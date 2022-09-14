Read full article on original website
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
Steph Curry believes Kevin Durant was better off staying with Nets than trade to Celtics
While most of the dust has settled, the story of the offseason surrounded former Golden State Warriors turned Brooklyn Net, Kevin Durant. Although his trade demands have seemed to shift into reverse, there is still chatter around Durant’s offseason trade request away from Brooklyn. During a recent interview with...
Draymond Green defends the Russell Westbrook trade to the Lakers: ‘Who wouldn’t ask for Russell Westbrook?’
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been the subject of trade rumors for most of the offseason after a down season in the 2021-22 campaign. The Lakers have yet to find a deal for Westbrook, who is entering the final season of his contract in the 2022-23 campaign. Westbrook will make north of $47 million this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
NBA・
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA・
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
thesource.com
Stephen Jackson Says He Checks in Everywhere He Travels: ‘I Wanna Come Home to My Family’
Following the murder of PnB Rock, NBA champion Stephen Jackson revealed what he does to keep secure as he travels the nation: checks in. Speaking online, Jackson revealed he makes a phone call before he arrives anywhere. “I check in everywhere I go,” Jackson said. “Everywhere I go I call...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shaq shows off wild body transformation with shameless mirror selfie
It’s easy to forget when he’s cracking jokes on Inside the NBA, but Shaquille O’Neal is a massive man. The former Los Angeles Lakers is perhaps one of the most physically dominant players thanks to his large physique. During his prime, Shaq was easily one of the scariest players to face, just because of his sheer size and power.
RUMOR: Darvin Ham, Lakers’ lineup plan after Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley additions, revealed
After trading for Patrick Beverley and signing Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal, the Los Angeles Lakers are now facing a bigger question: how do they plan to use the plethora of guards that they have now?. Beverley and Schroder join a Lakers backcourt that is composed of Russell Westbrook,...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."
Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player
On Saturday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Indiana Pacers player Carlos Knox will not return as Indiana Fever head coach
Carlos Knox will not return as the Indiana Fever head coach after one season leading the team.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud signs NIL deal with unique twist
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has scored once again under the NCAA’s NIL rules. Stroud, along with Buckeyes center Luke Wypler, has signed a deal with Lemon Perfect to endorse the low-calorie hydrating water brand, the beverage maker announced recently. We’re only a little more than a year into...
