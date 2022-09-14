Heisman Trophy Odds: Where Anthony Richardson stands after Week 2

Anthony Richardson started out the 2022 campaign en fuego, leading Florida football to an upset win over the Utah Utes in the Swamp to open the schedule as well as the Billy Napier era with a bang. The Gators’ starting quarterback quickly caught the attention of the national media, and even with the preseason hype he received, his stock rose even higher.

However, the redshirt sophomore regressed in his second game, the SEC opener against the Kentucky Wildcats, in which he seemed to be his and his team’s own worse enemy, essentially giving the game away with a pair of picks along with his overall subpar performance.

Nonetheless, many still believe in his unquestionable raw talent. Additionally, that Wildcats squad that shut him down is both a formidable conference opponent as well as a fellow top-20 team. With that in mind, he still seems to be retaining value in the Heisman Trophy odds.

Take a look below at the top 10 candidates for the Heisman Trophy this season and their odds after Week 2 of play, according to BetMGM at the time of publication.

QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State Buckeyes)

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

QB Bryce Young (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

QB Caleb Williams (USC Trojans)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

QB Stetson Bennett (Georgia Bulldogs)

Joshua L Jones/Online Athens

QB Anthony Richardson (Florida Gators)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LB Will Anderson (Alabama Crimson Tide)

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

QB J. J. McCarthy (Michigan Wolverines)

AP Photo/Jose Juarez

QB Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma Sooners)

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

RB Bijan Robinson (Texas Longhorns)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

RB TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State Buckeys)

Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

