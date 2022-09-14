ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Nokia’s new phone is like a 3310 with earbuds built into the back – and I love it

By Becky Scarrott
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Miss playing Snake Xenia or having to fit the battery yourself? Have at this 4G throwback phone!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAz7Z_0hv68CNH00
(Image credit: Future)

At TechRadar, we pride ourselves on comparing, critiquing and testing some of the best small smartphones in the world – 5G mini-beasts with ever impressive snapper lenses, video resolutions, audio chops and ecosystem enhancements to make our collective lives that little bit easier (and hopefully more sociable) with every new iteration.

And this phone is nothing like those.

To some, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is little more than a novelty burner with free true wireless earbuds squirrelled into the back. But through slightly older eyes (read: mine) it's a beautiful and inexpensive joy, serving up not only a slice of pure nostalgia with added 4G, but also a lesson in how far we've come in two decades.

Remember what getting your phone up and running used to be like, back in the day? Even if you weren't alive in 2000, you get that experience here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tA2lj_0hv68CNH00
Having the case built into the phone means one less thing to lose, right?  (Image credit: Future)

I relished the chance to take a fresh 1,450mAh battery from its little plastic wallet, whip the back off my new device, line up the three battery contacts, slide it into the handset, squeeze the whole thing back together again with a wish and a prayer, turn the handset back around and fire up the power button like it's 1999. It's like riding a bike…

But now, there's new stuff to do! With the 5710 XpressAudio, you also get to slot the bundled, color-matched earbuds into the back of the phone to power them up (there's a sliding door which oddly, covers the camera lens when open) then follow on-screen prompts to pair them to the 5710 and lo – you can listen to MP3s! Or, do as I did and head straight over to the FM radio tab in the menu and listen to your chosen station's pick.

It's an oddly futuristic retro experience – original "wireless" meets new-school wireless connectivity, but in a device whose most recent relative is the XpressMusic line of Nokia mobiles that was discontinued in 2010.

In truth, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio feels older, despite its 4G capability. In my hand, it harks back to the Nokia 5310 launched in 2007, or even my beloved 3210, when playing a "hidden" game or composing my own ringtone was to enter a cutting-edge, expert-only realm.

Opinion: I yearn for weeks-long battery life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271tL3_0hv68CNH00
Remember 1999, when you had to fit the battery in your phone?  (Image credit: Future)

Yes, there's Snake Xenia onboard (still just as addictive) and yes, the earbuds fit OK – although they are basic affairs and if you're after something that sounds good and doesn't need to come with its own phone, head to our best budget wireless earbuds roundup.

But the real reason I think people will love this dual-sim Nokia has nothing to do with the bundled earbuds, fun though they are.

Its features are humble, and in an era of wildly expensive flagship foldable smartphones, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio's 48MB of RAM and 128MB of internal storage (that can be extended by up to 32GB with a MicroSD card, where the little SIM slots are) presents a reassuring proposition with known, wallet-friendly boundaries – there's a cost of living crisis on, people.

The phone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and a 0.3 MP rear camera with an LED flash module, which is very little to write home about. It is powered by a Unisoc T107 processor and comes with the Nokia’s S30+ operating system.

But here's the thing: it's 138.9 mm long, 47.7 mm thick and 16.2 mm thick and the display is nice and big. It weighs 129.1g and there's two big volume buttons on the left side, as you look at the screen – but you can, of course, lock those.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lk9oj_0hv68CNH00
Snake Xenia, 2022 style.  (Image credit: Future)

For me, the big draw is this: Nokia claims the 5710 can "last weeks on standby". Now, this truly is Nokia of old! Imagine a phone that you could rely on for days… and days. My iPhone is all out by 5pm, and that's on a good day! I crave this kind of stamina.

Perhaps, in these uncertain times, I'm yearning for a little piece of the past but with added 4G and earbuds – I still love my 'dumb' 2006 iPod Classic because it does fewer things than any smartphone, after all. I believe the desire for a handset that just does its dedicated job of communication well enough and little else, for a low-end fee, is growing.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio will cost just $76 / £75 (around AU$129) and is already available at Nokia, but it will hit other retail outlets and online platforms on September 19.

