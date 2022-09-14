A New Bo Burnham-Directed Comedy Special From Kate Berlant Hits Hulu This Week

A new Bo Burnham -directed comedy special is hitting Hulu this Thursday, adding to the streamer’s small but mighty library of stand-up specials.

“Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind” is the New York comedian’s second solo show directed by Bo Burnham for FX, and if it’s even close to as experimental and controversial as Berlant’s first outing, it will generate a lot of conversation. The special, which was filmed in 2019 before she began her off-Broadway show “Kate,” finally premieres on Hulu on Sept. 15, two years after it was recorded .

Jerrod Carmichael and Chris Storer (“The Bear”) serve as executive producers on “Cinnamon in the Wind,” which features the “League of Their Own” star performing in an “absurdist set, in an intimate space, shared not only with the audience but the mirror reflection of herself,” according to FX. She plans to warp “audience expectations of her comedy, while also exploring her clairvoyant connection to the crowd and her inability to stop performing.”

It follows the release of her hour-long sketch special with John Early that she released on Peacock earlier this year, called “Would It Kill You to Laugh?”

Arriving on Hulu the same day is “Byron Bowers: Spiritual N***a,” the first standup special from the comedian. Set in his hometown of Atlanta, Bowers talks about his identity following a psychedelic mushroom trip, the stigma of mental health, his schizophrenic father and his ideas surrounding race. Prior to his FX premiere, he had performed on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and Comedy Central’s “This Is Not Happening.”

