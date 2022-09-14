After a thrilling upset win in Week 1, the Bears fell flat against the Packers on Sunday Night Football. The defense couldn’t stop the run. The offense couldn’t move the ball consistently. Aaron Rodgers was Aaron Rodgers. Some Bears played better than others, and some had nights they’ll try to forget. Here are the biggest risers and fallers on the roster, following the loss at Lambeau Field.

