..back to reality #summer #vibes.”
Popculture
Scott Disick's New Girlfriend Reportedly Revealed to Be Iconic Singer's Daughter
Scott Disick is reportedly dating Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of singer Rod Stewart. The two have been seen on dates in the Los Angeles area multiple times last week and over the weekend. Disick, 39, reportedly met Stewart, 43, through her brother, Sean Stewart, 41. Disick and Stewart have been...
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
Pulling from his own insight into the entertainment industry, Katt Williams opened up about how Jaden Smith might have unintentionally set up Will Smith’s career.
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce after he covered huge tattoo of her face
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have called it quits after 25 years of marriage. The 54-year-old businesswoman has filed for divorce from the 76-year-old actor in Palm Beach County, Florida. The news comes after Stallone was seen at a tattoo shop in Oklahoma City, covering a meaningful design...
Serena Williams’ dad King Richard loses her childhood home after his crazy five-year legal battle with ex
"KING Richard" has given up in his five-year legal battle to keep hold of the childhood home where legendary tennis daughters Venus and Serena Williams grew up, The U.S. Sun can reveal. The four-bedroom property, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been in the family name for 27 years since...
Demi Lovato Fans Are ‘Freaking Out’ About How Much Her New Boyfriend Looks Like This Popular Musician
Demi Lovato has new boyfriend Jute$ collaborated with her on her latest album, and fans can’t get over how strongly he resembles another famous musician.
Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo
Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Things Between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Are Apparently ‘Serious’
One year into their relationship, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are apparently very into each other. A source confided to People that the couple “are very happy. Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion. When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home.” The insider added that “Channing is serious about Zoë. It's not a casual relationship. They have been exclusive for a long time.”
ETOnline.com
Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'
Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Why Tia Mowry Is Unapologetically Embracing Her Gray Hair
Watch: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege. Tia Mowry is sharing the type of beauty advice you'd want to receive from your sister, sister. The former Disney Channel star opened up about why she's unapologetically embracing her gray hairs, which she said didn't really "come in heavy" until she reached her 40s.
Lynne Spears Feels “Hopeless” After Britney Spears’ Recent Allegations—“I Have Tried Everything”
Pop icon Britney Spears recently posted a 22-minute-long YouTube video that detailed more of her experiences while under her now-infamous 13-year conservatorship. That video has since been taken down, but not before its message reached fans and Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears. In reaction to the video and Britney’s allegations...
ETOnline.com
Sheryl Underwood Shares the Secret Behind Her 90-Pound Weight Loss Transformation (Exclusive)
Sheryl Underwood made some exciting health changes! On Monday, the co-host of The Talk shared that she has dropped 90 pounds in the last year and a half. The 58-year-old comedian’s journey wasn’t just inspired by her own health, but by her co-hosts, Jerry O’Connell, Amanda Koots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales.
Kylie Jenner Cried ‘Nonstop’ for 3 Weeks After Her Son Was Born: ‘I Should Be Really Happy’
Honesty hour. Kylie Jenner opened up about the struggles of her postpartum journey during the new trailer for season 2 of The Kardashians, which dropped on Monday, August 29. "I should be really happy right now....
Vivica A. Fox shares why she’s not a fan of Nick Cannon having so many kids
Nick Cannon alerted the public earlier this year that he might have more kids in the future. And onn Aug. 24, Nick Cannon posted a three-minute video on Instagram that showed a maternity photo shoot with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell. Cannon and Bell already have two kids together, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 19-month-old Powerful Queen.
People
