ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Watch: ORU Opening New Welcome Center On Campus

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gqqdl_0hv686AA00

A new addition to ORU's campus is greeting guests.

Wednesday afternoon, the university opened its Welcome Center at the front of campus. Leaders say it’s an important part of the school’s plans for the future. It’s the first place potential students and visitors will walk into on campus and university leaders say they wanted the building to make an impact.

"We are all so excited about this new opportunity that this building gives for us to serve the next generation and to welcome our community to our doors,” said Dr. Charles Scott, Vice President of External Affairs.

The ORU Welcome Center is open for guests and it's hard to miss. You'll drive in from Louis Avenue and see the "praying hands,” a Tulsa landmark and AN ORU staple.

"This is where individuals can come for campus tours. It's also where they can come for our fan shop to support our great athletic programs and our Golden Eagle athletes,” Dr. Scott said.

He says undergrad and international students will come here for registration. It’s also where people will come for questions about enrollment or admissions. One new addition is the Veterans Experience Office, which will help service members and their families.

Students from all 50 states and 140 nations are represented at ORU. Scott hopes this building can be the first impression of hospitality to the campus.

"This is the open door to our almost 300-acre campus that allows the public access to this beautiful university, which MSN has recognized our campus as one of the 30 most beautiful university campuses in the entire world,” Scott said.

In the spring, a new athletic center will open, and soon after, a new library.

A media arts center building is also in the works for next year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Health Department Hosts Community Baby Shower

Over 500 people have attended the community baby shower in the past. Marnie Jackson with the health department says the event was created to educate families about keeping babies safe while they sleep. Families will also learn about resources which are available from pregnancy all the way until their child...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Public Schools public redistricting survey open until Sept. 30

TULSA, Okla. — A public survey is open until the end of the month to allow for community feedback about Tulsa Public Schools redistricting plans. State law requires that school districts complete a redistricting process every decade after the completion of the United States Census. During this process, board...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Play Brings Shakespeare Characters Into Tulsa

A new play takes a group of Shakespeare’s most well-known characters from their respective plays into Tulsa. It's the premise of a brand new play called Twisted Shakez. It was written by a local playwright and features actors from across Green Country. Ibrahim Buyckes and Cornelius Johnson with Blackjack...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#Oru#External Affairs#The Oru Welcome Center
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville High School Fire Explained

A few days ago, Bartlesville Radio was on the scene of a fire that occurred at the Bartlesville High School. At that time, we could only observe what was occurring because limited information was available with the focus on handling the situation safely. The investigation into the fire is now complete so we were able to speak with a Michael Hart, Principal of the high school, to obtain the most accurate information about what occurred.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information

City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News On 6

Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications

A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages

Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
sapulpatimes.com

City of Sapulpa cracking down on hazardous properties

A number of properties have come under the scrutiny of the City’s Building Inspector in recent months. Houses that have been abandoned, neglected, or suffered significant fire damage plague Sapulpa neighborhoods. The City follows up on code violations ranging from overgrown yards to structurally unsound homes that represent a...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pillow Plant Shutdown, Puts 60 Out of Work in Bartlesville

Nearly 60 workers will lose their jobs with the announced closing of a Keeco pillow plant in Bartlesville. Keeco, a bedding manufacturing firm with plants in China, India and Pakistan informed Oklahoma officials of the intended plant closing by mid-November. At least 58 workers will be affected by the shutdown, according to Bill Hancock, Business Services & Rapid Response Coordinator with the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy