Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Approves 48-Unit Adaptive Reuse Plan at 107 New York Avenue
A two-story warehouse in The Heights, Jersey City will soon be reborn and expanded into a residential community that includes an affordable housing component following a legal settlement. Back in 2019, an entity called MJSMS LLC began their efforts to redevelop an industrial property at 107 New York Avenue. The...
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and unearthing bargains. New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the largest and oldest flea markets in the entire state.
This Asian Fusion Restaurant is Expanding to Princeton NJ This Fall!
If you haven't heard of Ani Ramen House, they're a New Jersey-based asian fusion restaurant with 7 locations around the state. And according to NJ.com, they're about to open their 8th location in downtown Princeton this fall!. Their new location will be at 140 Nassau St., with plans to open...
hobokengirl.com
This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall
Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Secaucus honors oldest family-owned business in town
Secaucus has honored the man currently behind the oldest family-owned business in town. Charlie’s Corner has been open at 1254 Paterson Plank Road since 1966. At the corner of Paterson Plank Road and Wilson Avenue, the bar is two blocks down and across the street from the Municipal Building at 1203 Paterson Plank Road.
fox29.com
Crowds evacuated as second floor caves in at Ocean County bar, fire officials say
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A night out was cut short when the second floor of a bar partially collapsed in Ocean County Saturday night. Emergency crews responded to the Daymark bar and restaurant on Broadway and Fourth Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a collapsed floor. However, officials say the second floor actually caved in, making the structure "unsafe."
Budding industry - 420 Expo, a chance to educate the ‘canna-curious’
The 420 Expo was held Saturday at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces State Acquisition Of A Former Rail Line, To Be Converted Into A New State Park
Speaking in Newark this morning, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy today announced the acquisition of a nine-mile former rail line, which will be converted into a new State park connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities – Jersey City, Secaucus, Kearny, Newark, Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, and Montclair. Murphy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New Jersey
There are tons of ways to enjoy New Jersey in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Garden State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closings: These 3 N.J. locations will shutter
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close about 150 stores earlier this month. The home goods retailer released a list on Sept. 15 with 56 locations set to shutter by the end of 2022. Three New Jersey stores made the list:. Flanders at 30 International Dr. Manalapan at 13...
6sqft
Lottery opens for 129 affordable units at new fully electric building in East New York, from $397/month
A housing lottery opened this week for 129 affordable apartments at a new energy-efficient residential development in East New York. Located at 573 Emerald Street, the development is the second phase of the affordable and supportive multi-building housing project Linden Terrace. New Yorkers earning 30, 50, 60, and 70 percent of the area median income, or between $16,183 for a single person and $115,850 for a household of seven, can apply for the apartments, which range from $397/month for studios to $1,865/month three bedrooms.
N.J. school district offers $7,500 signing bonus to fill 135 teacher jobs
The Paterson school district is taking a different approach to filling 135 vacant teaching positions in the state’s third-largest city. New hires will receive a $7,500 signing bonus, contingent on remaining in the K-12 district for at least two years, officials announced Thursday. The policy was adopted Wednesday night...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
shorebeat.com
Developer of 16-Home Toms River Development Seeks to Lift Cap on Bedrooms
The developer of a 16-home residential community in Toms River that is currently under construction has filed an application with the township’s planning board, seeking the removal of a provision in its original approval that limits the homes to four bedrooms each. Stonehill at Toms River, being constructed on...
Part of Route 206 closed following large fire that gutted two buildings, cops say
A section of Route 206 in Lawrence remained closed Friday morning after a fire destroyed two buildings at the rear of a large property in the Mercer County township, officials said. Neither building was occupied, nor was the main home at the front of the property, Lawrence police Capt. Joe...
Road Rage: Nearly 40% of NJ State Vehicle Inspection Stations Closed Today
If you were hoping to get your vehicle inspected today in the great Garden State, you might need to do some planning first. According to a Facebook post by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Thursday morning, 10 out of 26 state inspection stations, or nearly 40 percent, are closed today "due to staffing shortages."
Try It Before It’s Gone – This Burger In Princeton, NJ Available Next Week Only
You have to check out this unique burger that’s only available for a limited time in our area. Coming up this Sunday, September 18, a national holiday is set in place for all of the cheeseburger lovers in your life to enjoy. National Cheeseburger Day is officially almost here...
Police investigating fatal shooting of Newark man
Two people were shot, including one fatally, in Newark Saturday night, authorities announced on Sunday. Shortly before midnight, Newark police found Wayne Jones, 41, and another injured person with gunshot wounds around Ridgewood Avenue. The two were transported to University Hospital. Jones was pronounced dead a few hours later. The the other victim survived and is currently being treated for their injuries, according to Essex County Prosecutor’s office.
Town To Ban Lights That Are Too Bright
BRICK – Residents who suffer from bright lights shining onto their property from neighbors’ yards should get some relief as the governing body passed the introduction of an ordinance entitled “Light Trespass in Residential Areas” during a recent council meeting. Council Vice President Art Halloran said...
boozyburbs.com
Modern American Restaurant and Bar Coming to River Edge
Prime 259 is a new restaurant and bar headed to River Edge. It’s taking the space that formerly housed Italian eatery Sonny T. Plans are in place to offer “Modern American fare” along with some Italian cuisine and a full bar. Management expects to open soon, though...
Man, 50, Gunned Down In Newark
A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark this week, authorities announced. Kyle Eley, of Irvington, was found at the corner of South Orange and Munn avenues around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Comments / 0