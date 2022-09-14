Read full article on original website
Arizona deputies to go through autism awareness training
PHOENIX (CNN) - Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office are getting some extra training when it comes to encountering people who have autism. It’s taking place on Friday at the nonprofit First Place in Phoenix and it isn’t the first time the agency has been through the training.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight chance of rain along with continued lower temps
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Drier air will continue to spread across the region over the next couple days with clear skies and no rain chances through at least the weekend. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal heading into the weekend before temperatures across south-central Arizona return to near normal readings Sunday and Monday. Slight chances for showers and storms may return to portions of south-central Arizona during the first half of next week.
