Linda Beard Rogers
Linda Beard Rogers, 66, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her home. Linda was born on March 20, 1956 in Beaumont, TX. She was a teacher for Magnolia Specialized Services and a member of the Pentecostals of Magnolia. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She was a homemaker, who loved cooking for her family and friends. Her family thought of her as a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister.
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, September 16, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Hayden Tanner Hicks, 26, of Magnolia and Erin Faith Minter, 25, of Buckner, September 15. Mathew Scott Kemp, 29,...
El Dorado will host kickball tournament
The United Way of Union County will host a kickball tournament at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 4 at the Boys & Girls Club fields on North West Avenue in El Dorado. Entry fee for teams is $25 and will benefit the United Way’s annual campaign, which helps fund health and human services programs at 13 local nonprofits.
Ouachita County has 114th COVID-19 death
COVID-19 cases rose in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Ouachita County recorded its 114th virus-related death since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,244. Total Active Cases: 99, down seven since Friday. Total Recovered...
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, September 13
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 13, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Horace Biddle and Addie Marie Biddle, P.O. Box 12, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 8. Presha Haynes, 723 Caboose, Bradley; Chapter 13; bankruptcy...
Carnival rides, pageants, shows and food all part of Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show, starting Monday
Get ready for the excitement of the midway, carnival food, livestock and everything fun that goes along with the 85th Columbia County Fair & Livestock show Monday through Saturday. Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon said there is something for everyone at this year’s fair. Delicious food on the midway includes traditional...
Magnolia 3-0 following Friday night victory over Wynne
Magnolia, helped by five Wynne fumbles, took a 21-7 non-conference football victory Friday night and improved to 3-0. The Panthers Demarion Wesson recovered a fumble at the Magnolia 39 to end the Yellowjackets first drive. A shanked punt gave Wynne great position at the Magnolia 43 but after Wynne made 24 yards on a pass play, Devin Dunn recovered a fumble at the Magnolia 19.
Columbia County Fair promises more security after 2021 incident
Columbia County Fair & Livestock officials are promising a safe event for this year’s fair following last year’s shooting on the midway, fair officials said. “Security measures have been stepped up and there will be metal detectors and lots of security from the sheriff’s office and the volunteers,” said Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon.
East Side's Talley received Economics Arkansas award
East Side Elementary School teacher Jessica Talley was recently surprised at an assembly given in her honor. Surrounded by first-grade students, Southern Arkansas University baseball players, East Side teachers, and district personnel, Talley was recognized as one of six Economics Arkansas' Bessie B. Moore award winners for the 2021-2022 school year.
COVID-19 cases down in Columbia, up in Union and Lafayette counties
Active COVID-19 cases increased in Union and Lafayette counties on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in a five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,241. Total Active Cases: 106, down eight since Thursday. Total Recovered...
Logoly State Park announces September 24 clean-up
Logoly State Park near McNeil will participate in the Great Arkansas Cleanup on Saturday, September 24. Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Visitor Center to get supplies, an area to work and a free t-shirt (limited supply). Projects will include trash pickup and park beautification. This event is...
Arkansas State University names South Arkansas graduates
Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Summer Commencement. The list includes graduates from 38 states and 11 other countries. Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum...
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief
Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation...
Poll: Bookstore has support, but profitability questionable
A majority of magnoliareporter.com readers think that having a general-interest bookstore is a good idea but would likely fail. Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:. “Could Magnolia support a general-interest bookstore?”. The results:. Nice idea, but probably an unprofitable one in...
NMN Liquor on ABC's "insufficient funds" list
A Magnolia retailer has been named to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's "insufficient funds listing" as of September 6, according to posting on the ABC website this week. According to the report, NMN Liquor at 443 Hwy. 79 South in Magnolia was cited for a $2,930.40 insufficiency. Baljit S. Sarai is permit holder.
Scammers trying to obtain credit card information
Scammers are calling Columbia County residents and asking for credit card numbers and access codes. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon that scammers claim to be representing Publishers Clearning House, or that grandchildren are in jail, that there are arrest warrants for them, or that even target sex offenders.
2022 Arkansas Ballot Issue Voter Guide now available online
Arkansans now have a tool to help them cut through the election noise -- the 2022 Arkansas Ballot Issues Voter Guide. Published by the Public Policy Center since 2004, the nonpartisan voter guide details each proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot and provides a snapshot of what supporters and opponents are saying.
