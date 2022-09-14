ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

A New Bo Burnham-Directed Comedy Special From Kate Berlant Hits Hulu This Week

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

A new Bo Burnham -directed comedy special is hitting Hulu this Thursday, adding to the streamer’s small but mighty library of stand-up specials.

“Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind” is the New York comedian’s second solo show directed by Bo Burnham for FX, and if it’s even close to as experimental and controversial as Berlant’s first outing, it will generate a lot of conversation. The special, which was filmed in 2019 before she began her off-Broadway show “Kate,” finally premieres on Hulu on Sept. 15, two years after it was recorded .

Jerrod Carmichael and Chris Storer (“The Bear”) serve as executive producers on “Cinnamon in the Wind,” which features the “League of Their Own” star performing in an “absurdist set, in an intimate space, shared not only with the audience but the mirror reflection of herself,” according to FX. She plans to warp “audience expectations of her comedy, while also exploring her clairvoyant connection to the crowd and her inability to stop performing.”

It follows the release of her hour-long sketch special with John Early that she released on Peacock earlier this year, called “Would It Kill You to Laugh?”

Arriving on Hulu the same day is “Byron Bowers: Spiritual N***a,” the first standup special from the comedian. Set in his hometown of Atlanta, Bowers talks about his identity following a psychedelic mushroom trip, the stigma of mental health, his schizophrenic father and his ideas surrounding race. Prior to his FX premiere, he had performed on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and Comedy Central’s “This Is Not Happening.”

Stream Kate Berlant and Byron Bowers’ specials on Hulu below:

Buy Now: $6.99/Month Buy It

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sony Announces New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie, Pushes ‘Madame Web’ and ‘Kraven the Hunter’

Sony Pictures has announced the “return of the original ‘Karate Kid’ franchise” to the big screen by dating a new “Karate Kid” movie for June 7, 2024. While the franchise has lived on thanks to Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” series, which just debuted its fifth season on the streaming platform, this new “Karate Kid” project will be the franchise’s first film offering since a 2010 reboot starring Jaden Smith. The 2024 “Karate Kid” movie does not yet have a synopsis from the studio or a cast and crew attached. Other new titles added to Sony’s release calendar include an untitled horror...
MOVIES
Variety

Demi Moore Joins ‘Feud’ Season 2 at FX (EXCLUSIVE)

Demi Moore is joining “Feud” Season 2 at FX, Variety has learned from sources. The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will tell the true story of how Truman Capote was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite. According to sources, Moore would star as socialite Ann Woodward, a former showgirl and radio actress who was infamously accused of murdering her husband in 1955. Reps for Moore, FX, and 20th Television declined to comment. Moore joins...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Real Love Boat’ Reveals Cheesy Opening Credits Sung By Hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell (TV News Roundup)

CBS shared a handful of announcements during the network’s Television Critics Association sessions on Friday, revealing the crew for upcoming reality romance series “The Real Love Boat” and a new animated holiday special titled “Reindeer In Here.” Three crew members and twelve singles will join hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell on a luxury Princess Cruises ship through the Mediterranean, with the series set to premiere on October 5. The ship’s crew members – Captain Paolo Arrigo, Ezra Freeman and Matt Mitcham – will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking, similar to how the original scripted “Love Boat” series operated. The show’s...
TV SERIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Toronto International Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award

Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical coming-of-age story “The Fabelmans” took home the Toronto International Film Festival’s people’s choice award, providing a major boost to its awards season chances. TIFF’s people’s choice award is one of the most reliable predictors of eventual Oscar success. In past years, winners such as “Green Book” and “Nomadland” went on to capture the best picture prize at the Academy Awards. Other recent recipients, including “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “La La Land” and “Jojo Rabbit,” were best picture nominees and major forces during awards season. Since the people’s choice category was created in 1978, seven recipients went on...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Jerrod Carmichael
Person
Kate Berlant
Variety

Brooke Shields Is Launching Her First Podcast

Brooke Shields is coming soon to a pair of earbuds near you with her first podcast — in which the actor, model and author explores pivotal moments in people’s lives. “Now What? With Brooke Shields,” produced by iHeartMedia, is set to launch Oct. 11, to be available on the iHeartRadio app and all major podcast platforms. In each episode, to be released weekly on Tuesdays, Shields will chat with experts, authors and celebrity guests about the things that “knocked them off their feet and what they did to get back up,” according to iHeart. “Every success and every setback is accompanied...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral

After lying in state in Westminster Hall for five days, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. local time. World leaders have gathered ahead of the state funeral as others flock to England to pay respects to the fallen monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II’s other grandchildren gathered for a vigil on Saturday to mourn ahead of the state funeral. The royals were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie; and Prince...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Stand Up Comedy#Fx#Peacock
Variety

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Online Attacks After She Reveals Abortion: ‘I’ve Already Seen You Do Your Worst’

Chrissy Teigen expected vicious online attacks after she announced that she had an abortion to save her life two years ago — and had a message for the trolls: “I’ve already seen you do your worst.” The model, TV personality and influencer on Thursday revealed that the loss of her unborn son in September 2020 with husband John Legend had ended in an abortion; she had previously said the pregnancy had ended with a miscarriage. Teigen said she was speaking out after the Supreme Court this summer struck down Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Colin Farrell Recalls Friendship With Elizabeth Taylor, Says She Loved ‘CSI’ and Mark Harmon

