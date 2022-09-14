Read full article on original website
Related
alabamawx.com
Late Summer Heat in the Week Ahead
Some late summer heat is in store for Alabama in the week ahead as we get ready to turn the page to autumn. The Autumn Equinox will occur this Thursday at 8:03 p.m. CDT. This marks the official start to fall. DEWPOINTS RISING: Moisture levels have been rising over the...
alabamawx.com
A Few Morning Clouds Across the Area
The I-65 Corridor has some clouds over it late on this Sunday morning, giving the Alabama landscape kind of a springy, stormy sort of look. But outside the convergence area casuing these clouds, sunshine is plentiful and temperatures will be heating up into the 80s. A few spots in the...
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: Sun, Haze, and Tropical Storm Fiona
Our Friday is another sun-filled day of weather with highs in the upper 80s for most locations across North/Central Alabama. We do note, there is some haze in the sky over Alabama, and this is smoke from wildfires across the Western United States. It remains dry, and for those high school football games tonight, clear weather is the story with temperatures falling into the 70s during the games.
alabamawx.com
Highs Rise Into The 90s Next Week; Still Dry
DRY WEATHER CONTINUES: Dry weather is the story for Alabama through the weekend with sunny warm days and fair pleasant nights. Highs will remain in the 86-89 degree range for most places through Sunday, with lows in the 60s. No rain next week as an upper ridge builds across the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: One-Pot Chicken Ratatouille
Ratatouille. And no, I’m not talking about that cute little rat in the Disney movie. Granted, it is one of my favorite animated Disney movies. No. Today I’m talking about the dish. But then maybe I’m talking about the movie a bit, too. Hmm…. The truth is,...
Comments / 0