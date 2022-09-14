Read full article on original website
KOCO
Cows injured, killed after truck turns over in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some cows were injured and killed after a truck lost control and rolled over in Oklahoma City. At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, OKC Fire responded to an overturned cattle hauler with cows trapped inside. The scene was on Interstate 44 at the Southwest 59th Street exit, and KOCO 5 was told it would be hours before it was cleared.
KOCO
Officials respond to overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City. On Sunday morning, officials responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck in Oklahoma City near Interstate 44 and Southwest 59th Street. Officials told KOCO 5 there are 105 cattle in the truck. Interstate...
No Injuries Reported Following House Fire In Yukon
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Sunday afternoon in Yukon. The fire started in a home near West Vandament Avenue and South Holly Avenue. Oklahoma City firefighters assisted the Yukon Fire Department on this fire. No injuries have been reported, according to the Yukon Fire Department.
Man Injured In Overnight Drive-By Shooting In NW OKC
One person was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, police said. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue. A male and female were walking along North Indiana Avenue when a small white four door sedan drove...
KOCO
Oklahomans endure heat on opening weekend of state fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans endured the heat on the opening weekend of the state fair. Many people at the fair found shade to help out with the heat. EMSA was on standby in case of any emergencies. "EMSA has had a longstanding relationship with the Oklahoma State Fair," said...
KOCO
Parts of Interstate 35 completely closed in Oklahoma City for resurfacing project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Parts of Interstate 35 are now completely closed in Oklahoma City for a resurfacing project. It will be a traffic headache this weekend. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation warns drivers to avoid I-35 southbound from I-44 to I-40 until it re-opens on Monday. If you are...
KOCO
Westbound lanes of I-240 in Oklahoma City reopens following morning crash
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have reopened all lanes of Interstate 240 just west of South Anderson Road in Oklahoma City following an early morning crash. Authorities have narrowed the westbound lanes of Interstate 240 to one lane near South Anderson Road because of a crash. A FedEx truck crashed...
OKC housing availability affected by Airbnb, other homeshares biz
There has been a surge in the number of homes used exclusively for short-term rentals, or “homeshares,” affecting housing availability. The post OKC housing availability affected by Airbnb, other homeshares biz appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma City Police Investigate Beating Caught On Camera
Police are investigating after a camera caught video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th and Lottie. Oklahoma City Police say three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip. Investigators say this happened in August and was seemingly unprovoked.
OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC
Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue. Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the...
OHP: 87-Year-Old Dies After Crashing Into Dover Post Office
A man has died after a crash that happened Thursday afternoon in Kingfisher County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) confirms. Troopers said William Farrar, 87, pulled into the Dover Post Office parking lot and drove into the northeast side of the building for unknown reasons. Farrar was transported by Air...
OKCPD: Police trying to identify 3 people who allegedly attacked a 67-year-old man
The Oklahoma City Police Department is trying to identify three people in a video allegedly attacking an older gentleman.
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In SW Oklahoma City
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of the city late Thursday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, according to police. Officers say the motorcyclist was headed north on May and driving fast when...
Update: Oklahoma City Police take pursuit suspect into custody after running inside home
The Oklahoma City Police Department has taken a pursuit suspect into custody after the man ran into someone's home via their garage.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 84-Year-Old Woman In Logan County
A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman in Guthrie. Authorities said Elaine Jackson, 84, went for a walk from her residence near West Canyon Road and South Broadway. She was wearing a red shirt and was walking with a black and white dog, authorities said. Jackson is...
Guthrie man sets own aunt’s home on fire
A Guthrie man is sitting in jail after setting literal flames of fury at his aunt’s apartment.
Free concert to be held at Midwest City park
If you are looking for something fun to do that won't break the bank, city leaders in Midwest City are inviting the public to a free event.
Update: I-40 eastbound at Mustang, on-ramp now open
Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation expect the closure to last several hours.
Video: Water main break in NW Oklahoma City
A water main break flooded the streets of NW 150th and Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit
Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said. The driver...