Colin Farrell offered some insight into his friendship with Elizabeth Taylor at Thursday’s Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS. “It was very clear to me from the conversations that we had that she loved ‘CSI’ and anything that had a crime scene or Mark Harmon in it,” the actor said. Farrell and the late Hollywood legend became friends during the final years of her life. She died at age 79 in 2011. Farrell also recalled a turbulent time in his life when he hadn’t been in touch with Taylor for about five weeks. “She said, ‘Why didn’t you call?’” the star of the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Shopping
The Guardian

Laura Lexx: ‘I did 10 gigs for a master’s in standup comedy – then never stopped’

I studied the history of variety and vaudeville under Oliver Double at university and then did a master’s in standup comedy. I was really interested in laughter theory: what laughter is, why humans do it, how making people laugh works theoretically. It had a certain amount of practical work where you had to do 10 gigs and document them. I did 40 and then never stopped.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Spellbinding Royal Albert Hall Concert Finally Sees the Light of Day: Album Review

What a long, strange trip the long-lost Creedence Clearwater Revival Royal Albert Hall concert album and film has taken in the half century since it happened. The show and the on-the-road footage were recorded by the BBC during the group’s first European tour in April of 1970, but never broadcast. The recording presumably got hung up in the notorious legal battles between the group and its original label, Fantasy Records, although footage from the concert popped up at various times over the decades (even in a TV commercial for a budget Creedence greatest-hits album in the ‘80s). Even more confusingly, Fantasy...
MUSIC
Variety

Trevor Noah Slams ‘Internet Racists’ Outraged by Black Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’: ‘It’s Imaginary’

Trevor Noah has joined the growing number of celebrities fighting back against racist backlash to Disney’s live-action “The Little Mermaid,” which stars singer Halle Bailey as the mermaid princess Ariel. Some fans are upset that a Black actor is headlining the new movie, to which Noah responded: “Really, people — we’re doing this again?” Addressing claims that Bailey looks “nothing like” the Ariel in Disney’s 1989 animated movie, Noah said on “The Daily Show” that such an accusation is bogus. “Nothing like? They both have the tail, they both have the red [hair],” the host said. “Once again, a bunch of internet...
MOVIES
Variety

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Emily Carey on Rhaenyra’s Betrayal, Queer Undertones and Her ‘Last Big Hurrah’ as Alicent

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers through Episode 5 of ‘House of the Dragon,’ which aired on HBO on Sept. 18 and is streaming on HBO Max.  Emily Carey isn’t here for any Alicent Hightower slander. The 19-year-old “House of the Dragon” star knows her character may not immediately win hearts — the idea of your best friend marrying your father is a tough pill to swallow, after all.  But Carey insists there’s much beneath the surface for the young queen, who they believe deserves more sympathy.   “Marrying Viserys is a choice. But it was never her choice to make. The choice was...
TV SERIES
Variety

Dick Ebersol Reflects on Lessons Learned From ‘Saturday Night Live’ to ‘Sunday Night Football’ in New Autobiography

Dick Ebersol is one of the seminal figures in the past 50 years of broadcast television. He helped create “Saturday Night Live.” He hired Brandon Tartikoff, genius programmer and innovator, to revive NBC’s primetime fortunes. As president of NBC Sports, he oversaw the network’s Olympic strategy for many years. “Sunday Night Football” was his idea. Ebersol recounts the high (and sometimes low) points of his career in television in a new autobiography, “From Saturday Night to Sunday Night: My Forty Years of Laughter, Tears and Touchdowns in TV,” published this week by Simon & Schuster. While all of the great moments in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dennis Quaid Cast in Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

Dennis Quaid is the latest addition to the cast of Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon’s HBO Max series “Full Circle,” Variety has learned. He joins previously announced cast members Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, and Timothy Olyphant in the six-episode series. The official logline for the show reads, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Character details are currently being kept under wraps. Quaid’s past TV credits include the shows “Merry Happy Whatever,” “Goliath,” “The Art of More,” and “Vegas.” He is best known for his many films roles,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Ulrich Seidl Cancels Attendance at San Sebastian ‘Sparta’ Premiere

Austrian director Ulrich Seidl has cancelled his visit to San Sebastian for the Sept. 18 world premiere of “Sparta,” amid allegations of impropriety and child exploitation made against the director. The world premiere will still go ahead at San Sebastian with the film playing in main competition contending for San Sebastian’s Gold Shell. Seidl’s decision comes after the Toronto Film Festival pulled “Sparta” and on Sept. 14, FilmFest Hamburg announced that it would no longer be giving Seidl its Douglas Sirk Award, though it would be screening “Sparta.” “I am very grateful to [San Sebastian director] José Luis Rebordinos for supporting “Sparta” from...
MOVIES
Variety

Director Elena Tara, Not Alone Producers, Talk ‘Ripli’

In a flat, Ángeles keeps solemn company with her despair. Neurodivergent and seeking refuge, she eventually escapes into a Western-themed video game, embarking on an emotional adventure between reality and the virtual world that entices her. “Ripli” marks the debut feature effort for Madrid-based director Elena Tara, whose delicate first short “Ella Muerta De Frio. Yo Calada Hasta Los Huesos” snagged her the best director award at the New York International Film Festival’s Revolution Me for new directors in 2020. An ECAM alum, she participated in this year’s Incubator, Madrid’s prestigious development program that catapults emergent Spanish talent. Spain’s Goya Award-Winning director...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Variety

82K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy