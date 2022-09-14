ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial State Crown encrusted with 3,000 diamonds that was worn by the Queen after the Coronation is laid upon her coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall

By Chris Matthews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Imperial State Crown adorned the coffin of Her Majesty The Queen as she was conveyed to Westminster Hall to lie in state.

The late monarch will remain in the Hall from Wednesday until Monday morning, the day of her funeral.

The Imperial State Crown is one of the Crown Jewels and represents the sovereignty of the monarch.

It will remain on the Queen's coffin on top of the Royal Standard and beside the Sovereign's orb and sceptre.

Queen Elizabeth II wore the crown after her 1953 coronation and was worn once every year by the monarch to and from the State Opening of Parliament.

It was adjusted for Her Majesty's head and its arches lowered by an inch to give it a more feminine appearance.

Traditionally worn by the Queen to and from the State Opening of Parliament, this headpiece has been passed down to her through the generations, after it was originally made for King George IV’s coronation (pictured in 2002)
The crown has 2,868 diamonds in silver mounts as well as 269 pearls, 17 sapphires and 11 emeralds on it. It is part of the Crown Jewels
Queen Elizabeth II, dressed in royal regalia, posed for this special Jubilee picture in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace, after she had delivered the traditional Queen's speech at the 1976 official State Opening of Parliament. She wears the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State, also known as the Parliamentary Robe. Around her neck is the Jubilee Necklace of diamonds and pearls and the chain is the Collar of the Order of the Garter, Britain's premier order of Knighthood. Her gown is of white silk with bands of gold and silver embroidery
At her Coronation, the Queen wore a crown glittering with jewels and wielded a sceptre boasting the world's largest white diamond. But a royal expert has predicted that Her Majesty will be buried with just two pieces of jewellery. Above: The Queen wears the Imperial State Crown as she returns to Buckingham Palace whilst holding the Orb and Sceptre after he coronation in 1953 
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday
King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Camilla, Queen Consort, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent are seen inside the Palace of Westminster as the First Watch begins their duty during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II
The Queen's coffin is be draped with the Royal Standard, as it was in Edinburgh. The standard will be accompanied by the Imperial State Crown, which was worn once a year by the Queen at the State Opening of Parliament. The Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre will also be on the coffin. The diamond on the sceptre - the Cullinan 1 - was cut from the largest rough diamond ever found. It was discovered in a mine in South Africa in 1905

The headpiece has been passed down to her through the generations, after it was originally made for King George IV’s coronation.

Designed by Norman Hartnell, the gown features the emblems of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in gold and silver thread.

Designs for the crown were based on one designed for Queen Victoria in 1838.

The crown features 2,868 diamonds in silver mounts, 269 pearls, 17 sapphires and 11 emeralds. The crown weighs two and a half pounds.

It includes the 317 carat Cullinan II diamond, which is the second largest clear-cut diamond in the world and also known as the Second Star of Africa.

It was found by Frederick G S Wells in 1905 at the Premier Mine, around 20 miles from Pretoria in South Africa.

2.22pm: The gun carriage bearing the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II departs Buckingham Palace, transferring the coffin to The Palace of Westminster
2.22pm: The gun carriage bearing the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II departed Buckingham Palace, transferring the coffin to The Palace of Westminster
The extraordinary scene as the procession leaves Buckingham Palace - the Queen's home for most of her 96-year life
There were huge crowds again to see the Queen on her final journey before her coffin is handed to the nation
The Queen's coffin was adorned with the glittering, priceless Imperial State Crown on a purple velvet cushion
The Queen's funeral cortege makes its way along The Mall from Buckingham Palace during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II followed by her bereft family
The Life Guards march before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is taken to the Palace Of Westminster
The Queen's funeral cortege makes its way along The Mall from Buckingham Palace
Huge crowds turned out to witness history with viewing areas full before the procession began
The Queen leaves Buckingham Palace in her coffin - with her crown on top - followed her family this afternoon
Members of the Coldstream Guards leave Wellington Barracks in London today ahead of the ceremonial procession

The stone is named after Thomas Cullinan, the Chairman of the Premier (Transvaal) Diamond Mining Company and was given to Edward VII on his birthday of November 9, 1907, after the Boer War, as a symbolic act of goodwill.

At the back of the band there is a large oval sapphire known as the 'Stuart Sapphire', which is around 104 carats.

The two stones are linked by an openwork frieze with eight step-cut emeralds and eight sapphires, between two rows of pearls.

It has a regal purple velvet cap and ermine band.

The crown also has the Black Prince's Ruby. Although it was thought to be a ruby for hundreds of years, it is actually a spinel, which is another red gemstone.

In her last few years the crown eventually became too heavy for the Queen and in 2019 she did not wear her Imperial Crown during the State of Opening of Parliament in a break with tradition.

Instead, the crown was carried in and placed on a table next to her.

Earlier this year when the then-Prince Charles attended the state opening of parliament instead of Her Majesty, the Imperial State Crown was placed on the throne next to him.

Country Life
4d ago

I find the whole history of the Royals fascinating. The good ,the bad and the ugly. How else are we as a society to learn from our past and try not to repeat it in our future.

Reply(3)
66
SAYIT
4d ago

She was a product of her time and history. 70 years was quite a feat and she wore the crown well.

Reply(1)
48
Run_For_The_Choppa
4d ago

Lotta robbin killin stealing in that Crown!!! Its nice. Dont forget where the gems originated

Reply(13)
52
IN THIS ARTICLE
