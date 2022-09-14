Cobra Kai is back with its fifth season on Netflix. The show, a clever legacyquel to the events of The Karate Kid movie franchise, follows the renewal of the rivalry between former Cobra Kai bad boy Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Mr. Miyagi’s star pupil Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). They’re now grown men, but they can’t seem to let their past conflicts go. Through four seasons, the pair have fought over and over — but as other people from their past — like former Cobra Kai senseis John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) — have re-emerged, they’ve begun to set aside their differences to work together.

