South Orange, NJ

Jersey City Approves 48-Unit Adaptive Reuse Plan at 107 New York Avenue

A two-story warehouse in The Heights, Jersey City will soon be reborn and expanded into a residential community that includes an affordable housing component following a legal settlement. Back in 2019, an entity called MJSMS LLC began their efforts to redevelop an industrial property at 107 New York Avenue. The...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall

Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Secaucus honors oldest family-owned business in town

Secaucus has honored the man currently behind the oldest family-owned business in town. Charlie’s Corner has been open at 1254 Paterson Plank Road since 1966. At the corner of Paterson Plank Road and Wilson Avenue, the bar is two blocks down and across the street from the Municipal Building at 1203 Paterson Plank Road.
SECAUCUS, NJ
fox29.com

Crowds evacuated as second floor caves in at Ocean County bar, fire officials say

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A night out was cut short when the second floor of a bar partially collapsed in Ocean County Saturday night. Emergency crews responded to the Daymark bar and restaurant on Broadway and Fourth Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a collapsed floor. However, officials say the second floor actually caved in, making the structure "unsafe."
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
6sqft

Lottery opens for 129 affordable units at new fully electric building in East New York, from $397/month

A housing lottery opened this week for 129 affordable apartments at a new energy-efficient residential development in East New York. Located at 573 Emerald Street, the development is the second phase of the affordable and supportive multi-building housing project Linden Terrace. New Yorkers earning 30, 50, 60, and 70 percent of the area median income, or between $16,183 for a single person and $115,850 for a household of seven, can apply for the apartments, which range from $397/month for studios to $1,865/month three bedrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shorebeat.com

Developer of 16-Home Toms River Development Seeks to Lift Cap on Bedrooms

The developer of a 16-home residential community in Toms River that is currently under construction has filed an application with the township’s planning board, seeking the removal of a provision in its original approval that limits the homes to four bedrooms each. Stonehill at Toms River, being constructed on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Police investigating fatal shooting of Newark man

Two people were shot, including one fatally, in Newark Saturday night, authorities announced on Sunday. Shortly before midnight, Newark police found Wayne Jones, 41, and another injured person with gunshot wounds around Ridgewood Avenue. The two were transported to University Hospital. Jones was pronounced dead a few hours later. The the other victim survived and is currently being treated for their injuries, according to Essex County Prosecutor’s office.
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Town To Ban Lights That Are Too Bright

BRICK – Residents who suffer from bright lights shining onto their property from neighbors’ yards should get some relief as the governing body passed the introduction of an ordinance entitled “Light Trespass in Residential Areas” during a recent council meeting. Council Vice President Art Halloran said...
BRICK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Modern American Restaurant and Bar Coming to River Edge

Prime 259 is a new restaurant and bar headed to River Edge. It’s taking the space that formerly housed Italian eatery Sonny T. Plans are in place to offer “Modern American fare” along with some Italian cuisine and a full bar. Management expects to open soon, though...
RIVER EDGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 50, Gunned Down In Newark

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark this week, authorities announced. Kyle Eley, of Irvington, was found at the corner of South Orange and Munn avenues around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

