Business Insider
The water drop icon on your Apple Watch means that Water Lock is enabled — here's how to turn it off
The water drop icon on your Apple Watch means that the Water Lock feature has been enabled. Water Lock temporarily locks your Apple Watch screen while in water, protecting it from damage. When Water Lock is turned off, your Apple Watch will emit a few short sounds to clear water...
Business Insider
3 expenses to cut right now to start saving and retire early, from the Netflix documentary 'Get Smart With Money'
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. In the Netflix doc "Get Smart...
Business Insider
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Sam Curry, a blogger and security engineer, said he waited almost a month to hear back from Google.He still had the money about three weeks after first contacting Google. Google accidentally sent a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and security engineer, who says he waited almost a month to hear back from the company. Sam Curry tweeted on Wednesday that the tech giant had randomly transferred him $249,999 alongside a screenshot. It's OK if you don't want it back, Curry said in the tweet, adding that it had been over three weeks since he received the money and was given a support ticket when he contacted Google.
A man borrowed $75,000 for leg-lengthening surgery to make him 3 inches taller, report says
John Lovedale, who was 5 feet 8.5 inches tall, is paying $1,200 a month for five years after gaining 3 inches in height, GQ magazine reported.
