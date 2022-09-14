Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Haugh: Upon further review, shotgun call on fourth-and-inches costs Bears a shot at win
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s honeymoon at Halas Hall ended on fourth-and-goal at the Packers’ 1-yard line with 8:13 remaining in the game Sunday when Chicago lined up in the shotgun formation.
Bears post wild, disheartening stat line from Sunday
The Chicago Bears' offense was disastrous on Sunday night. Even though the team ended with 180 yards on the ground between David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields, its statistics through the air were mesmerizingly awful. Of the 41 total plays the team ran, they only attempted to move the...
Bears risers and fallers after loss to Packers on SNF
After a thrilling upset win in Week 1, the Bears fell flat against the Packers on Sunday Night Football. The defense couldn’t stop the run. The offense couldn’t move the ball consistently. Aaron Rodgers was Aaron Rodgers. Some Bears played better than others, and some had nights they’ll try to forget. Here are the biggest risers and fallers on the roster, following the loss at Lambeau Field.
Jaylon Johnson allowed zero targets through two weeks
Jaylon Johnson isn't letting any receiver get open this season. Through two weeks, the Bears' best corner hasn't allowed a single target to any of his assignments, according to NFL Next Gen stats. From Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and now Allen Lazard and other Packers receivers, Johnson has remained perfect....
Luke Getsy had a plan for the Bears' rushing attack
If there's one thing the Bears did successfully during Sunday night's 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, it was rushing the ball. The Bears ran for 180 yards on Sunday night. David Montgomery (122 rushing yards) handled most of the workload, while Khalil Herbert (38 rushing yards) and Justin Fields (20) cleaned up the rest.
Rodgers keeps count of Bears-Packers all time record
How many times have the Packers beat the Bears since the rivalry's inception?. "Now, we've won 104 times against them," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game. "I think everybody in Green Bay is counting." Sunday night tallied another all-time win for the Packers against the Bears in embarrassing...
NFL Week 2 fantasy football and betting dive with Matthew Berry
Things move fast in the NFL, but things may even move faster in fantasy football. As Week 1 is officially in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to some of the top headlines heading into Week 2. The first week of games was filled with excitement and joy to celebrate...
Jared Young delivers big day of firsts for Cubs in win
The place went wild with a deafening roar and extended cheering for Cubs rookie Jared Young when he delivered a double for his first big-league hit during the seventh inning of the Cubs’ 2-1 victory over the Rockies on Friday. “That’s probably the loudest building I’ve ever been in,”...
Twitter crushes NFL's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month
The National Football League's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month has gone viral, but for all the wrong reasons. With Thursday marking the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL sent out a tweet introducing its "Por La Cultura" (For the Culture) campaign, which features a special logo. The logo...
Lance out for season with broken ankle, Shanahan confirms
Trey Lance's 2022 NFL season has come to an end after the second-year quarterback sustained a broken ankle in the 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the news postgame and announced Lance will undergo surgery on Monday. Lance was carted...
White Sox call on Martin for start after Cueto scratched
Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Tigers due to a non-COVID-19 illness, acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo told reporters in Detroit. Davis Martin, whom the Sox recalled from Triple-A Charlotte Saturday after placing Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list, will start in Cueto's place.
Report: Bulls sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to camp deal
The Chicago Bulls are bringing an Antetokounmpo to training camp. Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of the more famous and accomplished GIannis, will compete for a two-way contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Malcolm Hill, who held a two-way contract with the Bulls last season, and Carlik Jones, who played for the Bulls at NBA Summer League, are among the players expected to compete for a two-way contract.
