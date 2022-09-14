ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Frog 104

Unique “Magical” Castle Available For Rent In Buffalo, NY

Where do you put family members that are coming into town for a couple of days? If you're looking for something magical, this castle might fit the bill. There are a lot of Bills games coming up this season. If you've got family or friends coming into town just for a couple days, you have to check this place out. It's right here in Buffalo, just minutes from Key Bank Center, Canalside, and downtown. It's just a 20-minute drive to Highmark Stadium too!
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business

A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club has risen from the ashes of the former building, destroyed by fire in March 2021. Jack Dally, commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club, said, “We had our preoccupancy and our health code inspections. We’re just finishing up a few final touches to the accoutrements of the building. We are reopened for full business now.
2 On Your Side

Crazy Good Eatz: New restaurant opens along Main Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shetice Jackson's passion for cooking from a very young age is showing as she has now expanded her footprint on the local restaurant scene. Crazy Good Eatz is located on Main Street at the old Tony's Ranch House. It's a new lunch spot for this Black-owned business.
stepoutbuffalo.com

Enter to Win a Shopping Spree at The Monocle

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with The Monocle to give away a Shopping Spree at The Monocle. This prize includes a $50 gift card to Crockett & Co and...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
Buffalo, NY
Business
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Industry
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
westsidenewsny.com

Residents asked to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly in WNY

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly (SLF), after a population was found in the Buffalo area in recent weeks. SLF is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as grapevine, apple trees, and hops. The invasive was first observed in New York State on Staten Island in August 2020, and since then the population has been reported in all New York City boroughs, Long Island, Port Jervis, Sloatsburg, Orangeburg, Ithaca, Binghamton, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, and now in the Buffalo area.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Desert#Fresh Food#Voucher#Vegetables#Fresh Fruits#Food Drink#Linus Business#New Farmers Market#Keybank#Tba#Mastercard#Visa#Wic
2 On Your Side

Two national food franchises expanding to Amherst and Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two national franchises have identified new Western New York locations to continue their expansions into the market. Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Café are working with Benderson Development to open stores at 1692 Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue at the former site of Bon-Ton department store. The project will have five tenants, including Starbuck’s and Rachel’s Mediterranean.
TONAWANDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
beckersspine.com

Excelsior Orthopaedics opens New York location

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Excelsior Orthopaedics is expanding its footprint with a new location, Buffalo Business First reported Sept. 15. The practice is opening a 3,500-square-foot site at Sahlen's Sports Park, a 200,000-square-foot indoor sports facility, the report said. Excelsior will offer services including physical therapy and sports training at the location.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

People Cannot Wait For This Restaurant to Open in Hamburg

We're heading into the fall and while the summer is typically busy for restaurants, especially those who have patios, fall is always a popular time to visit restaurants as well. We just love being outside and doing fun activities in the crisp autumn air. There's just something cozy about it.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York

Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
artvoice.com

Join Just Buffalo and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library for a FREE Lit City Celebration! Thursday, September 29 from 3-7 p.m.

Celebrate Buffalo’s literary community and the year-long Lit City: On the Move public art project with JBLC and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library at this Lit City Celebration, featuring poetry readings, music performances by Daughters of Creative Sound, Little Cake, and Taylor Made Jazz, made-to-order poetry on typewriters, video screenings and more!
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two Take 5 top prizes sold in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pair of Take 5 top prizes from Friday’s Take 5 drawing were sold in Chautauqua County. One ticket was sold at the Fredonia Food Market located at 33 Temple Street and the other was sold at the Tops Markets at 3955 Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. Each ticket cashed in at […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Executive chef from Delaware North joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to try some new food at a Bills game this fall, you’re in luck. Steve Forman, a regional executive chef from Delaware North, joined News 4 at 4 on Friday to show off some new food and drinks you can get at Highmark Stadium. Watch the full segment […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy