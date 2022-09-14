Police investigating video of Florida student having sex in school bathroom

Photo: Getty Images

Fort Myers, FL - Police are investigating the distribution of child pornography involving two teenagers who filmed themselves having sex inside of the bathroom of a Southwest Florida school.

The Fort Myers Police Department announced an investigation in conjunction with the Lee County School District.

Officials say the two teens recorded themselves having sex in the bathroom at Fort Myers High School in May of 2022.

The school district says the teens faced disciplinary action, but could not provide punishment details due to student privacy laws.

Lee County Assistant Director of Media Relations and Public Information Rob Spicker released the following statement regarding May's incident: “Fort Myers High School was recently made aware of an incident in May and disciplined the students involved per the Student Code of Conduct. School staff is assisting the Fort Myers Police Department investigation.