Householders in Britain who want to sign up to a new energy company are apparently being obstructed by the largest suppliers, in potential breach of their licence obligations. The “big five” energy companies are informing those who apply online for a tariff that they should remain with their current supplier because of the volatile energy market. According to the industry regulator, Ofgem, suppliers are obliged to accept new customers as a condition of their licence.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 35 MINUTES AGO