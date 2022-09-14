From the London subway strike to the Black Death: What past crises can teach us about the future of work

A member of the Royal Air Force was the final person in the queue to see the Queen lying in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall.Chrissy Heerey was the last member of the public into Westminster Hall – her second time around in the queue, after already filing past the coffin earlier during the night.The public viewing ended shortly before 6.30am as Ms Heerey and Sima Mansouri became the last of the hundreds of thousands of people who have waited for hours to pay their respects.Ms Heerey said: “I was the last person to pay my respects to the Queen and it...

POLITICS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO