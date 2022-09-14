Read full article on original website
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5: The Coolest ‘Karate Kid’ Easter Eggs
The following post contains SPOILERS for Cobra Kai Season 5, along with some of the previous seasons and the original three Karate Kid movies. If you clicked on this article about Easter eggs in Cobra Kai without having seen the 40-year-old original Karate Kid movie please stop reading, and then spend a few minutes thinking about the choices that brought you to this point.
‘Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae Joins ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’
Pop culture worlds are colliding, as Lee Jung-jae, the star of Netflix’s international hit series Squid Game will reportedly take the role of the male lead on the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte, which is currently in development on Disney+. In contrast to most of the other Star...
Botched ‘House Of The Dragon’ Visual Effect To Be Fixed
House Of The Dragon has gotten off to a great start with big ratings and strong reviews, but that doesn’t mean fans are happy with every part of the series. The thing is, the biggest criticism of the show doesn’t come from bad writing, weird casting, or stilted acting. Instead, it's a more technical matter. During one of the scenes in the third episode, “Second Of His Name,” King Viserys’ hand looked a little ... off.
Netflix Is Making An Easy-Bake Oven Show
Hasbro has turned a lot of its most popular toy brands into multimedia franchises in recent years. The list of toys-turned-movies includes Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Power Rangers. And they’ve even turned some board games into movies or shows, like Clue and Ouija, which did well enough to get a sequel. But a TV show based on a toy oven? That’s definitely breaking new ground.
‘Morbius’ Is Now the Number One Movie on Netflix
Netflix users, at last you can proudly say, with all sincerity and accuracy: It is morbin’ time. Yes, the critically reviled (yet weirdly internet popular) Morbius, starring Jared Leto as Marvel Comics’ living vampire, is now streaming on Netflix. Newly debuted on streaming, it has already rocketed to the #1 movie on the service in the United States, as evidenced by the top ten list currently available on Netflix’s homepage:
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Should Be the Show’s Last
The following post contains minor spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5. There is no official word yet from Netflix on a sixth season of Cobra Kai, but nothing about the just-released Season 5 suggests it will be the show’s last. The season ends on yet another big cliffhanger, and in interviews series star Ralph Macchio has revealed that the production already shot footage intended for Season 6, if and when Netflix picks up Cobra Kai for more episodes.
Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2022
Like coffee and breakfast cereals, Netflix also adds a little pumpkin spice flavor to its catalogue in the fall. In the next two months, they’re adding a whole bunch of new horror, thriller, and true crime movies and shows to suit whatever vaguely spooky mood you’re in this Halloween season.
Stranger Things/Deadpool Crossover Is ‘On The Table’, Says Director
Although Stranger Things and Deadpool coming together sounds like some weird post-modern fever dream, it’s more possible than you might think. The Stranger Things Cinematic Universe is on its way, and although that doesn’t mean it’s Marvel-adjacent, the connections could surprise you. Variety recently spoke with director Shawn Levy on the Emmys’ red carpet and learned some surprising news.
‘The Karate Kid’ Will Get a New Movie
From movie to TV show ... and now back to a movie again. In announcing a series of changes to their upcoming release calendar, Sony added a surprising title to their roster of movies in development: A new film in The Karate Kid series, which they described as the “return of the original Karate Kid franchise.” The film is scheduled to open in theaters on June 7, 2024.
‘The Woman King’ Review: All Hail Viola Davis
Viola Davis would have made an incredible silent movie star. When she fixes her eyes on someone in close-up, dialogue becomes completely superfluous. She can stare with furious anger or inspect with barely controlled emotion. In The Woman King, she gets to show off a whole arsenal of impressive fighting moves, lashing out at her enemies with swords and knives and a variety of mixed martial arts. But I found myself marveling most at the incredible things she can do with her eyes. They’re her greatest weapons.
Disney Removes Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ From Release Schedule
It’s been almost two years since Lucasfilm officially announced a new Star Wars movie was going into production. That was back in December of 2020, when they unveiled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a movie about the famous group of X-wing pilots that was to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.
Every ‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Title Card, Ranked
2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Batman: The Animated Series, the landmark cartoon from Warner Bros. that rewrote the rules of superhero animated series when it debuted in September of 1992. After decades of Batman the Super Friend, the guy who hung around with Scooby-Doo, the dude who talked like your favorite uncle, Batman: The Animated Series gave us a Dark Knight who lived up to that nickname. He was grim, he was angry, he always knew how to find a shadow to stand in, and he sounded (thanks to actor Kevin Conroy) like gravel rubbed on sandpaper.
‘Cobra Kai’: Full Recap of Seasons 1 Thru 4
Cobra Kai is back with its fifth season on Netflix. The show, a clever legacyquel to the events of The Karate Kid movie franchise, follows the renewal of the rivalry between former Cobra Kai bad boy Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Mr. Miyagi’s star pupil Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). They’re now grown men, but they can’t seem to let their past conflicts go. Through four seasons, the pair have fought over and over — but as other people from their past — like former Cobra Kai senseis John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) — have re-emerged, they’ve begun to set aside their differences to work together.
‘The Rings Of Power’ Reviews Hail an Epic Return To Middle-Earth
Amazon Prime’s The Rings Of Power is perhaps one of the longest-awaited fantasy offerings to hit screens of any kind in a long time. The production was arduous and costly, but much like the walk from the Shire to Mordor, it was worth it. As of now only two episodes of the show have been seen by critics, but so far, their reviews are very positive, citing only minor issues.
‘House of the Dragon’: Every Episode 3 Easter Egg
The plot thickens on Episode 3 of House of the Dragon, as we learn even more about the world of Game of Thrones. This week, King Viserys talks about a prophetic dream about his future heir. And Targaryens do sometimes have prophetic dreams. But just how accurate is his vision? And how does it connect to this episode’s hunt and the search for the all-important white stag.
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
Everything You Need to Know About ‘Lord of the Rings’ Before ‘The Rings of Power’
If you’re like us, you’re getting ready to watch the brand new Prime Video series The Rings of Power, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic world of Middle-earth from The Lord of the Rings. Despite the new show’s title, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is not a direct adaptation of the Lord of the Rings books. Instead, it’s drawn from the books’ appendices, as well as from Tolkien’s The Silmarillion.
Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Returns in ‘She-Hulk’ Trailer
There’s a new trailer for She-Hulk to hype the show’s second half. Through the series’ first four episodes, we’ve been introduced to Jennifer Walters, who can transform at will from mild-mannered attorney to still-pretty-mild-mannered superhero. She’s tussled with demons, gotten involved with shapeshifting elves, and wound up in a fight over the rights to use the name She-Hulk.
‘Andor’ Will Make You Rethink ‘Rogue One,’ Says Diego Luna
The long-awaited Disney+ show Andor is finally ready to premiere , and its star, Diego Luna, says it'll make us see the events of Rogue One in an entirely new way. Overall, Rogue One was met with positive reception. It’s also the 20th-most lucrative box-office release of all time. That being said, it was a major departure from the rest of the series.
What Happens in the MCU After the Multiverse Saga?
Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, fans have been waiting for the X-Men to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far there’s been a couple teases — a reference in Ms. Marvel, a Patrick Stewart cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — but that’s it. Expectations were very high that Marvel would announce some kind of X-Men project at the D23 Expo last weekend, but there wasn’t a single mention of the group.
