Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Related
Unique “Magical” Castle Available For Rent In Buffalo, NY
Where do you put family members that are coming into town for a couple of days? If you're looking for something magical, this castle might fit the bill. There are a lot of Bills games coming up this season. If you've got family or friends coming into town just for a couple days, you have to check this place out. It's right here in Buffalo, just minutes from Key Bank Center, Canalside, and downtown. It's just a 20-minute drive to Highmark Stadium too!
wnypapers.com
Niagara Sailing Club reopens for business
A new home for the Niagara River Sailing Club has risen from the ashes of the former building, destroyed by fire in March 2021. Jack Dally, commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club, said, “We had our preoccupancy and our health code inspections. We’re just finishing up a few final touches to the accoutrements of the building. We are reopened for full business now.
Crazy Good Eatz: New restaurant opens along Main Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shetice Jackson's passion for cooking from a very young age is showing as she has now expanded her footprint on the local restaurant scene. Crazy Good Eatz is located on Main Street at the old Tony's Ranch House. It's a new lunch spot for this Black-owned business.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win a Shopping Spree at The Monocle
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with The Monocle to give away a Shopping Spree at The Monocle. This prize includes a $50 gift card to Crockett & Co and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nikki Searles offering Buffalo’s East Side healthy food options
Nikki Searles grew tired of the limited vegan restaurant selections in her neighborhood. Living on the east side of Buffalo, New York, she became frustrated by the lack of vegan dining options within a short distance to eat a simple meal. Her solution to the issue? She created her own...
westsidenewsny.com
Residents asked to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly in WNY
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly (SLF), after a population was found in the Buffalo area in recent weeks. SLF is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as grapevine, apple trees, and hops. The invasive was first observed in New York State on Staten Island in August 2020, and since then the population has been reported in all New York City boroughs, Long Island, Port Jervis, Sloatsburg, Orangeburg, Ithaca, Binghamton, Middletown, Newburgh, Highland, and now in the Buffalo area.
Redevelopment of the Commodore Perry Complex is part of a larger plan
City leaders have applied for $5 million in funding to demolish vacant, boarded up buildings on Perry Street.
Chuck E. Cheese in Hamburg Reopening With Huge Upgrades
If you have kids, then chances are you have visited a family fun entertainment center. Back when I was a kid, we had both Chuck E. Cheese and Discovery Zone. I have very vague memories of seeing a Major Magic’s but I can’t recall ever going to one with my parents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two national food franchises expanding to Amherst and Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two national franchises have identified new Western New York locations to continue their expansions into the market. Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Café are working with Benderson Development to open stores at 1692 Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue at the former site of Bon-Ton department store. The project will have five tenants, including Starbuck’s and Rachel’s Mediterranean.
World’s Largest Yard Sale Is Friday and Saturday: Everything You Need to Know
The ultimate shopping fun happens Friday and Saturday at The World’s Largest Yard Sale at the Hamburg Fairgrounds!. Come check out TONS of amazing vendors in the Fairgrounds Events Center and Expo Hall with thousands of great bargains and LOTS of Crafters. It’s a Shopping Extravaganza with thousands of items and bargains galore!
Resident speaks out against Bitcoin buying natural gas power plant
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Public Service Commission is allowing a crypto mining company to buy a natural gas power plant in North Tonawanda. The plant runs on fossil fuels and is causing concern among many North Tonawanda residents. Deborah Gondek, a member of North Tonawanda’s Climate Smart Task Force, and Chris Murawski, Executive Director […]
Greenlight Networks says they've expanded to 5,000 homes in Buffalo and Cheektowaga
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — More and more residents of Buffalo and Cheektowaga are getting a second option for high-speed internet. Greenlight Networks CEO Mark Murphy says that between the two communities, about 5,000 homes are connected to their service. "We think we're going to be at about 15,000 by year-end,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Western New Yorkers Are Demanding This Food Combination
One Buffalo food favorite received the “pumpkin spice” treatment, and now we want more. In case you missed it….one restaurant in Springville added pumpkin spice chicken wings to their menu for a limited time only. You can find details on that restaurant and their wing special here.
beckersspine.com
Excelsior Orthopaedics opens New York location
Buffalo, N.Y.-based Excelsior Orthopaedics is expanding its footprint with a new location, Buffalo Business First reported Sept. 15. The practice is opening a 3,500-square-foot site at Sahlen's Sports Park, a 200,000-square-foot indoor sports facility, the report said. Excelsior will offer services including physical therapy and sports training at the location.
erienewsnow.com
Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
People Cannot Wait For This Restaurant to Open in Hamburg
We're heading into the fall and while the summer is typically busy for restaurants, especially those who have patios, fall is always a popular time to visit restaurants as well. We just love being outside and doing fun activities in the crisp autumn air. There's just something cozy about it.
Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York
Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
artvoice.com
Join Just Buffalo and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library for a FREE Lit City Celebration! Thursday, September 29 from 3-7 p.m.
Celebrate Buffalo’s literary community and the year-long Lit City: On the Move public art project with JBLC and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library at this Lit City Celebration, featuring poetry readings, music performances by Daughters of Creative Sound, Little Cake, and Taylor Made Jazz, made-to-order poetry on typewriters, video screenings and more!
Two Take 5 top prizes sold in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pair of Take 5 top prizes from Friday’s Take 5 drawing were sold in Chautauqua County. One ticket was sold at the Fredonia Food Market located at 33 Temple Street and the other was sold at the Tops Markets at 3955 Vineyard Drive in Dunkirk. Each ticket cashed in at […]
Executive chef from Delaware North joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to try some new food at a Bills game this fall, you’re in luck. Steve Forman, a regional executive chef from Delaware North, joined News 4 at 4 on Friday to show off some new food and drinks you can get at Highmark Stadium. Watch the full segment […]
Comments / 0