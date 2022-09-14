Variety and Lifetime’s ‘Power of Women: The Changemakers’ Special to Feature Halle Berry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Misty Copeland, Laverne Cox, Idina Menzel, Julianne Moore and Katy Perry​

Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix’s ‘The Real Bling Ring’ Adds Little to the Alexis Haines Story: TV Review
The story of Alexis Haines’ entanglement with a circle of Los Angeles-area home invaders has been told multiple times over: In the reporting of Nancy Jo Sales, who profiled her for Vanity Fair in 2010; on her own reality show, “Pretty Wild,” which aired on E! in 2010; and in Sofia Coppola’s 2013 film “The Bling Ring,” based on Sales’ work. Now, Haines (formerly Alexis Neiers), along with former associate Nick Norgo (formerly Nick Prugo), attempts to set the record straight in the Netflix documentary series “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.” The three-episode series sheds little light, and bulks out...
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Emily Carey on Rhaenyra’s Betrayal, Queer Undertones and Her ‘Last Big Hurrah’ as Alicent
Emily Carey isn’t here for any Alicent Hightower slander. The 19-year-old “House of the Dragon” star knows her character may not immediately win hearts — the idea of your best friend marrying your father is a tough pill to swallow, after all. More from Variety. But...
Famous birthdays for Sept. 19: Jimmy Fallon, Jeremy Irons
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Lewis Powell in 1907. -- Austrian automobile designer Ferdinand Anton Ernst Porsche in 1909. -- British author William Golding in 1911. -- Actor/writer/host James Lipton in 1926. -- Actor Adam...
Queen lying-in-state: Celebrities who visited the coffin, from David Beckham to Tilda Swinton and Susanna Reid
David Beckham and Susanna Reid were among the celebrities to have visited the Queen lying-in-state. The last mourners to see the Queen’s coffin have now left Westminster Hall, with her four-day lying-in-state coming to a close on Monday (19 September) as the UK prepares to bid farewell to its monarch of 70 years.A number of celebrities joined the queue to pay their respects to the late royal and see her coffin prior to it being transported to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service at 11am on Monday (19 September).Tilda Swinton was spotted among the thousands of people to see...
Comments / 0