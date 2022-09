Everyone was watching. A national TV audience. Husky Stadium finally full of fans. Recruits coming in from far and wide. For one Saturday night at least, they saw Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football team wipe away every last bitter memory from last season by embarrassing 11th-ranked Michigan State by 25 points before settling for an extra-satisfying 39-28 victory.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO