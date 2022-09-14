ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

This Is Nebraska’s Best Sports Bar

By Taylor Linzinmeir
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNoX5_0hv6AmZ800
Photo: Getty Images

One of the best things about sports is being able to knock back a cold beer while surrounded by like-minded enthusiasts. Naturally, one of the best places to do that is at your local sports bar. There, you can cheer on your favorite teams , argue over referee calls, and —depending on how the game is going— soothe your sorrows by inhaling some deep-fried delicacies.

To help you decide where to watch the next game, Mashed meticulously handpicked a list of the best sports bars in every state in the country. After evaluating a combination of reviews, recommendations, awards, social media buzz and more to make their picks, they named the Homy Inn in Omaha as the top dog in Nebraska . Here's what they had to say about it:

About as iconic as the Chimney Rock National Historic Site is the tap handle dispensing champagne on draft at The Homy Inn in Omaha. In fact, the well-worn bar serves four varieties of Champagne-on-tap — sweet, dry, strawberry, and peach. Homy was established in 1956 and has as storied a past as any neighborhood joint. Come here for the bubbly but stay (till 2 a.m. every night) to admire the vintage baseball cards and befriend the regulars.

Planning a road trip? Check out Mashed 's complete list of the best sports bars in every state .

Comments / 2

Related
kmaland.com

Nebraska fires DC Chinander

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Sunday Side Session: What exactly can Nebraska fix?

On this Sunday following a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma that could've looked even uglier if Brent Venables had chosen to really let Nebraska have it, former Husker and current radio personality Damon Benning joins Mike Schaefer to talk about the Huskers. The conversation starts about Mickey Joseph and his willingness...
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Nebraska fires defensive coach 1 week after ousting Frost

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A week after Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost, the team’s defensive coordinator is out. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Sunday that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was fired a day after Nebraska gave up 580 yards and 49 points in lopsided loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. Chinander had led Nebraska’s defense since Frost took over the team in 2018, but his unit floundered this year as the Cornhuskers fell to 1-3. A week before the 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, Nebraska gave up 642 yards in a 45-42 upset by Georgia Southern that preceded Frost’s firing. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said in a statement. “At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction.”
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
Omaha, NE
Food & Drinks
Omaha, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
knopnews2.com

Nebraska interim head coach Joseph relieves DC Erik Chinander

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday that he has relieved Erik Chinander from his position as defensive coordinator. Assistant coach Bill Busch will coordinate the defense for the remainder of the 2022 season. “We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph leads Nebraska in electric entrance to Memorial Stadium

Mickey Joseph is coaching his first game for Nebraska Saturday since Scott Frost was fired earlier this week. He got things started against No. 6 Oklahoma with a hype entrance ahead of the game. The entrance of the Huskers is always electric, and Joseph’s first time leading the charge lived...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Minden company competes in ‘Coolest thing made in Nebraska’ contest

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - What is the coolest thing made in Nebraska? That’s a question that the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance wants to find out with a competition underway. Manufacturers around the state are submitting items they’ve made locally that they think fits the bill. Royal Engineered Composites is...
MINDEN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Restaurant Info#Sports Bars#Cold Beer#Media Buzz#Food Drink#Best Sports Bar#The Homy Inn#Champagne
etxview.com

Small-town grocers set to open new store in Southeast Nebraska

DJ and Lindy Schmidt know how hard it is to own a small-town grocery. The Schmidts both quit their jobs and opened The Market in Louisville in December 2019, just a few months before COVID-19 hit. "It was wild," said DJ, who recalled ordering toilet paper by the pallet load...
LOUISVILLE, NE
KSNB Local4

Special Olympics: World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The World’s Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Many of the truck drivers weren’t alone on their journey this year either. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, many of them with Nebraska Special...
HASTINGS, NE
K92.3

Nebraska’s Interim Football Coach Puts Hold On 59-Year Tradition

Mickey Joseph, who was named interim football coach at Nebraska following Scott Frost's dismissal last weekend, is making a statement to his football team. During his collegiate career at Nebraska (1988 through 1991), Joseph rushed for over 1,000 yards and threw for just over 900 yards and 14 touchdowns. *The...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FanSided

Nebraska Football vs. Oklahoma: Start time, live stream, TV info and more

The Nebraska football team faces off against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday morning in what is going to be an interesting matchup for a number of reasons, including the fact that it’s the first game without Scott Frost at the helm. It’s one of those games where it’s just hard to guess what is going to happen. It’s certainly going to be worth the watch.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime

Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Scott Frost’s Twitter Trending Topic

Scott Frost is no longer the head coach of the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers after the program fired him last week. You would not know that, however, solely based on Twitter trends. The Huskers are hosting their ancient rival, the Oklahoma Sooners, on Saturday. Things started well for new interim-head...
LINCOLN, NE
Mix 97-3

This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: Methodists make mark on city

It’s always a challenge to attempt listing Nebraska’s “firsts.”. In searching for Omaha City’s first Methodist churches or sermons, how far should one look geographically? Bellevue, for example, is older as a community but is now almost a seamless part of Omaha and some might even include Fort Atkinson, just to the north.
OMAHA, NE
KXKT KAT 103.7FM

KXKT KAT 103.7FM

Omaha, NE
1K+
Followers
315
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Omaha's Kat Country, KAT 103.7FM with Steve and Gina, Hoss Michaels, EJ and Jessica.

 https://thekat.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy