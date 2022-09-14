This Is Nebraska’s Best Sports Bar

Photo: Getty Images

One of the best things about sports is being able to knock back a cold beer while surrounded by like-minded enthusiasts. Naturally, one of the best places to do that is at your local sports bar. There, you can cheer on your favorite teams , argue over referee calls, and —depending on how the game is going— soothe your sorrows by inhaling some deep-fried delicacies.

To help you decide where to watch the next game, Mashed meticulously handpicked a list of the best sports bars in every state in the country. After evaluating a combination of reviews, recommendations, awards, social media buzz and more to make their picks, they named the Homy Inn in Omaha as the top dog in Nebraska . Here's what they had to say about it:

About as iconic as the Chimney Rock National Historic Site is the tap handle dispensing champagne on draft at The Homy Inn in Omaha. In fact, the well-worn bar serves four varieties of Champagne-on-tap — sweet, dry, strawberry, and peach. Homy was established in 1956 and has as storied a past as any neighborhood joint. Come here for the bubbly but stay (till 2 a.m. every night) to admire the vintage baseball cards and befriend the regulars.

