ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Man dead after crashing into post office in Kingfisher County

KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Thursday afternoon that left one person dead near Dover in Kingfisher County. Officials say 87-year-old William F. Farrar of Dover pulled into the Dover Post Office parking lot, jumped a curb, and drove into a brick wall on the northeast side of the post office.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
news9.com

No Injuries Reported Following House Fire In Yukon

Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Sunday afternoon in Yukon. The fire started in a home near West Vandament Avenue and South Holly Avenue. Oklahoma City firefighters assisted the Yukon Fire Department on this fire. No injuries have been reported, according to the Yukon Fire Department.
YUKON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
County
Canadian County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In SW Oklahoma City

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of the city late Thursday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, according to police. Officers say the motorcyclist was headed north on May and driving fast when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semi Trailer#I 40#Traffic Accident
news9.com

Man Killed After Firing At Officers In Weatherford

A man pulled a gun on Weatherford police Friday morning, resulting in his death -- and now the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into it. Officers said the man went into a business on East Main Street, revealing his weapon to the business owner who then called 911.
WEATHERFORD, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 In Custody After Pursuit In Weatherford

One person is in custody Friday morning after a brief pursuit and a report of 'shots fired' in Weatherford, troopers confirm to News 9. The incident happened in Weatherford after a call came in to authorities about somebody inside a truck driving around town with a gun. Authorities tried to pull over the driver, but the driver fled, authorities said.
WEATHERFORD, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 dead in Delaware County crash identified

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE 9/14/2022 12 P.M.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) identified two people killed in a car crash in Delaware County, about 10 miles north of Eucha. OHP said 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter, of Frederick, and 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox, of Oklahoma City, were both pronounced dead at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans endure heat on opening weekend of state fair

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans endured the heat on the opening weekend of the state fair. Many people at the fair found shade to help out with the heat. EMSA was on standby in case of any emergencies. "EMSA has had a longstanding relationship with the Oklahoma State Fair," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy