Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Outage Alert: Nearly 4,000 Northstate customers lose power
One of the biggest outages the Northstate has seen this summer just hit communities throughout Butte and Glenn county. According to the PG&E outage map, at least 3,771 residents along the Sacramento River have lost power. The outage stretches nearly 50 miles in length, all the way from the Chico Municipal Airport to the Delevan National Wildlife Refuge.
actionnewsnow.com
McDonald's on Chico’s East Avenue evacuated after crash hits gas main, road reopens
CHICO, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - A crash that hit a gas main in Chico caused police to evacuate the McDonald's at East Avenue and Connors Avenue on Thursday afternoon, according to the Chico Police Department. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. in the drive-thru. It caused gas to...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County power outage caused by vehicle hitting utility pole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Shasta County Friday afternoon. PG&E said a vehicle collided into a utility pole on Highway 273 and Hill Street, causing 1,792 customers to lose power in the Anderson and Happy Valley area at about 1 p.m. Shortly after...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE says that smoke in Butte County is coming from Mosquito Fire
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that smoke from the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties is impacting all parts of Butte County. However, there are no wildfires in Butte County. CAL FIRE NEU says that the Mosquito Fire has burned 71,292 acres and is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Forward Fire near Manton burns 160 acres, 100% contained
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:36 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE said Saturday morning that the Forward Fire has burned 160 acres and is 100% contained. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says that the evacuation warnings in Shasta County have been lifted. CAL FIRE says that all evacuation orders have been reduced...
actionnewsnow.com
Local company and Chico firefighters demo non-toxic firefighting products Friday
The Chico Fire Department started using Greenfire foam earlier this year which is both non-toxic and biodegradable. Local company and Chico firefighters demo non-toxic firefighting products Friday. The Chico Fire Department started using GreenFire foam earlier this year which is both non-toxic and biodegradable.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville Walmart closed after reports of credible threat
Employees stayed inside but all shoppers were evacuated before 9 p.m. Thursday night. Oroville Walmart reopens Friday morning after reports of credible threat. Oroville Police responded to reports of a credible threat at Walmart Thursday night.
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update -- Sept. 16
The Oroville Salmon Festival returns to Oroville on Saturday, Sept. 24. Always held on the last Saturday in September, the festival celebrates the annual return of Chinook salmon to the Feather River. The 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. event will be centered around the Feather River Fish Hatchery and Historic...
L.A. Weekly
1 Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Meridian Road [Butte County, CA]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA (September 15, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, one victim sustained injuries in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Meridian Road. The collision took place around 4:25 p.m., near Highway 99. According to reports, a white SUV turning left from Meridian Road onto Highway 99, directly into the path...
actionnewsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler & Wetter Weather On The Way
Clouds are beginning to move in as an area of low pressure digs into the region off the coast of California. Today we have seen some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the coastal mountains. WE can expect the chances for showers to increase as we head throughout the evening. Temperatures today have topped off in the upper 70s to low 80s around the valley and are running 5-10 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. By tomorrow morning, lows will bottom out in the mid-50s, making for great sleeping weather tonight where we can finally save some money on cooling our homes!
actionnewsnow.com
Police say motorcyclist is dead after hitting a teen in Corning Saturday
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police say that they responded to the 600 block of North Street in Corning on Saturday at around 11:32 a.m. to a motorcycle crash involving a 17-year-old. Police say that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel. He was identified as Dennis...
seniorresource.com
Best Places in Northern California for Retirement
Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County set to be one of 7 counties to first implement CARE Court, how it's preparing
WILLOWS, Calif. - Action News Now is talking with Glenn County Behavioral health to know what its game plan is to implement the CARE court. It's a new court program to steer and even force homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment. October 1, 2023 is when Glenn County...
krcrtv.com
Scam Alert: Chico Police warns residents of police imposters
Chico, CA. — The Chico Police Department is warning Chico residents of a scam attempt at several residences where scammers are pretending to be representatives of Chico PD. Police were alerted Saturday to a scam attempt. According to police, the suspect called residents and identified themselves as a representative from the Chico Police Department.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild through Friday, but MAJOR changes are ahead
You might want to throw on a jacket and you'll be needing your sunglasses before you head out the door Thursday. We have some thin clouds brushing over northern California overnight, but are expected to have sunny to mostly sunny skies through your Thursday. We will still have some hazy conditions overhead, so it won't just exclusively be sunshine across our region today. Air quality is mostly in the good to moderate range across our region to start the day, but we could see slightly bigger impacts tracking north into the foothills and Sierra through mid day. Improving air quality is expected as winds pick up this afternoon. We have a weak area of low pressure off the coast and another to our north that are keeping our high temperatures well below average, but our temperatures will trend a few degrees warmer for most of our region this afternoon. We'll also have light winds in the morning, but the low pressure in our region will drive another day of south winds in the afternoon hours. Temperatures are running fairly close to what we had to start your Wednesday early this morning. Valley areas are starting out in the 50's to lower 60's, foothill areas are in the 40's to 50's and our mountain zones are in the 30's to 40's Thursday morning. The modest winds, below average temperatures and slightly higher humidity values will all combine to result in moderate fire danger across northern California Thursday. Our high temperatures are projected to end up a few degrees warmer than Wednesday, but will still end up around 5 to 10 degrees below average this afternoon. Valley areas will top out in the upper 70's to mid 80's, while foothill and mountain areas range from the 60's to upper 70's. It's going to be a little breezy this evening, but conditions should be great for anyone hoping to head out to the Thursday Night Market in Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police officer injured in early-morning crash with suspected DUI driver
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico police officer was involved in a crash with a suspected DUI driver early Thursday in downtown Chico. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday on West 8th Street at Broadway in downtown Chico. The officer, 24-year-old Juan Valencia, was taken to the hospital to...
First human cases of West Nile virus detected in Sutter and Yuba counties
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Health officials in Sutter and Yuba counties each confirmed the first human cases of West Nile virus in 2022. Both people are “experiencing severe illness,” according to a joint statement from the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District. Officials said the mosquito abundance is...
Comments / 0