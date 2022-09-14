Read full article on original website
lou d
4d ago
The teachers unions have failed children for over 40 years. School choice is a brilliant way to correct this failure. Have the $ follow the child. White libs wanting to eliminate AP classes is racist. By that belief- minority kids are not bright enough for AP classes. Challenge every child to be the best. Public schools don’t do that. Parental involvement is incredibly important.
Reply
7
FX1191
4d ago
Teacher unions are for the benefit of teachers, not students. I still believe, that the Democrats would love to go back to a, Separate But Equal education system.
Reply
3
Always USA ??
4d ago
Defund Public Schools. Defund Teachers Unions. Stop with the Race Splitting because Teachers Unions & Public Schools failed all our kids.
Reply
2
Related
NECN
Mass. Mobilizes to Provide Shelter, Education for Migrants Flown in Unannounced
State and local officials in Massachusetts have mobilized to assist migrants who were ordered flown to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as they transition to a new environment. Approximately 50 Venezuelan migrants woke up in a new temporary home Saturday morning after arriving on Martha's Vineyard...
NECN
Virginia Governor Seeks New Transgender Student Policies
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration has rewritten Virginia's model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, which were posted online Friday, say students' participation...
NECN
Sailor From Mass. Who Died at Pearl Harbor to Be Buried at Arlington
The remains of a sailor from Massachusetts who died when the USS Oklahoma was struck by multiple torpedoes during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 are being buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. The interment comes more than 80 years after the attack that drew the U.S....
NECN
How and When the State of Mass. Will Return $3B in Excess Tax Revenue to Taxpayers
Massachusetts officials announced this week that $3 billion in surplus tax revenue will be returned to taxpayers. Now we're learning more about how and when that will happen. State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced Thursday that she had certified the Baker administration's estimate of $2.94 billion in excess tax revenue that must be returned under the 1986 voter-approved law known as Chapter 62F. It's the second time the law will return money to Massachusetts residents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
‘We're Lucky:' Hollywood Actor & Adoptive Dad Encourages LGBTQ+ Foster Parenting
Vermont’s largest celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride is this Sunday, September 18, and will include a parade through downtown Burlington. The co-grand marshal of the parade is actor Alec Mapa, whose resume includes roles in shows like “Ugly Betty” and “Desperate Housewives.” However, the performer is not in Vermont just to celebrate – he’s also coming to advocate.
NECN
MBTA Orange Line, Green Line Extension Repairs Complete; Rides Resume Monday
The MBTA will reopen the Orange Line and Green Line Extension on Monday following the longest service closure on a rail line, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Sunday. The MBTA completed five years of improvements within the 30-day closure, Baker said during a press conference on Sunday. During that time,...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Storm Brings Threat of Strong Winds, Flooding in Parts of Region
Summer like temperatures are here for a day, along with the chance of showers, embedded downpours and thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and evening. A backdoor cold front is bringing cooler conditions into Maine that will try to continue pushing south. As it does, a sharp temperature gradient will set across New England also bringing numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms into tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday.
NECN
Rhode Island Confirms First Human Case of West Nile Virus This Season
The Rhode Island Department of Health has announced the state's first human case of West Nile virus in 2022. The patient is a resident of Providence County in their 70s. They were hospitalized after first experiencing symptoms about three weeks ago. West Nile virus is generally spread to humans by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Thunderstorms, Cold Front Pushes Through Early This Week
The final Sunday of summer is upon us and much of the area will feel like summer with warm temperatures and a bit of humidity to go along with it. The big story today will be the summer warmth returning to the region, but that will be short lived as we track a back door cold front over northern New England slowly shifting southward during the day ushering in cooler temperatures behind it.
NECN
Week Ends With Early Taste of Fall, Rain Showers to Follow
A rather fall-like stretch of weather has taken hold across New England, bringing a comfortable stretch of days. Friday starts cool in the low 40s to near 50 degrees. Locations throughout the Connecticut River Valley and higher in elevation across New Hampshire will drop into the 30s, producing patchy spots of frost. With high pressure over head, tranquil weather persists throughout Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The trend carries into Saturday and the day is slightly warmer. With an east-to-southeast wind, clouds push in, but the day is still pleasant.
Comments / 5