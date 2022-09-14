ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Shares How He Reacted After He Saw His Lakers Contract: “I’ve Never Seen So Many Zeros In My Life... When I Saw The $120 Million For Seven Years..."

Shaquille O'Neal's NBA career was full of interesting moments. The Big Diesel started off strong with big performances for the Orlando Magic, even helping them reach the 1995 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost against the Hakeem Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. After his stint with the Magic became a bad situation,...
thecomeback.com

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud signs NIL deal with unique twist

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has scored once again under the NCAA’s NIL rules. Stroud, along with Buckeyes center Luke Wypler, has signed a deal with Lemon Perfect to endorse the low-calorie hydrating water brand, the beverage maker announced recently. We’re only a little more than a year into...