Will it become one of the best Nokia phones of 2022? It feels unlikely. But that doesn't mean there's no place for it. Quite the opposite in fact – and I'll beat anyone who says otherwise at Snake Xenia…

Becky is a senior staff writer at TechRadar (which she has been assured refers to expertise rather than age) focusing on all things audio. Before joining the team, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Shure's elite new wired earbuds can switch to wireless when you need it

Shure has just unveiled the second generation of its SE846 Sound Isolating earphones, which can swap between wired and wireless configurations to suit your needs. Shure’s earbuds and headphones – like the Shure AONIC Free and Shure AONIC 50 – have consistently impressed us with their audio quality, and the Shure SE846 earbuds promise to deliver this same quality in a unique package.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia#Wireless Earbuds#Internal Storage#Smart Phone#Ios
TechRadar

3 new Apple Watch fitness features you need to know about

The Apple Watch Series 8 family has arrived, and that means all of us Apple Watch owners get a fresh new version of Watch OS as long as you have a Watch Series 4 or newer. This new version is called watchOS 9, and has a bunch of new and genuinely useful fitness and exercise features.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Music
TechRadar

Leaked Nvidia RTX 4090 price practically confirms our worst fears

Ahead of the expected big reveal at Nvidia’s GTC presentation on September 20, it looks like we might already be getting a real glimpse into the pricing of Nvidia’s upcoming flagship graphics card, the uber-powerful GeForce RTX 4090. As reported by Twitter user @I_Leak_VN, it looks like Vietnamese...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Full-screen widgets are coming to a future Windows 11 update

A better view for your widgets in Windows 11 is finally happening thanks to a recent Insider build that's available to download. If you're a member of the Windows Insider program (opens in new tab) on the Dev Channel (which allows you to install Windows 11 updates that are made up of features that are in testing) you can try out a new view of widgets where they cover your desktop in build 25201.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

You could soon control your VPN through Microsoft Edge

Windows 11 users may soon be able to control and tweak their VPN from within their browser thanks to a new update coming to Microsoft Edge. Appearing now for some Canary users, controls for the Microsoft Edge Secure Network (VPN) are now accessible within the browser for the first time, providing a quick and easy way to make sure their online activity stays private.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

6 easy ways save money on Apple Music

An increasingly popular way to stream music, Apple Music has a lot going for it. While rival Spotify is still yet to launch its promised HiFi tier, Apple has casually improved its offering extensively to include Lossless audio support across more than 90 million songs, as well and Dolby Atmos in many of them, plus music videos and exclusives – including Sessions. Aimed at helping users discover new tracks and artists, there's plenty to like here, even if you just end up playing your old favorites all the time.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Waterproof headphones vs water-resistant headphones

Are waterproof headphones the same thing as water-resistant headphones? Do you need fully waterproof headphones for sports, or are you better off getting a pair of water-resistant buds for cheaper? How can you tell which headphones are waterproof and which are water-resistant? And, as a matter of fact, what's IP rating?
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Forget the RTX 4090 - the RTX 4070 is the graphics card I want

We’re now tantalizingly close to Nvidia’s big reveal presentation at GTC on September 20, where official details on Team Green’s powerful new RTX 4000 GPUs will finally be revealed, but I have to say: my excitement for the event has been tempered significantly by recent news. That’s...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

This mini Instax printer brings me the joy of instant photography without the pain

Every couple of months, I’ll find myself on Amazon.com agonizing over the pros and cons of purchasing an instant camera. My latest instant-cam fantasies have been revolving around the Polaroid Now+, one of the best instant cameras we’ve reviewed. Its iconic design makes it look like a modern version of a retro snapper, and it comes with mod cons like an accompanying smartphone app that opens up new creative possibilities for your pictures. But at $150 / £139 for the camera and roughly $2 / £2 per shot, it’s just not a purchase I feel I can justify.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Giant TVs vs projectors: which is best for movies, sports, and gaming?

Enormous TVs are in the news – yet again. At the recent IFA trade show in Berlin, LG had its just-released 97-inch OLED TV on display and it was an incredible sight to behold: bright, with crisp detail, and vivid colors. But even so, questions remain about how practical TVs with such a large screen size are, as well as how they compare with the projector and separate screen combinations more typically used to get a cinema-size image.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

47K+
Followers
45K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy