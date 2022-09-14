Our Friday is another sun-filled day of weather with highs in the upper 80s for most locations across North/Central Alabama. We do note, there is some haze in the sky over Alabama, and this is smoke from wildfires across the Western United States. It remains dry, and for those high school football games tonight, clear weather is the story with temperatures falling into the 70s during the games.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO