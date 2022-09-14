From the London subway strike to the Black Death: What past crises can teach us about the future of work

Read full article on original website
What Charles can learn from the bond between the Queen and my grandfather
What makes a leader? To some, it’s simply a person with power – the more brutish and unrestrained, the better. That has been the philosophyof despots for centuries. But for my grandfather, Nelson Mandela, power was something else. It was found in the willingness to commit your entire being to a set of values; to not only advocate for them but to embody them. Come what may.
Biden says US would defend Taiwan but denies ‘One China’ policy has changed
President Joe Biden said US troops would come to Taiwan’s defence in the event of an attack by the People’s Republic of China but stressed that longstanding American policy towards the island has not changed under his administration.Mr Biden told CBS News’ 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley that the US still abides by the policy laid out in a series of diplomatic notes between Washington and Beijing and the Jimmy Carter-era Taiwan Relations Act, under which the US acknowledges that “all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a...
I have seen the future and it stinks. Who wants to live in a world without deodorant?
‘Global supply chain management” used to be a phrase I heard only in snippets of phone calls from another room: it is what my husband does for work. Now, though, we are all invested, tracking the gaps and delving into what has happened to semiconductors, garage doors and mustard. The food sector is even warning of a looming shortage of carbon dioxide, one thing I thought we definitely had too much of.
‘I feel very privileged’ says final mourner as lying in state ends
A member of the Royal Air Force was the final person in the queue to see the Queen lying in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall.Chrissy Heerey was the last member of the public into Westminster Hall – her second time around in the queue, after already filing past the coffin earlier during the night.The public viewing ended shortly before 6.30am as Ms Heerey and Sima Mansouri became the last of the hundreds of thousands of people who have waited for hours to pay their respects.Ms Heerey said: “I was the last person to pay my respects to the Queen and it...
Fracking won’t solve energy crisis and could cause ‘serious’ damage, watchdog warns
The return of fracking will not ease the UK’s energy crisis and could cause “serious” environmental damage, the head of a government watchdog is warning.Lord Deben, chair of the independent Climate Change Committee urged Liz Truss to “look at the facts” – just days before she is expected to give the go-ahead to drilling for shale gas.He dismissed the claim, made by some government ministers, that the soaring price of gas had created an opportunity for the UK to exploit its reserves through fracking.“The price of gas isn’t fixed by whether we get it out of British fields or...
West weighs calling for China Uyghur abuses inquiry at UN
Western powers are weighing the risk of a potential defeat if they table a resolution at the UN Human Rights Council calling for an independent commission to investigate alleged human rights abuses by China in Xinjiang. The issue is a litmus case for Chinese influence at the UN, as well...
Phys.org
The emotional labor of staying cheerful at work can lead to employee burnout
Managers know that happy employees are more productive and provide better customer service, but what is the cost of that service with a smile?. New research from the Terry College of Business reveals becoming a happy, helpful employee takes effort and, eventually, that effort erodes the energy needed to do one's job. It could lead to quiet quitting—the new term for just doing your job but not going above and beyond—or even actual quitting.
Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest
LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world are laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest on Monday at a state funeral that will draw presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and up to a million people lining the streets of London to say a final goodbye to a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
Phys.org
Removing author fees can help open access journals make research available to everyone
Open access (OA) journals are academic, peer-reviewed journals that are free and available for anyone to read without paying subscription fees. To make up for lost subscription revenue, many journals instead charge author fees to researchers who wish to publish in them. These fees can reach thousands of dollars per article, paid out of publicly funded research grants.
Phys.org
Feeling out of equilibrium in a dual geometric world: A novel theory for nonlinear dissipative phenomena
Losing energy is rarely a good thing, but now, researchers in Japan have shown how to extend the applicability of thermodynamics to systems that are not in equilibrium. By encoding the energy dissipation relationships in a geometric way, they were able to cast the physical constraints in a generalized geometric space. This work may significantly improve our understanding of chemical reaction networks, including those that underlie the metabolism and growth of living organisms.
Phys.org
A third of Aussies fear losing their homes to climate change
Six in 10 Australians (62%) expect climate change will have a severe effect in their area over the next 10 years and globally across 34 countries more than 71%, including a majority in every single country, expect the same, a new study conducted by Ipsos for the World Economic Forum finds.
Phys.org
Study finds one in four adults experience transportation insecurity
More than a quarter of adults age 25 and older in the United States experience transportation insecurity, meaning they are unable to move from place to place in a safe or timely manner. The Transportation Security Index, a novel measure of transportation insecurity recently developed by University of Michigan researchers,...
Phys.org
Humans evolved with their microbiomes. Like genes, your gut microbes pass from one generation to the next
When the first humans moved out of Africa, they carried their gut microbes with them. Turns out, these microbes also evolved along with them. The human gut microbiome is made up of hundreds to thousands of species of bacteria and archaea. Within a given species of microbe, different strains carry different genes that can affect your health and the diseases you're susceptible to.
Phys.org
Techniques learned from Earth climate science aid in the search for potentially habitable exoplanets
An international team, including astrophysicists from the University of Exeter, is taking lessons and techniques learned from Earth climate science to pave the way to robustly model atmospheres of planets orbiting distant stars, aiding in the search for potentially habitable exoplanets. Crucially, the team believes that this research can also...
Phys.org
Bin-opening cockatoos enter 'arms race' with humans
Australia's crafty, sulphur-crested cockatoos appear to have entered an "innovation arms race" with humans, scientists say, as the two species spar over the rubbish in roadside bins. The white birds, which can grow nearly as long as a human arm, initially surprised researchers by devising an ingenious technique to prise...
Phys.org
India welcomes back cheetahs, 70 years after local extinction
Eight Namibian cheetahs arrived in India Saturday, decades after their local extinction, in an ambitious project to reintroduce the spotted big cats that has divided experts on its prospects. Officials say the project is the world's first intercontinental relocation of cheetahs, the planet's fastest land animal. The five females and...
Phys.org
Gut microbes and humans on a joint evolutionary journey
The human gut microbiome is composed of thousands of different bacteria and archaea that vary widely between populations and individuals. Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Biology in Tübingen have now discovered gut microbes that share a parallel evolutionary history with their human hosts: the microorganisms co-evolved in the human gut environment over hundreds of thousands of years. In addition, some microbes exhibit genomic and functional features making them dependent on their host. Now published in Science, the researchers present the results of their study conducted with data from 1,225 individuals out of Africa, Asia and Europe.
Phys.org
Parenting alone isn't to blame for gender inequality
New research shows parents are largely not to blame for economic inequality between men and women in Aotearoa New Zealand. Other factors in society, outside parents' control, are contributing more to ongoing harmful economic gender inequality, meaning men have better economic outcomes than women. Motu Research has just released new...
Phys.org
Data science reveals universal rules shaping cells' power stations
Mitochondria are compartments—so-called "organelles"—in our cells that provide the chemical energy supply we need to move, think, and live. Chloroplasts are organelles in plants and algae that capture sunlight and perform photosynthesis. At a first glance, they might look worlds apart. But an international team of researchers, led by the University of Bergen, have used data science and computational biology to show that the same "rules" have shaped how both of these organelle types—and more—have evolved throughout life's history.
Phys.org
Shy male albatrosses prefer divorce to confrontation: study
Most albatrosses mate for life but shy males who avoid confrontation are more likely to get dumped, researchers said Wednesday, adding it was the first time personality had been shown to predict divorce in a wild animal. Wandering albatrosses, which traverse the Southern Hemisphere and have the largest wingspan of...
