ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Heisman Trophy Odds: Where Anthony Richardson stands after Week 2

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VY4vh_0hv68fmE00

Anthony Richardson started out the 2022 campaign en fuego, leading Florida football to an upset win over the Utah Utes in the Swamp to open the schedule as well as the Billy Napier era with a bang. The Gators’ starting quarterback quickly caught the attention of the national media, and even with the preseason hype he received, his stock rose even higher.

However, the redshirt sophomore regressed in his second game, the SEC opener against the Kentucky Wildcats, in which he seemed to be his and his team’s own worse enemy, essentially giving the game away with a pair of picks along with his overall subpar performance.

Nonetheless, many still believe in his unquestionable raw talent. Additionally, that Wildcats squad that shut him down is both a formidable conference opponent as well as a fellow top-20 team. With that in mind, he still seems to be retaining value in the Heisman Trophy odds.

Take a look below at the top 10 candidates for the Heisman Trophy this season and their odds after Week 2 of play, according to BetMGM at the time of publication.

QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State Buckeyes)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21IGMB_0hv68fmE00
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

QB Bryce Young (Alabama Crimson Tide)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lrfok_0hv68fmE00
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

QB Caleb Williams (USC Trojans)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NLLs_0hv68fmE00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

QB Stetson Bennett (Georgia Bulldogs)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mu3Qx_0hv68fmE00
Joshua L Jones/Online Athens

QB Anthony Richardson (Florida Gators)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxZcg_0hv68fmE00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LB Will Anderson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j84tE_0hv68fmE00
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

QB J. J. McCarthy (Michigan Wolverines)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xuwx_0hv68fmE00
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

QB Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma Sooners)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPMfN_0hv68fmE00
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

RB Bijan Robinson (Texas Longhorns)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13F7od_0hv68fmE00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

RB TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State Buckeys)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Chjy_0hv68fmE00
Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Place your bets

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

You can access odds at BetMGM.

Disclaimer

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Bryce Young
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy