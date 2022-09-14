Read full article on original website
Child charged for falsely reporting abduction attempt
New Hartford, N.Y.-- A child has been arrested and charged for falsely reporting an incident that led to a massive search and the cancellation of the New Hartford Cross Country Meet. It happened around 10 AM at the Perry Jr. High School. According to police, an area resident located the child off campus and called 911. The child then told police that he was approached by a male wearing a camouflaged jacket and in possession of a hand gun had tried to lure him into the woods. The child then stated he ran away and became lost in a wooded area. This led police and school officials to cancel the meet and evacuate the campus, while they commenced a search for the suspect. An emergency alert was sent out over TV, radio and cell phones advising residents to "call 911 if the male is seen". K-9 officers from Utica and State Police along with a drone unit from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were dispatched for the search. During an interview at the New Hartford Police station, the child admitted to police that he had made the entire story up and that none of the information reported to police was true. The child is being charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident, which is a misdemeanor.
Utica Woman Arrested with BAC Allegedly 3X Legal Limit on Thruway
An Oneida County woman is facing a drunk driving charge after a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. The New York State Police (NYSP) says a female driver was stopped at approximately 11:00am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the toll entrance to I-90 in Utica for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation.
Update: New Hartford Police Debunk Attempted Abduction at School
New Hartford Police says that the report of a man attempting to lure students into the woods at an athletic event was completely made up. Police responded to the Perry Junior High School in New Hartford on Saturday morning after a student from the Mount Markham School District claimed that he became disoriented and lost in the woods after a man dressed in camouflage attempted to abduct him. As a result, authorities and the school district were forced to cancel the cross country event and an intense search for the white male ensued.
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
localsyr.com
Lysander home invasion suspect still on the run, deputies say
LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that happened Saturday night in the town of Lysander. Sheriff’s deputies tell NewsChannel 9 an unidentified man entered a home in the 9400 block of Oswego Road with a weapon, demanding items from the people inside.
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County man faced with swath of charges for allegedly assaulting female during domestic incident
LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with a swath of charges that trace back to reports of a domestic incident in the town of Lee. Josey C. Shultz, 32, of Lee, NY was arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office this past Monday. He is officially charged with a felony count of criminally possessing a weapon; along with misdemeanor counts of unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, menacing in the second-degree and a violation of harassment in the second-degree.
Woman accused in North Side killing was driver, shooting was drive by, prosecutors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — New details emerged this week in the June killing of Dasheem East including that a 19-year-old woman was driving a car when a passenger opened fire on the man. Arianna Bailey was the driver in the June 20 killing, Assistant District Attorney Michael Whalen said in...
Another Upstate Student Charged with Making Bomb Threat Against School
Another Upstate New York student is facing serious charges in connection with a bomb threat at school. State Police say they've charged a 14-year-old student with a felony charge of Making a Terroristic Threat. It is a class-D level felony. Troopers say they responded to the Cobleskill-Richmondville High School in...
VVS High School student arrested for making ‘threat of mass harm’
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a VVS High School student has been arrested for allegedly making a ‘threat of mass harm’ while riding the bus on September 15. According to the Sheriff, around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the OCSO and the Criminal Investigation Unit arrived at VVS […]
10-year-old hospitalized after truck runs red light in Clay, deputies say
Clay, N.Y. — A 10-year-old child was hospitalized after a truck ran a red light and hit an SUV in Clay on Saturday, deputies said. At 9:44 p.m. a white Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling north on Henry Clay Boulevard when it ran a red light, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
DA details case against Karen Eames, who was nearly killed in deputy husband’s suicidal rampage
Syracuse, NY -- Karen Eames is accused of stealing more than $500,000 from Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office coffers. But she tried to steal much more. That’s the allegation in a five-count indictment filed this week against Eames, who was nearly killed when her husband, Deputy Isaac Eames, murdered their son in February, shot her in the face and killed the family dog before committing suicide inside their Oneida River home.
localsyr.com
10-year-old child taken to hospital after two-car crash in Clay
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 10-year-old child was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Clay on Saturday night, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the intersection of Henry Clay Boulevard and Buckley Road around 9:45 p.m.
WKTV
19-year-old charged with attempted murder following Utica shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Dudley Avenue last week. Officers responded to the 1600 block around 3:30 a.m. after reports of gunfire. Police say the suspect, 19-year-old Jahques Gadson, fired several shots toward a female and she was struck in the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the injury is not considered life-threatening.
Hope They’re Haunted? Police Seeking Vandals Who Allegedly Damaged Hopkinton Headstones
Help from Public Needed After Headstones Damaged in Cemetery. Authorities are asking for help from the public in an investigation into alleged vandalism at a cemetery in Saint Lawrence County. New York State Police troopers were called to the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery on Lake Ozonia Road in...
9-year-old reported unconscious after 2-vehicle crash in Clay
Clay, N.Y. — A 9-year-old was reported unconscious Saturday night after a crash in the town of Clay, dispatchers said. Emergency crews were sent to Buckley Road and Henry Clay Boulevard at about 9:44 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Moyers Corners Fire Department. Two people were...
Did you see road rage shooting on road to Old Forge? Police want to talk to witnesses
Forestport, N.Y. — State police are looking to talk to people captured in surveillance footage who were in the area of a road rage shooting on a road to Old Forge. The people in the photos released are not suspects, according to a state police news release. At about...
Almost 200 guns, 50 pounds of ammo, turned in at Camillus gun buyback
Camillus, N.Y. — Almost 200 guns were turned in at a “no questions asked” gun buyback event hosted by the Camillus Police Department and New York State Attorney General’s Office. People brought 172 unwanted or non-working guns to a buyback event Saturday in exchange for gift...
CNY student who made threat on school bus arrested, deputies say
Verona, N.Y. — A Vernon Verona Sherrill student was arrested Thursday after the student made a threat on a school bus, deputies said. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called at about noon to the VVS High School, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. VVS...
flackbroadcasting.com
Man allegedly sent threatening message to victim in Martinsburg, deputies say
MARTINSBURG- A man from Lewis County is accused of harassment after threatening a victim earlier this week, authorities say. Joshua Young, 31, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment in the second-degree (communicating a threat).
cnyhomepage.com
Men charged for allegedly possessing non-NY SAFE ACT weapons
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Sidney has charged two men with felony weapon possession for firearms that were allegedly non-compliant with the NYS SAFE Act. According to the NYS Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, after an investigation, it was learned that 19-year-old Alec...
