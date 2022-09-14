Sam Curry, a blogger and security engineer, said he waited almost a month to hear back from Google.He still had the money about three weeks after first contacting Google. Google accidentally sent a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and security engineer, who says he waited almost a month to hear back from the company. Sam Curry tweeted on Wednesday that the tech giant had randomly transferred him $249,999 alongside a screenshot. It's OK if you don't want it back, Curry said in the tweet, adding that it had been over three weeks since he received the money and was given a support ticket when he contacted Google.

INTERNET ・ 19 HOURS AGO