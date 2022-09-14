ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 5

lou d
4d ago

The teachers unions have failed children for over 40 years. School choice is a brilliant way to correct this failure. Have the $ follow the child. White libs wanting to eliminate AP classes is racist. By that belief- minority kids are not bright enough for AP classes. Challenge every child to be the best. Public schools don’t do that. Parental involvement is incredibly important.

Reply
7
FX1191
4d ago

Teacher unions are for the benefit of teachers, not students. I still believe, that the Democrats would love to go back to a, Separate But Equal education system.

Reply
3
Always USA ??
4d ago

Defund Public Schools. Defund Teachers Unions. Stop with the Race Splitting because Teachers Unions & Public Schools failed all our kids.

Reply
2
Related
NECN

Virginia Governor Seeks New Transgender Student Policies

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration has rewritten Virginia's model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, which were posted online Friday, say students' participation...
VIRGINIA STATE
NECN

How and When the State of Mass. Will Return $3B in Excess Tax Revenue to Taxpayers

Massachusetts officials announced this week that $3 billion in surplus tax revenue will be returned to taxpayers. Now we're learning more about how and when that will happen. State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced Thursday that she had certified the Baker administration's estimate of $2.94 billion in excess tax revenue that must be returned under the 1986 voter-approved law known as Chapter 62F. It's the second time the law will return money to Massachusetts residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Alabama State
City
Washington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Society
NECN

‘We're Lucky:' Hollywood Actor & Adoptive Dad Encourages LGBTQ+ Foster Parenting

Vermont’s largest celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride is this Sunday, September 18, and will include a parade through downtown Burlington. The co-grand marshal of the parade is actor Alec Mapa, whose resume includes roles in shows like “Ugly Betty” and “Desperate Housewives.” However, the performer is not in Vermont just to celebrate – he’s also coming to advocate.
BURLINGTON, VT
NECN

MBTA Orange Line, Green Line Extension Repairs Complete; Rides Resume Monday

The MBTA will reopen the Orange Line and Green Line Extension on Monday following the longest service closure on a rail line, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Sunday. The MBTA completed five years of improvements within the 30-day closure, Baker said during a press conference on Sunday. During that time,...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region

Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#The Education Trust
NECN

Thunderstorms, Cold Front Pushes Through Early This Week

The final Sunday of summer is upon us and much of the area will feel like summer with warm temperatures and a bit of humidity to go along with it. The big story today will be the summer warmth returning to the region, but that will be short lived as we track a back door cold front over northern New England slowly shifting southward during the day ushering in cooler temperatures behind it.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Week Ends With Early Taste of Fall, Rain Showers to Follow

A rather fall-like stretch of weather has taken hold across New England, bringing a comfortable stretch of days. Friday starts cool in the low 40s to near 50 degrees. Locations throughout the Connecticut River Valley and higher in elevation across New Hampshire will drop into the 30s, producing patchy spots of frost. With high pressure over head, tranquil weather persists throughout Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The trend carries into Saturday and the day is slightly warmer. With an east-to-southeast wind, clouds push in, but the day is still pleasant.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy