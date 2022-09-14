ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

The Baltimore Sun

IronBirds drop Game 1 of South Atlantic League championship series to Bowling Green, 5-3

The Aberdeen IronBirds dropped Game 1 of the South Atlantic League championship series Sunday, losing 5-3 to Bowling Green in Kentucky. The best-of-three series moves to Aberdeen for Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The ‘Birds need a win to force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday in Aberdeen. The IronBirds fell behind early in Sunday’s loss as the Hot Rods got ...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
FanSided

Albert Pujols watch: Cardinals change entire lineup to aid chase for 700

Give the St. Louis Cardinals credit — they can chase a playoff spot and help Albert Pujols make history at the same time. The Cards face the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night with the Milwaukee Brewers at a safe distance in the NL Central. St. Louis holds a 7.5-game lead over their counterparts, with the Brew Crew far more focused at securing the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
