Watch: ORU Opening New Welcome Center On Campus

A new addition to ORU's campus is greeting guests.

Wednesday afternoon, the university opened its Welcome Center at the front of campus. Leaders say it’s an important part of the school’s plans for the future. It’s the first place potential students and visitors will walk into on campus and university leaders say they wanted the building to make an impact.

"We are all so excited about this new opportunity that this building gives for us to serve the next generation and to welcome our community to our doors,” said Dr. Charles Scott, Vice President of External Affairs.

The ORU Welcome Center is open for guests and it's hard to miss. You'll drive in from Louis Avenue and see the "praying hands,” a Tulsa landmark and AN ORU staple.

"This is where individuals can come for campus tours. It's also where they can come for our fan shop to support our great athletic programs and our Golden Eagle athletes,” Dr. Scott said.

He says undergrad and international students will come here for registration. It’s also where people will come for questions about enrollment or admissions. One new addition is the Veterans Experience Office, which will help service members and their families.

Students from all 50 states and 140 nations are represented at ORU. Scott hopes this building can be the first impression of hospitality to the campus.

"This is the open door to our almost 300-acre campus that allows the public access to this beautiful university, which MSN has recognized our campus as one of the 30 most beautiful university campuses in the entire world,” Scott said.

In the spring, a new athletic center will open, and soon after, a new library.

A media arts center building is also in the works for next year.