Ringo’s Hard Rock Atlantic City visit to feature exhibit of his artwork; Adam Sandler Boardwalk bound; Local casinos score in USA Today poll

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Atlantic City Comedy Fest Winning Weekend! [Enter to Win Tickets]
Want to see Sommore, Tommy Davidson, Lavell Crawford, Desi Banks, Gary Owen, and more at Atlantic City from October 8-9th? Enter Below to Win Tickets NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. […]
Is A New Era Of Gambling In Atlantic City & New Jersey Coming?
New Jersey Members Don Guardian and Claire Swift are co-sponsoring legislation to renew internet gaming in Atlantic City and New Jersey, in the form of A2190. This will permit internet gaming to continue for another decade. It passed unanimously in the New Jersey General Assembly Tourism, Gaming and the Arts Committee.
Atlantic City, NJ’s Newest Breakfast Destination Now Open inside Tropicana Casino
Something unique and delicious has finally opened in Atlantic City. It's called Hash House A Go Go and it's bringing on all the new breakfast feels, but that's not all it offers. As part of its Grand Opening festivities on Thursday, Hash House constructed a monstrous stack of their iconic...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Donuts in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey has various options if you're looking for the best donuts in the state. Some excellent options are available, from Glaze Donuts to Cinn-A-Bun, Uncle Dood's, and Happy Donuts. But where should you go? Here's a list of some local favorites. You're sure to find a donut you'll love.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New movie with "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer filming in Center City
The "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer is the leading actress of the film.
phillyvoice.com
WWII memories and South Philly’s Italian-American heritage explored in family memoir
An author with deep South Philadelphia roots explores grandfather’s experience fighting with the U.S. Army during World War II and her Italian-American heritage in a new book released this month. “The Time Left Between Us” by Alicia DeFonzo, an NPR contributor English professor at Old Dominion University in Norfolk,...
billypenn.com
Philly musicians threw a hardcore punk concert at a Sonic Drive-In in South Jersey
In a fast food parking lot in the South Jersey suburbs, a Philly music collective pulled together about 300 punk rockers for a concert they won’t soon forget. The Sonic Drive-In in Hainesport, Burlington County — about 45 minutes from Philadelphia — served as the venue for five hardcore bands who fueled a parking lot mosh pit with their fight riffs, breakdowns, and screamed vocals, as a barrage of firecrackers helped set the mood.
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City is closing for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
RELATED PEOPLE
All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant Opening Five New Jersey Locations
I love when there is a new restaurant to try at the Jersey Shore. This next business is not opening one, not two, but five additional New Jersey restaurants and two of them will be here at the Jersey Shore. (More on this in a second...) The restaurant is called...
Atlantic & Cape May County, NJ Favorite ‘Trick Or Treat’ Candy
This was a truly sweet assignment. This week, we interviewed a number of residents in Atlantic and Cape May County, New Jersey in search of the best Halloween “Trick or Treat” candies. We wanted to share the results with plenty of advanced notice before Halloween, which is on...
Ocean City, NJ businesses for sale for $16 million
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the heart of downtown Ocean City, went on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the apartment building...
fannetasticfood.com
Girl’s Weekend in Cape May, NJ
Last weekend was extra fun: I was on a girls’ trip in Cape May, NJ!. One of my best friends from college, Turner (her actual name is Laura, that’s a nickname), her family has a house in Cape May and we’ve been going up there for a weekend most summers since college.
IN THIS ARTICLE
phillyvoice.com
Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey
Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
More News About Atlantic City Pub Closing After More Than 30 Years
They have been the self-proclaimed “King of the Wings” for more than 30 years. We shared the news this past Monday, September 12, 2022 that the Pic-A-Lilli Pub of Atlantic City, New Jersey would be closing its doors in Atlantic City in the very near future. The ownership...
South Jersey school donates tiny house to local farm and animal sanctuary
NORTHFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – Students in South Jersey are making a big difference in their community by donating a tiny house. The tiny house was built over the course of seven years by students at Y.A.L.E. School in Northfield.Now, the structure sits at Reed's Organic Farm and Animal Sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township.It will be used as an educational space and workshop for products sold at the farm's market."Some of the Y.A.L.E. students who we've worked with are creating this space that so many others in the community are going to benefit from," Melanie Reed, programming director at Reed's Farm, said."They will be able to not only help themselves learn new skills but work together as a team," Al Doyle from the Y.A.L.E. School said.The school wants students to build another tiny house in the future. The next one will be donated to a family in need.
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capemayvibe.com
Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is…
Humpback whale off Stone Harbor, NJ today along with 250 Bottlenose dolphins! Calm seas and perfect temps. The Fall Migration is in full swing in Cape May, New Jersey. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.15432624.785117297.1663270324-588382432.1662591020. #humpbackwhale #whalewatching #whales #whalewatch #nj #njwhales #newjersey #jerseyshorewhales #capemay #capemaynj #wildwood #wildwoodnj #stoneharbornj. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in...
Jessica Boyington visits Philly breweries - including one with the mother of all sandwiches!
Jessica Boyington has two more stops on her tour of Philadelphia breweries.
Several beloved family businesses closing for good in Ocean City
After Sunday, 98 years of baking tradition will come to an end as Wards Pastry closes for good.
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
Comments / 0