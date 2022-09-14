Read full article on original website
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, September 18
Hundreds of children and parents built some wonderful memories Saturday as they attended the 25th annual Cathedral District Children's Festival in Saginaw. A sculpture unveiled Saturday in Bay City, is honoring the relationship the mid-Michigan city has with its sister city in Germany. TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, September 17.
25th annual Cathedral District Children's Festival
Last Weekend of Summer: Pleasant Conditions for Most Saturday, Rain Chances Return Tonight & Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It is (somehow) officially the final weekend of summer as the Fall season begins on Thursday of this coming week (9:03pm to be exact). As we know here in the mitten, the name of the season doesn’t really mean much and that is certainly the case over the next 7 days! We start with a look at the forecast for today:
Michael Thompson Clemency Project advocates for wrongfully sentenced
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A new push for criminal justice reform in Michigan is being led by a man who spent more than 25 years in prison for selling three pounds of marijuana. Michael Thompson was granted a commutation by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and released from a state prison in Jackson on January 28, 2021.
