'I had so much fun playing with him... I'd be like, 'Hell yeah!'': Steph Curry admits he'd be delighted to reunite with Kevin Durant at Golden State... as he reveals team had discussions about bringing Nets forward back to the Bay

It's been three seasons since the Golden State Warriors' big 3 of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant lost one of its members.

But when trade discussions for Durant began over the offseason, the Warriors weren't the most popular destination.

However, that doesn't mean it wasn't discussed in the Bay Area. Curry spoke with Rolling Stone's Matt Sullivan and revealed he and the team had discussions about tearing down the roster and getting Durant.

'And if you said, "Oh KD's coming back, and we're gonna play with him," I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I'd be like, "Hell yeah!" ' Curry told Rolling Stone.

Warriors guard Steph Curry wants to reunite with former teammate Kevin Durant of the Nets

'If anybody's saying that you wouldn't entertain that conversation -- no disrespect to anybody on our team -- but you don't know how things work.

'But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I've got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed.'

Durant had been embroiled in a public dispute all summer over coaching and management, delivering an ultimatum to the team owner to either fire the head coach and GM or trade him.

The two sides eventually agreed Durant would stay another season in Brooklyn, though not before the rumor mill began to churn. Reports say the team made offers to the Boston Celtics among other teams.

The Warriors just came off winning their seventh NBA title, defeating the Celtics in six games. That's Golden State's fourth title in the last eight seasons. The franchise also has made six NBA Finals appearances in that same time span.

It's a remarkable feat, especially considering the ages of the players who have been through the dynasty's greatest ever era.

Since winning their first title with this core in the 2014-15 season, Curry (34-years old), Thompson (32), power forward Draymond Green (32) and small forward Andre Iguodala (38) have all gotten much older.

The team had been racked with injuries in the last few seasons, but with a new group of young talent breaking into the roster, they defeated Boston's talented guards to win another title.

After falling in the 2016 NBA Finals, the Warriors' got Durant and formed one of the best teams in the history of the league