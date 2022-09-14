Read full article on original website
WKRG
Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
utv44.com
Daphne residents gather for 2nd annual Community Spirit Day
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — People in Daphne came together today to build unity and pride. About 500 residents gathered at Lott Park in celebration of the 2nd annual Community Spirit Day. "I started last year in an effort to bring neighborhoods together and Daphemont and old town Daphne together....
atmorenews.com
September 16, 2022
Leslie E. Guelsby Mr. Leslie E. Guelsby, age 66, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 in Atmore, AL. He was born at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. to James Cecil and Patsy Patch Gulsby. He served in the Army National Guard and was an electrician with Engels. He was preceded in death by his father; his sister, Vicki Lynn Jordan and his nephew, Michael Scott “Scotty” Jordan. Mr.…
Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
Atmore Advance
ECHS student arrested after report of gun at school
An Escambia County High School student was arrested today after a report of a firearm at the school, according to officials. According to the Escambia County Schools (Ala.) Facebook page, a report was made today that a student might be in possession of a firearm. “A critical response alert was...
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of September 21, 2022
Mr. Leslie E. Guelsby, age 66, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 in Atmore, AL. He was born at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. to James Cecil and Patsy Patch Gulsby. He served in the Army National Guard and was an electrician with Engels. He was preceded...
Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
Funding paused for Pensacola homeless camp, funds possibly misused
A Pensacola homeless camp is not getting funding from the city temporarily after allegations of financial mismanagement.
navarrenewspaper.com
Apparent drowning in Gulf today
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
One hurt in shooting at nightclub in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At least one person has been hurt after a shooting at a Mobile nightclub early Sunday morning. A call for a shooting came in at about 2:30 this morning at Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road. An official on the scene confirmed one person had been shot in the club. The extent […]
getthecoast.com
Chick-fil-A employee honored by Okaloosa Sheriff for his heroic actions in a would-be carjacking
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office stopped by the Fort Walton Beach Chick-fil-A to honor employee Mykel Gordon for his heroic actions that put a stop to a would-be carjacking the previous day. “What we say a lot of times is service is in our...
fox4beaumont.com
Alabama authorities notified about vapes potentially laced with fentanyl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Authorities in Alabama said they are looking at the possibility of vapes laced with fentanyl being circulated at schools. Adrianna Taylor, a 15-year-old girl who died after taking pills laced with fentanyl a few weeks ago, went to Mary G. Montgomery High School. Taylor told...
utv44.com
Fairhope community helps couple overcome life challenges by building them a house!
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's a new house going up on Morphey Street in Fairhope. It's on the same lot where a house once stood that Johnny Stewart called home... the only home he ever knew. Watching it come together, says Johnny, is "Mind blowing!" Crystal, Johnny's wife of...
utv44.com
MCSO notified about vapes possibly laced with fentanyl inside a Mobile County school
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is looking at the possibility of vapes laced with fentanyl inside Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes. Adrianna Taylor, the 15-year-old girl who died after taking pills laced with fentanyl a couple weeks ago, went to Mary G. Montgomery.
Mobile Mayor announces new appointments for city leadership team
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the appointments of four “key positions within the leadership team” for the City of Mobile in a Facebook post including director of animal services, director of community affairs, director of public services and director of the office of strategic initiatives. “These new appointments will each lead […]
Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
Man wanted for questioning only, homicide investigation: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is wanted for questioning only in reference to a homicide that happened at the Oakwood Terrace Apartment complex in Pensacola, Fla. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 according to a Facebook post from ECSO. Lakendrick Jiles Holmes has been booked into the Escambia County Jail on two separate occasions, in […]
Five Alabama schools honored with 2022 National Blue Ribbon award
Five Alabama schools are among the 297 nationwide winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon for their exemplary performance on state assessments. The Blue Ribbon award is the highest national honor given by the U.S. Department of Education to a school. The winners, announced today by the U.S. Department of...
Florida Homecoming Queen Accused Of Rigging Election Faces Consequences
'This is a black cloud that is traveling with Emily everywhere she goes.'
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley Police Department hiring non-certified police officers; a ‘force multiplier’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Like most places these days, the Foley Police Department is having trouble hiring-- they don’t have enough qualified, certified applicants. Now, they’re hiring non-certified officers with the intent for them to carry out support service duties... they won’t be carrying a weapon. The...
