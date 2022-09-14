Read full article on original website
Fun in FoCo: Cumming’s first Art Fest, tribute to Hispanic artists, and several concerts around townJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Georgia deputies say they accept ‘donations’ from local drug dealers after raid
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County deputies say they welcome donations from local drug dealers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. That was the tongue-in-cheek message from investigators who confiscated a stash of narcotics, guns and cash on Thursday. Deputies say the drugs will be...
Mystery of Athens woman’s disappearance, homicide continues 1 week after family’s disturbing missing person's report
ATLANTA — The mystery of an Athens woman’s disappearance and death continued to unfold slowly Friday night, one week after she was spending what would be her last night at home. Her body was found the day after that, an hour away near her SUV in some woods...
Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu charged with murder in June shooting
Two-and-a-half months after a Buckhead triple shooting claimed the life of a 23-year-old man, rapper Ludacris’ longtime ...
wfmynews2.com
Body found in wrecked vehicle identified as missing Georgia mom
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have confirmed the body found in a wrecked vehicle Monday as the missing Covington mother Yolanda Brown. The Newton County Sheriff's Office said the body was positively identified Friday. The sheriff's office is stilling looking into the manner of her death, adding that this is still an active and ongoing investigation.
WLTX.com
Georgia man convicted for molesting girl and trading her to other man for drugs
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A man was convicted in Douglas County, the district attorney said this week, of luring a 13-year-old girl to his home before molesting her and then trading her to another man for dugs where she was kept for three months. He now faces a maximum...
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County home
Christopher Pino.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Loganville man with the murder of his mother. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said on September 10 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road after an elderly male could not wake up the female that lived in the home.
Suspect sought in DeKalb gas station shooting that seriously injured 2
DeKalb County police are searching for a man suspected of shooting two people Monday at a gas station on Glenwood Road, leaving one of them critically injured.
Man accused of killing teen found in Gwinnett park indicted
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A feeling of relief for the parents of Tori Lang. More than one year after the 18-year-old was found murdered in Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County, the man accused of killing her has been formally indicted. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Body found in car in Newton County identified as missing woman
The body found inside a car along I-20 in Newton County this week has been confirmed as a mother who went missing earlie...
Truck driver charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County
A man driving a tractor-trailer at an “unreasonable speed” Friday evening caused a chain of crashes that left one man de...
Man shot to death in DoorDash delivery gone wrong in Conyers, deputies say
CONYERS, Ga. — A man was shot to death over what Rockdale County investigators say was a misplaced DoorDash order. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies responded to a shooting call at Tall Oaks Apartments around 1:11 a.m. The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Fernando...
Photos: Georgia Remembers two fallen Cobb County deputies
This week, Cobb County law enforcement said tearful and heartfelt goodbyes to their own as two slain Cobb County deputies were laid to rest. Deputies Samual Ervin Jr. and Jonathan Randall Koleski were killed ambush-style last week while serving a warrant at a Cobb County home. Koleski’s funeral service was...
Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
Man shot, killed after DoorDash delivery went to the wrong address in Georgia
CONYERS, Ga. — A man was shot and killed in Conyers, Georgia, after his DoorDash delivery went to the wrong address. According to WSB-TV, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an apartment complex just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a shooting. RCSO...
Woman dies after being hit by car in Walmart parking lot, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A 53-year-old woman is dead after police say she was struck by a car in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Around 5 p.m., officers arrived on the scene and found Monica Boti, 53, of...
nowhabersham.com
Inmate death at Lee Arrendale State Prison under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate earlier this week at Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto. The Georgia Department of Correction’s Office of Professional Standards is overseeing the investigation, according to GDC Public Affairs Director Joan Heath. “We can confirm an inmate death at LASP,...
Mother wants answers after daughter’s hair ripped from scalp at school
ATLANTA — A local mother wants answers after she said her daughter was attacked at school. Kennethia Brown told Channel 2 Action News another student, pulled her daughter’s hair from her scalp during a fight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident, happened...
NE Ga police blotter: Athens woman found in Habersham Co ID’d, man charged after chase in Bank Co
We have this morning the name of the Athens woman whose body was found earlier this week in Habersham County: Deborah Collier was 59 years old. Her family says she disappeared from home in Athens last weekend. Her body was discovered off Highway 441 near Tallulah Falls. An investigation into Collier’s death is ongoing.
On Common Ground News
Georgia Attorney General: Atlanta woman convicted of neglect, exploitation of disabled and elderly
ATLANTA– Attorney General Chris Carr announced the conviction of Michelle Oliver on one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home, one count of willful deprivation of an elder person, seven counts of willful deprivation of a disabled adult, and 51 counts of financial exploitation of a disabled adult.
Street racer charged in death of 50-year-old husband and father, victim’s family reacts
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A man accused of racing his truck at more than 80 miles per hour along a busy Gwinnett County road is in jail after allegedly killing an innocent driver, according to police. Jeffrey Shannon Smith’s family said he would have done anything for his 10-...
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
