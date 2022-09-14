Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC
Uncover the best things to do in Black Mountain, North Carolina. This gorgeous mountain town is filled with breweries, restaurants, shopping, and hikes. You are reading: Hikes in black mountain nc | 11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC. Located about 15 miles east of Asheville, if you...
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC
Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
finehomesandliving.com
8 Reason You Should Move To North Carolina In 2022
When searching for a new place to live, there are many different things to consider. The cost of living, real estate prices, culture, education, access to nature, and the abundance of amenities and activities are all huge factors in helping you decide where to settle down. One particular state that is continuously attracting newcomers is North Carolina. With its pleasant climate, affordable housing, friendly people, and relaxed lifestyle, the state of North Carolina should be a top consideration if you’re looking for a new place to live. Here are some of the many reasons you should consider moving here.
my40.tv
Record attendance likely as NC Mountain State Fair wraps up, organizers say
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — With the nice weather, crowds have flocked to the North Carolina Mountain State Fair during its 10-day run in western North Carolina -- and especially this final weekend, Sept. 17-18, 2022. On average, about 9,000 guests have attended the fair each day. Despite the rainy...
Giant cougar: When a two-story 'big cat' overlooked Capital Boulevard
There was a time when a giant, two-story cougar overlooked passing cars on Downtown Boulevard in Raleigh. He wasn't alone -- around 50 years ago, there were giants like Mr. Peanut, Reddy Kilowatt and the Raleigh Giant looming over the city's roadsides. What happened to them, and where can you find them now?
spectrumlocalnews.com
Here are four things to get you prepared for fall color in North Carolina
Fall is the favorite time of the year for many residents of North Carolina, with one of the longest periods of fall color to enjoy in the United States right in the southern Appalachian Mountains. What You Need To Know. There are some areas that are already seeing color for...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Family Resorts in the North Carolina Mountains
North Carolina is a versatile state with a lot to offer in terms of cultural diversity, southern food, great beaches, higher education, and history. But the mountains in North Carolina don’t always get the credit they deserve. Namely, the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains along the Appalachian Trail.
kiss951.com
This Is The Best Romantic Getaway In North Carolina
If you are looking for the perfect nature getaway in North Carolina then Lakeview at Fontana is it. Located in Bryson City, North Carolina the Lakeview at Fontana is an absolutely gorgeous getaway for relaxing, unplugging, and reconnecting. It’s no secret that I am passionate about nature and travel. Relaxation and the beauty of North Carolina are the hallmarks of this boutique resort tucked away in the mountains. During your stay, you can enjoy nature and breathe in the fresh mountain air.
North Carolina seafood restaurant owner catches $100,000 lottery prize
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seafood restaurant owner Annette Brown of Raleigh can scratch an item off her bucket list now after reeling in a $100,000 prize, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture […]
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe gets update on Tropical Storm Fred recovery
Tropical Storm Fred blew through Western North Carolina in August 2021, dropping an average of 7 inches of rain over two days and devastating many local communities. Yet more than a year after the waters receded, less than half of state funds assigned to help those in need have been allocated for specific work.
my40.tv
The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
country1037fm.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
WRDW-TV
MAP: Check when the leaves will change color this fall in our area
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summer is slowly coming to its end, and with the official start of fall just around the corner, you might be wondering when you’ll start to see the leaves change color. An interactive map, brought to you by the Smoky Mountains National Park in North...
puplore.com
9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in North Carolina (NC)
The Cavapoo is a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and the Poodle; it is one of the crossbreeds rising in popularity in North Carolina because of its hypoallergenic properties affectionate personality, and friendly nature. The Cavapoo is a charming and generally healthy breed, especially when bred by the...
Why are so many NC businessmen listing their multi-million dollar homes right now?
The mansion of a former U.S. Department of Defense contractor is the latest luxury home to hit the market. Tony Moraco’s home on Blue Violet Way in Durham is listed for $5.5 million. Moraco is the former CEO of AirForce contractor SAIC, based in Reston, Virginia. The reason for...
WECT
Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington
NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
Hardee’s flipped into spotlight with Mike Lindell, but how does it fare in North Carolina’s best burger debate?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s a logical debate with a wide palate of responses: What is the best hamburger in North Carolina? Our appetite for this question was piqued by a social media post based on the tastes of the marketing agency Top Data, which researches and breaks news about its findings on a variety […]
my40.tv
Brewery expansion could help revitalize Waynesville's Frog Level area
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Revitalization is brewing in Waynesville’s Frog Level district. A craft brewery is giving a boost to an area that had often been frequented by people experiencing homelessness. The owners of Frog Level Brewing Co. recently bought two large buildings to add to leases they...
recordpatriot.com
This amazing modern 'treehouse' near Asheville is the perfect family escape
If you’re looking for a unique getaway, home rental websites like Vrbo have some of the best range of options for unusual stays like ships, houseboats, and even treehouses. Take for example this modern treehouse 20 minutes from Asheville, North Carolina, that has a ton of amenities, is surrounded by nature, and is right by all the historic sites like Biltmore Mansion (about 20 minutes away). Plus, Tara’s Treehouse is sized and outfitted for families, so if you need a fall break, read on.
Yes, NC beekeepers have purple (and blue) honey — and that’s an incredibly rare brag
A viral Reddit post is teaching people what NC beekeepers have known for decades. But we still want to know: how do bees make it?
