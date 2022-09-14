Read full article on original website
Colorado man charged in Wichita chase, crash from October, 2021
A Colorado man has been charged in connection with a chase last fall that ended in a crash at a west Wichita intersection. 48-year-old Ricardo Trevizo of Colorado Springs is charged with aggravated battery while driving under the influence. He also has an alternative charge of aggravated battery. Prosecutors can present alternative charges if there are two or more theories on how the crime was committed, and each charge can be presented to a jury. Trevizo is also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude.
3 people arrested for selling fentanyl in Wichita
A tip to Crime Stoppers led to three arrests of alleged fentanyl dealers. Information led to a home in the 6100 block of East Boston, near Harry and Woodlawn. A search warrant turned up more than 1,000 pills suspected to be fentanyl, other powders, drug paraphernalia, and several stolen guns. The three men arrested are identified as a 21, 25, and 26-year-olds, all from Wichita.
Victim Identified in Friday Crash in North Wichita
23-year-old Shanlie Smiley was identified as the person killed after a crash Friday morning on I-135 in northern Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Smiley’s vehicle was headed northbound on I-135 when it left the roadway near 45th St. N. and struck a guardrail and bounced off of it before striking a cement pillar in the center median.
Arrest made in fatal south Wichita shooting
A 19-year-old is in jail for Thursday morning’s fatal shooting in south Wichita. 21-year-old Devin Bills, of Wichita, was shot during a fight at mobile home park near 43rd South and Hydraulic. The shooting was reported around 1:35 Thursday morning. The suspect in this case reportedly drove off after...
Driver killed in north Wichita crash
A driver was killed in this morning’s crash on northbound I-135 at 45th N. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the driver left the roadway around 3:30 a.m., came back across the road, and hit hit a cement bridge pillar in the median. A report says the driver was trapped in the vehicle after the crash.
Troy Livingston named Interim Chief of WPD
With Lem Moore stepping down as the Interim Chief of the Wichita Police Department, Troy Livingston has been appointed as the new Interim Chief. Livingston will officially take over on September 27. Moore will continue to work with the WPD until September 30, to help with the transition. The city says Livingston worked for the WPD starting in 1995, before retiring from a Deputy Chief position in 2019. Livingston is not a candidate for the new Chief position.
Open Streets ICT 2022 To Begin Sunday At Noon
Open Streets ICT kicks off at noon on Sunday. The event aims to build community through shared space events, returns for a day of biking, physical activities, music, dancing, and more. All residents are invited to attend the five major activity hubs situated every mile along the four-mile stretch. The...
Same Sign Is The Charm For Two Friends at Keith Urban in Wichita
Saturday night at Intrust Bank Arena, the Speed of Now tour was in town. From start to finish, from Ingrid Andress to Keith Urban, it was an amazing show. One of the highlights was when Keith took time out to read some fo the signs in the crowd, and he saw one sign that said “Our husbands said it was okay if we hug you”. So, Keith invited the up on stage and that’s when he got a surprise he wasn’t expecting. He had actually met these women before thanks to the same sign.
September 17, 2022
Gov. Kelly Appoints New District Court Position in the 9th Judicial District . Governor Laura Kelly today appointed Michael X. Llamas of Newton, Kansas, to the 9th Judicial District judgeship position. Llamas is a Municipal Court Judge in the Cities of Walton, Burrton, and Florence, Kansas. He also serves the City of Hesston as its City Prosecutor, and is.
Youngster critically injured in crash with school bus in Sumner County
Sumner County officials said a 9-year-old boy was critically injured when the SUV he was riding in collided with a school bus. The crash was reported around 4:20 Thursday afternoon at U.S. Highway 160 and Oliver. An SUV collided with a Winfield school bus at the intersection. The bus was carrying a middle school football team from Winfield to Wellington for a game. A 9-year-old boy who was in the back seat of the SUV was taken to a hospital.
Mobile Vaccine Clinic on Saturday to Offer New COVID-19 Booster
The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will offer the new Pfizer COVID-19 booster Saturday, September 17th at a mobile vaccine clinic for anyone eligible to receive the shot. The clinic will be held indoors at Wichita North High School, 1437 N. Rochester St., from 8 a.m. to noon. No appointment is necessary, and the vaccine will be provided at no cost to recipients.
Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for the City of Belle Plaine
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for City of Belle Plaine public water supply system located in Sumner County. The advisory was issued after a pipeline break caused a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.
Gov. Kelly Appoints New District Court Position in the 9th Judicial District
Governor Laura Kelly today appointed Michael X. Llamas of Newton, Kansas, to the 9th Judicial District judgeship position. Llamas is a Municipal Court Judge in the Cities of Walton, Burrton, and Florence, Kansas. He also serves the City of Hesston as its City Prosecutor, and is the owner of Llamas Law, LLC. Llamas is active in the legal community as a member of the Harvey County Bar Association, the Marion County Bar Association, the Harvey/McPherson Counties Community Corrections Advisory Board, and the Harvey County Bench Bar Committee. He earned his juris doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.
Belle Plain Once Again Under a Boil Water Advisory
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has again issued a boil water advisory for the City of Belle Plaine public water supply system located in Sumner County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the...
