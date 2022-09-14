ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

'I had so much fun playing with him... I'd be like, 'Hell yeah!'': Steph Curry admits he'd be delighted to reunite with Kevin Durant at Golden State... as he reveals team had discussions about bringing Nets forward back to the Bay

By Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

It's been three seasons since the Golden State Warriors' big 3 of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant lost one of its members.

But when trade discussions for Durant began over the offseason, the Warriors weren't the most popular destination.

However, that doesn't mean it wasn't discussed in the Bay Area. Curry spoke with Rolling Stone's Matt Sullivan and revealed he and the team had discussions about tearing down the roster and getting Durant.

'And if you said, "Oh KD's coming back, and we're gonna play with him," I had so much fun playing with him those three years, I'd be like, "Hell yeah!" ' Curry told Rolling Stone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvQLB_0hv6Clkp00
Warriors guard Steph Curry wants to reunite with former teammate Kevin Durant of the Nets

'If anybody's saying that you wouldn't entertain that conversation -- no disrespect to anybody on our team -- but you don't know how things work.

'But you also understand, like, if we run this thing back, I've got complete confidence in my team that we can win it again, as constructed.'

Durant had been embroiled in a public dispute all summer over coaching and management, delivering an ultimatum to the team owner to either fire the head coach and GM or trade him.

The two sides eventually agreed Durant would stay another season in Brooklyn, though not before the rumor mill began to churn. Reports say the team made offers to the Boston Celtics among other teams.

The Warriors just came off winning their seventh NBA title, defeating the Celtics in six games. That's Golden State's fourth title in the last eight seasons. The franchise also has made six NBA Finals appearances in that same time span.

It's a remarkable feat, especially considering the ages of the players who have been through the dynasty's greatest ever era.

Since winning their first title with this core in the 2014-15 season, Curry (34-years old), Thompson (32), power forward Draymond Green (32) and small forward Andre Iguodala (38) have all gotten much older.

The team had been racked with injuries in the last few seasons, but with a new group of young talent breaking into the roster, they defeated Boston's talented guards to win another title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2552kj_0hv6Clkp00
After falling in the 2016 NBA Finals, the Warriors' got Durant and formed one of the best teams in the history of the league
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H7mxw_0hv6Clkp00
(L to R) Andre Iguodala, Thompson, Curry, Draymond Green, and Durant won back-to-back titles with the Golden State Warriors and made the NBA Finals three years in a row 

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Dennis Schroder drops 1 bold promise to Lakers after getting second chance

Dennis Schroder got his second chance with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he’s ready to make things right. The German guard recently signed a one-year, $2.64 million deal with the Lakers, paving his return to the City of Angels after spending the past season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He spent the 2020-21 campaign in LA, and while he did produce decent numbers, he failed to make an impact on the team and really connect with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Matt Sullivan
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State#Nba Finals#Nets#Rolling Stone#Gm#The Boston Celtics
NBC Sports

Draymond thought Kerr was 'out of his mind' with 2014 offense

The Warriors shocked the basketball world in 2014 when the franchise opted to fire coach Mark Jackson despite back-to-back NBA playoff appearances. After Jackson's ouster, Golden State went outside the box by hiring Steve Kerr as the team's next coach despite not having any coaching experience. Kerr had only spent time as Phoenix Suns general manager, so the Warriors took a gamble.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

605K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy