ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG

Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Daphne residents gather for 2nd annual Community Spirit Day

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — People in Daphne came together today to build unity and pride. About 500 residents gathered at Lott Park in celebration of the 2nd annual Community Spirit Day. "I started last year in an effort to bring neighborhoods together and Daphemont and old town Daphne together....
DAPHNE, AL
atmorenews.com

September 16, 2022

Leslie E. Guelsby Mr. Leslie E. Guelsby, age 66, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 in Atmore, AL. He was born at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. to James Cecil and Patsy Patch Gulsby. He served in the Army National Guard and was an electrician with Engels. He was preceded in death by his father; his sister, Vicki Lynn Jordan and his nephew, Michael Scott “Scotty” Jordan. Mr.…
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atmore, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Atmore, AL
Atmore Advance

ECHS student arrested after report of gun at school

An Escambia County High School student was arrested today after a report of a firearm at the school, according to officials. According to the Escambia County Schools (Ala.) Facebook page, a report was made today that a student might be in possession of a firearm. “A critical response alert was...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
atmorenews.com

Obituaries, week of September 21, 2022

Mr. Leslie E. Guelsby, age 66, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 in Atmore, AL. He was born at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. to James Cecil and Patsy Patch Gulsby. He served in the Army National Guard and was an electrician with Engels. He was preceded...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Hes#Huxford Vfd#Little Rock Vfd#Barnett Crossroads Vfd#The Mccall Vfd Rrb
navarrenewspaper.com

Apparent drowning in Gulf today

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

One hurt in shooting at nightclub in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At least one person has been hurt after a shooting at a Mobile nightclub early Sunday morning. A call for a shooting came in at about 2:30 this morning at Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road. An official on the scene confirmed one person had been shot in the club. The extent […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRG News 5

Mobile Mayor announces new appointments for city leadership team

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the appointments of four “key positions within the leadership team” for the City of Mobile in a Facebook post including director of animal services, director of community affairs, director of public services and director of the office of strategic initiatives. “These new appointments will each lead […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing Niceville man, last seen Monday: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to locate a 23-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Facebook post from OCSO. Thomas Aaron Murphey, 23, of Niceville, was last seen at his residence on Hidden Lakes Drive on Monday, Sept. 12. […]
NICEVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy