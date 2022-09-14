ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears post wild, disheartening stat line from Sunday

The Chicago Bears' offense was disastrous on Sunday night. Even though the team ended with 180 yards on the ground between David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields, its statistics through the air were mesmerizingly awful. Of the 41 total plays the team ran, they only attempted to move the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears risers and fallers after loss to Packers on SNF

After a thrilling upset win in Week 1, the Bears fell flat against the Packers on Sunday Night Football. The defense couldn’t stop the run. The offense couldn’t move the ball consistently. Aaron Rodgers was Aaron Rodgers. Some Bears played better than others, and some had nights they’ll try to forget. Here are the biggest risers and fallers on the roster, following the loss at Lambeau Field.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson allowed zero targets through two weeks

Jaylon Johnson isn't letting any receiver get open this season. Through two weeks, the Bears' best corner hasn't allowed a single target to any of his assignments, according to NFL Next Gen stats. From Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and now Allen Lazard and other Packers receivers, Johnson has remained perfect....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Detroit, IL
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Luke Getsy had a plan for the Bears' rushing attack

If there's one thing the Bears did successfully during Sunday night's 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, it was rushing the ball. The Bears ran for 180 yards on Sunday night. David Montgomery (122 rushing yards) handled most of the workload, while Khalil Herbert (38 rushing yards) and Justin Fields (20) cleaned up the rest.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Rodgers keeps count of Bears-Packers all time record

How many times have the Packers beat the Bears since the rivalry's inception?. "Now, we've won 104 times against them," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game. "I think everybody in Green Bay is counting." Sunday night tallied another all-time win for the Packers against the Bears in embarrassing...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
NBC Sports Chicago

Twitter crushes NFL's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month

The National Football League's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month has gone viral, but for all the wrong reasons. With Thursday marking the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL sent out a tweet introducing its "Por La Cultura" (For the Culture) campaign, which features a special logo. The logo...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Lance out for season with broken ankle, Shanahan confirms

Trey Lance's 2022 NFL season has come to an end after the second-year quarterback sustained a broken ankle in the 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the news postgame and announced Lance will undergo surgery on Monday. Lance was carted...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox call on Martin for start after Cueto scratched

Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Tigers due to a non-COVID-19 illness, acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo told reporters in Detroit. Davis Martin, whom the Sox recalled from Triple-A Charlotte Saturday after placing Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list, will start in Cueto's place.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bulls sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to camp deal

The Chicago Bulls are bringing an Antetokounmpo to training camp. Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of the more famous and accomplished GIannis, will compete for a two-way contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Malcolm Hill, who held a two-way contract with the Bulls last season, and Carlik Jones, who played for the Bulls at NBA Summer League, are among the players expected to compete for a two-way contract.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy