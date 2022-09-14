OKLAHOMA CITY — Some cows were injured and killed after a truck lost control and rolled over in Oklahoma City. At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, OKC Fire responded to an overturned cattle hauler with cows trapped inside. The scene was on Interstate 44 at the Southwest 59th Street exit, and KOCO 5 was told it would be hours before it was cleared.

