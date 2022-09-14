Read full article on original website
Related
‘Gilmore Girls’: Alexis Bledel Dated All But 1 of the Actors Who Played Rory’s Boyfriends
The 'Gilmore Girls' set was filled with young love, at least as far as Alexis Bledel was concerned. Who all did the actor date?
‘Feeling really sick’: Fans react to House of the Dragons’s most gruesome scene yet
House of the Dragon showed once again that it would not shy away from wanton violence in its fifth episode, which was released in the early hours of Monday 19 September.The scene was enough to shock fans, who noted how “graphic” it was.Warning – spoilers ahead for ‘House of the Dragon’, episode fiveThe most recent episode culminates in the wedding between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate).Little do their families know that the pair have struck up a secret agreement to go through with the marriage for political purposes, but to pursue their own separate...
SFGate
China Box Office: ‘Give Me Five’ Wins on Slow Weekend
'Table for Six' Sets Hong Kong Box Office Record on Delayed Release (EXCLUSIVE) The film is the story of a young man who is helping his father rediscover his lost memories. As he does so, he is transported back in time and accidentally alters his parent’s pasts. That means he must reunite the pair or risk never being born. It stars Ma Li Chang Yuan and Wei Xiang and is directed by Zhang Luan.
SFGate
Wooden Boat, Pucará Cine, Reteam For ‘Bajo el Mismo Sol,’ From New Directors Winner (EXCLUSIVE)
Set to be unveiled at this week’s San Sebastian Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum, “Bajo el Mismo Sol” has secured a first co-production deal ahead of the festival. Argentina’ Pucará Cine has boarded the project, reteaming with lead producer Wooden Boat Productions in the Dominican Republican on director...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Emily Carey on Rhaenyra’s Betrayal, Queer Undertones and Her ‘Last Big Hurrah’ as Alicent
Emily Carey isn’t here for any Alicent Hightower slander. The 19-year-old “House of the Dragon” star knows her character may not immediately win hearts — the idea of your best friend marrying your father is a tough pill to swallow, after all. More from Variety. But...
Today's Wordle 457 answer and hint: Monday, September 19
Is today's Wordle answer giving you trouble? Whether you're trying to learn how to play, just a little lost, or even completely stuck you're sure to find all the hints and help you need to solve the September 19 (457) Wordle right here. Seeing I'm just one letter off from...
SFGate
A Chronicle of Modern Capitalism, San Sebastian Competition Contender ‘Suro’ Bows at San Sebastian
Vying for the top Gold Shell at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival, Basque native Mikel Gurrea’s debut feature “Suro” stems from Gurrea’s experience working in the cork forests north of Catalonia. He had just finished his studies and was at a loss when his then girlfriend’s parents suggested he work in the forests where they stripped cork from the trees. “I discovered a fascinating world that stayed with me; the work is tough but you’re in the middle of nature,” he said. “It was also a good workout!” he added.
Comments / 0