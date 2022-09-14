Imperial State Crown encrusted with 3,000 diamonds that was worn by the Queen after the Coronation is laid upon her coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall
The Imperial State Crown adorned the coffin of Her Majesty The Queen as she was conveyed to Westminster Hall to lie in state.
The late monarch will remain in the Hall from Wednesday until Monday morning, the day of her funeral.
The Imperial State Crown is one of the Crown Jewels and represents the sovereignty of the monarch.
It will remain on the Queen's coffin on top of the Royal Standard and beside the Sovereign's orb and sceptre.
Queen Elizabeth II wore the crown after her 1953 coronation and was worn once every year by the monarch to and from the State Opening of Parliament.
It was adjusted for Her Majesty's head and its arches lowered by an inch to give it a more feminine appearance.
The headpiece has been passed down to her through the generations, after it was originally made for King George IV’s coronation.
Designed by Norman Hartnell, the gown features the emblems of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in gold and silver thread.
Designs for the crown were based on one designed for Queen Victoria in 1838.
The crown features 2,868 diamonds in silver mounts, 269 pearls, 17 sapphires and 11 emeralds. The crown weighs two and a half pounds.
It includes the 317 carat Cullinan II diamond, which is the second largest clear-cut diamond in the world and also known as the Second Star of Africa.
It was found by Frederick G S Wells in 1905 at the Premier Mine, around 20 miles from Pretoria in South Africa.
The stone is named after Thomas Cullinan, the Chairman of the Premier (Transvaal) Diamond Mining Company and was given to Edward VII on his birthday of November 9, 1907, after the Boer War, as a symbolic act of goodwill.
At the back of the band there is a large oval sapphire known as the 'Stuart Sapphire', which is around 104 carats.
The two stones are linked by an openwork frieze with eight step-cut emeralds and eight sapphires, between two rows of pearls.
It has a regal purple velvet cap and ermine band.
The crown also has the Black Prince's Ruby. Although it was thought to be a ruby for hundreds of years, it is actually a spinel, which is another red gemstone.
In her last few years the crown eventually became too heavy for the Queen and in 2019 she did not wear her Imperial Crown during the State of Opening of Parliament in a break with tradition.
Instead, the crown was carried in and placed on a table next to her.
Earlier this year when the then-Prince Charles attended the state opening of parliament instead of Her Majesty, the Imperial State Crown was placed on the throne next to him.
