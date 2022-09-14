Read full article on original website
Lucille Martha Bowerman
Lucille Martha Bowerman, 96, Warsaw, died at 7:03 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living Facility, Warsaw. She was born April 8, 1926, in Riverdale, Ill., one of six children born to Dorothea (Lotz) Wilkens and Martin Christopher Wilkens. On May 29, 1943, she married the love of her life, Lloyd D. Bowerman. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage before Lloyd passed away Jan. 20, 2009.
History And Escape Room At North Webster Public Library
NORTH WEBSTER — Many know for whom Kosciusko County was named, but few are familiar with the potential controversy behind this choice. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, the public is invited to join Faye Myers of the Kosciusko County Historical Society as she presents a brief history of Kosciusko County.
Doris Gose — PENDING
Doris Gose, formerly of Syracuse, died Sept. 14, 2022, in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Eastlund Funeral Home.
Anthony Steven Milton
Anthony Steven Milton, 25, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Warsaw. Anthony was born to Robert and Wendy (Cummins) Milton on Feb. 26, 1997, in Plymouth. He grew up in Etna Green, but resided in Warsaw for the last several years. He loved music, mostly alternative rock, skateboards, being outdoors and unicorns because they are “magical just like me.” He loved kids, had a huge heart, was very caring and was always smiling.
Randall A. Chaplin — UPDATED
Randall A. Chaplin, 75, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Randy was born Nov. 27, 1946. Randy married Kathy Chaplin; she survives in Warsaw. Randy is also survived by his daughter, Beth Ann Jungels, Warsaw; and son, Dean Allen Chaplin, Warsaw; stepson, Christopher Andrew Gallion, Orlando, Fla.; three grandchildren; and his brother, Thomas Chaplin, Mishawaka.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accident:. 12:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, SR 13, north of West Crystal Flash Road, North Webster. Drivers: Patricia A. Kuhn, 77, East CR 400N, Leesburg; and Tabitha J. Morris, 28, East County Line Road, Syracuse. Kuhn’s vehicle hit the driver’s side door of the Morris vehicle when Kuhn changed lanes in front of Morris. Damage up to $5,000.
Laura E. Brashere — UPDATED
Laura E. Hackworth Brashere, 75, Warsaw, died at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born March 6, 1947. On Sept. 5, 1964, she was married to Troy Hackworth; he preceded her in death. She leaves behind five sons, Troy (Leslie) Hackworth, Silver...
Banned Book Week Is Not A Celebration
SYRACUSE — Banned Book Week is the recognition that there are people that feel that other people should not read a book that they find offensive. “Charlotte’s Web” with talking animals, “Little Red Riding Hood” with that bottle of wine, “The True Diary of a Part-time Indian” about growing up on a reservation are a small part of the list of books that the American Library Association has recorded of the book removals from over the decades. Libraries remind everyone that the act of reading is an affirmation of the rights in a democratic society.
Inés Silvestre Garrido — UPDATED
Inés Silvestre Garrido, 54, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born March 18, 1968, in Teloloapan, Mexico, she was the daughter of Feliciano Garrido Beltran and Cleotilde Sandoval Antunez. Inés worked as a material handler at R.R. Donnelley for 14 years. She was a devoted Catholic and a humble servant to the Lord. She also was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Lake City Lions Hosting Fall Craft Show Oct. 1
WARSAW — The Lake City Lions Club of Warsaw’s Annual Fall Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The event will be at the Home and Family Arts Building at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. Local crafters will be offering homemade crafts,...
Jackie S. Widman
Jackie Sue Widman, 46, Rochester died at 7:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Pulaski Memorial Hospital, Winamac. She was born Dec. 17, 1975. Survivors include: a daughter, Grace A. Stevens, Rochester; parents, Paul and Betty Widman, Rochester; two sisters: Tracy (Greg Bayer) Widman, Atlanta, Ga., and Christy (Jeff) Havron, Rochester.
Bingo Night For Kosciusko County Republicans
Owls Nest, CR 800N, North Webster, IN. A 50/50 cash drawing, door prizes and more. For ticket info, call Steve Foster at 574-527-5782. (IGC# 015510) Glock 19 “Don’t tread on me” edition 9mm pistol. Ruger LCR 357 Mag. revolver. Henry Golden Boy .22 rifle. Ruger 450 Bushmaster...
Loran E. Sims — PENDING
Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
David Lee Lawrence
David Lee Lawrence, 74, Columbia City, died at 9:11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on Dec. 16, 1947. Surviving are his children, Heidi J. (Tracie) Lawrence-Yarian, Farmington Hills, Mich, Tara N. (Jim) Wagoner, Zionsville, and Trent D. (Meg) Lawrence, University Place, Wash; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Linda Sutton and Joyce Long both of Columbia City.
John Benton Ridenour
John Benton Ridenour, 60, Silver Lake, died Sept. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born May 30, 1962. He married Shelley Ridenour; she survives in Silver Lake. He is also survived by his stepson, Travis (Amber) Powell, Monticello, Ky.; and brother, Steve (Angie) Ridenour, Silver...
Janet Marlene White
Janet Marlene White, 87, Rochester, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. On Oct. 27, 1934, Janet Marlene Keesey was born Oct. 27, 1935. She married William A. Anderson on Dec. 5, 1953; he died on April 28, 1984. On Feb. 17, 1989, he married Tom White. He died on Oct. 20, 2011.
Syracuse BZA Approves Communication Tower
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals was presented three cases at the Thursday night, Sept. 15 meeting. The construction of a new parking lot, installation of a communication tower and construction of a new residence were heard by the board. Wawasee Community School Corp. presented a petition...
Lola Joy Zumbrun
Lola Joy Zumbrun, 91, rural Larwill, died peacefully at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in the company of family at her home in Larwill. Born May 15, 1931, in Whitley County, she was a daughter of the late Wallace and Laura (Piper) Western. Growing up in the Larwill area, she graduated from Larwill High School in 1949.
September Is Library Card Sign Up Month
MILFORD — September is National Library Card Sign Up Month. This week is the third in a series of articles about why patrons need a Milford Public Library card in their wallet. MPL is featuring the library’s online collections and all the great “e-resources,” or electronic resources, available for...
Lake City Bank Donates To Community Foundation Of Whitley County
WARSAW — Lake City Bank supported the Community Foundation of Whitley County with an unrestricted donation of $10,000 recently. This gift is part of the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration, a year-long commemoration of the bank’s history and commitment to the communities it serves. To mark the anniversary, the bank announced a donation of $150,000 to community foundations in Indiana, in the form of $10,000 gifts to the 15 community foundations in counties where the bank operates.
