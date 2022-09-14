ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study finds walking babies is the most effective way to cease crying

MINNEAPOLIS -- Parents know its the trick that can save the eardrums and ease frayed nerves, calming a crying baby.A new study out of Japan says the best way to ease a crying baby is walking while carrying the little one.Walking for just 5 minutes stopped the crying and lowered the baby's heart rate.Researchers found that short walks followed by sitting for 8 minutes was the best approach for putting a baby to sleep."Even as a mother of four, I was very surprised to see the result. I thought baby awoke during a laydown is related to how they're put on the bed, such as their posture, or the gentleness of the movement," Kumi Kuroda, of the RIKEN Center for Brain Science in Japan, said. "But our experiment did not support these general assumptions."  Click here for more information.
