Read full article on original website
Related
I-44 Northbound at I-240 reopened after overturned cattle trailer leads to road closures
I-44 Northbound at I-240 reopened after overturned cattle trailer leads to road closures
okcfox.com
Man dead after crashing into post office in Kingfisher County
KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Thursday afternoon that left one person dead near Dover in Kingfisher County. Officials say 87-year-old William F. Farrar of Dover pulled into the Dover Post Office parking lot, jumped a curb, and drove into a brick wall on the northeast side of the post office.
OHP: 87-Year-Old Dies After Crashing Into Dover Post Office
A man has died after a crash that happened Thursday afternoon in Kingfisher County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) confirms. Troopers said William Farrar, 87, pulled into the Dover Post Office parking lot and drove into the northeast side of the building for unknown reasons. Farrar was transported by Air...
news9.com
No Injuries Reported Following House Fire In Yukon
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Sunday afternoon in Yukon. The fire started in a home near West Vandament Avenue and South Holly Avenue. Oklahoma City firefighters assisted the Yukon Fire Department on this fire. No injuries have been reported, according to the Yukon Fire Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Parts of Interstate 35 completely closed in Oklahoma City for resurfacing project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Parts of Interstate 35 are now completely closed in Oklahoma City for a resurfacing project. It will be a traffic headache this weekend. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation warns drivers to avoid I-35 southbound from I-44 to I-40 until it re-opens on Monday. If you are...
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In SW Oklahoma City
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of the city late Thursday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, according to police. Officers say the motorcyclist was headed north on May and driving fast when...
Motorcycle Crash Causing Traffic Backup On I-35 In Edmond
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a crash that happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday on I-35 near East 2nd Street in Edmond. The Edmond Fire Department said the crash involved a motorcycle and at least one other vehicle, and has causing a buildup of traffic on the highway. The...
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 84-Year-Old Woman In Logan County
A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman in Guthrie. Authorities said Elaine Jackson, 84, went for a walk from her residence near West Canyon Road and South Broadway. She was wearing a red shirt and was walking with a black and white dog, authorities said. Jackson is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update: I-40 eastbound at Mustang, on-ramp now open
Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation expect the closure to last several hours.
news9.com
Man Killed After Firing At Officers In Weatherford
A man pulled a gun on Weatherford police Friday morning, resulting in his death -- and now the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into it. Officers said the man went into a business on East Main Street, revealing his weapon to the business owner who then called 911.
Tractor Trailer Overturns, Spilling Truckload of Vibrators on Mustang Road
A tractor trailer overturned on I-40 near Oklahoma City Wednesday, spilling vibrators all over Mustang Road and closing the off ramp for several hours. In video footage shot by Oklahoma 4 TV and News 9, hundreds of boxes are seen strewn about the road. “This is a semi that overturned...
KOCO
Suspect dead, business owner shaken up after wild situation in Weatherford
WEATHERFORD, Okla. — A wild situation in Weatherford left one business owner shook up and a suspect dead. It started when the man pulled out a gun at a business and then ran from the police. The suspect demanded a job application and when workers said they weren’t hiring, the suspect pulled out a gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 In Custody After Pursuit In Weatherford
One person is in custody Friday morning after a brief pursuit and a report of 'shots fired' in Weatherford, troopers confirm to News 9. The incident happened in Weatherford after a call came in to authorities about somebody inside a truck driving around town with a gun. Authorities tried to pull over the driver, but the driver fled, authorities said.
2 dead in Delaware County crash identified
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE 9/14/2022 12 P.M.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) identified two people killed in a car crash in Delaware County, about 10 miles north of Eucha. OHP said 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter, of Frederick, and 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox, of Oklahoma City, were both pronounced dead at...
UPDATE: Troopers identify bodies discovered by child; declare possible victims of deadly car crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. *UPDATE* – The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say they identified the two bodies discovered by a child in Delaware County. Officers identified the driver as Ronald Hogshooter, 46, of Frederick, Okla., and the passenger as Shelby Blackfox, 22, of Oklahoma...
Oklahoma City Police Investigate Beating Caught On Camera
Police are investigating after a camera caught video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th and Lottie. Oklahoma City Police say three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip. Investigators say this happened in August and was seemingly unprovoked.
KOCO
Family searching for answers nearly 1 year after deadly drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's been nearly a year since someone shot and killed a 20-year-old woman during a drive-by in Oklahoma City. On Thursday, police released a video of the shooting, hoping someone knows something and can provide answers. KOCO 5's Kilee Thomas spoke with police and the victim's...
OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC
Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue. Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the...
KOCO
Oklahomans endure heat on opening weekend of state fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans endured the heat on the opening weekend of the state fair. Many people at the fair found shade to help out with the heat. EMSA was on standby in case of any emergencies. "EMSA has had a longstanding relationship with the Oklahoma State Fair," said...
Edmond Police: 4 Arrested, 2 On The Run After Car Chase
EDMOND, Okla. - The Edmond Police Department said troopers used a maneuver to stop the car, landing it in a ditch near Northwest 178th Street and Portland Avenue. Authorities said those in custody will be booked on felony eluding and traffic complaints. Edmond Police are still searching for the remaining two suspects.
Comments / 0