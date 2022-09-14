ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Child charged for falsely reporting abduction attempt

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A child has been arrested and charged for falsely reporting an incident that led to a massive search and the cancellation of the New Hartford Cross Country Meet. It happened around 10 AM at the Perry Jr. High School. According to police, an area resident located the child off campus and called 911. The child then told police that he was approached by a male wearing a camouflaged jacket and in possession of a hand gun had tried to lure him into the woods. The child then stated he ran away and became lost in a wooded area. This led police and school officials to cancel the meet and evacuate the campus, while they commenced a search for the suspect. An emergency alert was sent out over TV, radio and cell phones advising residents to "call 911 if the male is seen". K-9 officers from Utica and State Police along with a drone unit from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were dispatched for the search. During an interview at the New Hartford Police station, the child admitted to police that he had made the entire story up and that none of the information reported to police was true. The child is being charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident, which is a misdemeanor.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
96.9 WOUR

Utica Woman Arrested with BAC Allegedly 3X Legal Limit on Thruway

An Oneida County woman is facing a drunk driving charge after a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. The New York State Police (NYSP) says a female driver was stopped at approximately 11:00am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the toll entrance to I-90 in Utica for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Update: New Hartford Police Debunk Attempted Abduction at School

New Hartford Police says that the report of a man attempting to lure students into the woods at an athletic event was completely made up. Police responded to the Perry Junior High School in New Hartford on Saturday morning after a student from the Mount Markham School District claimed that he became disoriented and lost in the woods after a man dressed in camouflage attempted to abduct him. As a result, authorities and the school district were forced to cancel the cross country event and an intense search for the white male ensued.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
localsyr.com

Lysander home invasion suspect still on the run, deputies say

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that happened Saturday night in the town of Lysander. Sheriff’s deputies tell NewsChannel 9 an unidentified man entered a home in the 9400 block of Oswego Road with a weapon, demanding items from the people inside.
LYSANDER, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man faced with swath of charges for allegedly assaulting female during domestic incident

LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with a swath of charges that trace back to reports of a domestic incident in the town of Lee. Josey C. Shultz, 32, of Lee, NY was arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office this past Monday. He is officially charged with a felony count of criminally possessing a weapon; along with misdemeanor counts of unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, menacing in the second-degree and a violation of harassment in the second-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

DA details case against Karen Eames, who was nearly killed in deputy husband’s suicidal rampage

Syracuse, NY -- Karen Eames is accused of stealing more than $500,000 from Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office coffers. But she tried to steal much more. That’s the allegation in a five-count indictment filed this week against Eames, who was nearly killed when her husband, Deputy Isaac Eames, murdered their son in February, shot her in the face and killed the family dog before committing suicide inside their Oneida River home.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

10-year-old child taken to hospital after two-car crash in Clay

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 10-year-old child was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Clay on Saturday night, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the intersection of Henry Clay Boulevard and Buckley Road around 9:45 p.m.
CLAY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKTV

19-year-old charged with attempted murder following Utica shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Dudley Avenue last week. Officers responded to the 1600 block around 3:30 a.m. after reports of gunfire. Police say the suspect, 19-year-old Jahques Gadson, fired several shots toward a female and she was struck in the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the injury is not considered life-threatening.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Man allegedly sent threatening message to victim in Martinsburg, deputies say

MARTINSBURG- A man from Lewis County is accused of harassment after threatening a victim earlier this week, authorities say. Joshua Young, 31, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment in the second-degree (communicating a threat).
MARTINSBURG, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Men charged for allegedly possessing non-NY SAFE ACT weapons

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Sidney has charged two men with felony weapon possession for firearms that were allegedly non-compliant with the NYS SAFE Act. According to the NYS Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, after an investigation, it was learned that 19-year-old Alec...
MORAVIA, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
