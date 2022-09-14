Read full article on original website
BeeWeaver Honey Farm is hosting the sweetest cook off in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all honey lovers and creative cooks!. Laura Weaver, owner of BeeWeaver Honey Farm, joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, September 16 to talk about their second annual Honey Cook Off. Teams compete for the best main dish, side dish, and dessert. Every dish served...
Trail Life USA provides unique opportunities for area kids
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Trail Life USA provided youngsters in our area a chance to get outdoors and experience something different Saturday at the Museum of the American G.I. Around 400 kids and their fathers were able to go through a rope bridge, throw tomahawks, and even shoot BB...
Aggieland Outfitters wants to make your Aggie Ring Day even more special
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re just one week away from Aggie Ring Day and if you’re looking for the perfect gift to make your Aggie’s day even more special, Aggieland Outfitters has you covered!. On Ring Day, thousands of Aggies, alongside their families and friends, will gather...
4 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $428,500
Lili Cove is ready to welcome you home. Here, EVERY lot features a green belt behind the home in the newest hidden private enclave of homes in Pleasant Hill. This street has one entrance and is comprised of two cul-de-sacs which means no through traffic truly making for an enclave that is virtually impossible to find in other parts of Brazos county! Popular two-story floor plan features 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a game room, a huge kitchen, and a walk-in pantry. This 3-way split plan has tons of windows flooding the rooms with natural light. You will love the quality of an Omega Builders home and all the included features. The stainless appliances, granite counters, and full blinds are included, Carrier HVAC system, farmhouse exterior styled siding, and an industry-leading warranty program. ASK about our incentives! You don’t want to miss out on Lili Cove. It’s one of those streets that becomes “THE STREET” people want to live on for years to come! Finished Pictures are of an example home of same plan.
College Station firefighters save mom, children from burning apartment
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters are looking into what started a fire that damaged an apartment complex during the noon hour Sunday. The fire happened at the Landmark Apartments on Longmire Drive near the Walmart store. According to firefighters, a mother and her two children were trapped...
Dress your best this gameday weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Stylist and color specialist Jordan Morchat joined The Three to help us choose the perfect gameday outfit. See how Jordan styled co-host Abigail Metsch on today’s segment by watching the video above. You can learn more about Jordan’s color analysis here.
A little bit of the beach came to Hearne as part of a new event
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - While sand sculptures are typically seen at the beach, Hearne residents had the opportunity to have a bit of sandy fun, without having to go very far. On Saturday, Hearne hosted it’s first inaugural Hearne Cross Road Sand Sculpting Festival and Competition. The festival is free and located near the Hearne Railroad and Museum Depot. Those in attendance could take part in free sculpting lessons, browse various vendors, or grab a bite to eat while listening to music. There were sand sculpture demonstrations and creations such as the classic sand castle, an owl spreading it’s wings, and a lion.
Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall
BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge. Troopers say on Saturday night just before 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on FM 60 and...
Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County. Video taken by people passing by shows the pickup fully engulfed and a person standing near the vehicle. The fire is affecting traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-45...
A&M trade and economics expert: ‘we’re dodging a very significant bullet’ with railway labor deal
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A railway strike was narrowly avoided when a deal was made after marathon 20-hour-long negotiations between railroads and union representatives. The deal, which includes a 24 percent pay raise, will go to union members for a vote after a cooling-off period of several weeks. Raymond...
Hispanic heritage on full display at the annual Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds came out Sunday afternoon for the annual Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan. The event kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month and made its return after being canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. The event kicked off with a parade at...
Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Flag and certificate presented at Bowen Elementary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students gathered inside Bowen Elementary School’s cafeteria Friday afternoon to observe a special presentation by a U.S. soldier. Last year, Bowen Elementary School participated in their first ever “adoption“ and “adopted” Staff Sergeant Desiree McCulloch who was deployed Iraq at the time. Student made cards, banners and other goodies that they sent to McCulloch and her fellow Task Force Medical 16 Soldiers. To show the soldiers appreciation McCulloch presented Bowen with an American Flag that was flown over their temporary hospital in Baghdad, Iraq along with a certificate.
New Waverly firefighters say car seat saved child’s life in crash
NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters in Walker County are crediting a car seat with saving a child from serious injuries or death following a crash Thursday east of New Waverly. The 2-year-old girl was riding with her father when the pickup truck left the roadway and slammed into a...
Friends of Chamber Music kick off new season with jazz concert on Sept. 29
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friends of Chamber Music will kick off its 2022-23 season this month with award-winning jazz singer Samara Joy performing at Rudder Theatre. The performance is Thursday, September 29th at 7 p.m. The organization says, “At just 22 years old, once-in-a-generation jazz singer Samara Joy has already...
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan ISD onto next steps: Planning & Zoning Commission denies zoning request
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission denied Bryan ISD’s zoning request for the second time on Sept. 15, and their next step is heading to Bryan City Council. After almost one year of collaboration between the city of Bryan and Bryan ISD, there are still concerns...
CSPD: Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man was booked into Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday and is now facing multiple charges following a fiery five-vehicle crash that left another driver with serious injuries last year in College Station. Police say JB Obrian Wright, 22, was speeding and ran a...
Treat of the Day: Bryan High’s Advanced Academics Night “big hit”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD says the Advanced Academics Night at Bryan High was a big hit. Students received yard signs recognizing their accomplishments and parents learned more about the advanced programs offered at the school. Bryan High students can earn an International Baccalaureate diploma recognized at universities worldwide. Rudder...
