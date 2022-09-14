Trisha Yearwood Owns The Stage In Dazzling Sparkling Jumpsuit

Despite not being active in the music scene, Trisha Yearwood makes sure whenever she makes her rare appearances, she does so with the panache needed to cement her love in the mind of her fans. Her music lovers couldn’t get enough of fashion style while singing with her husband, Garth Brooks, on stage during his US stadium tour in Texas.

The “She’s in Love with the Boy” singer posted a picture of herself in a sequin jumpsuit on Instagram with the caption, “Can I hear a little commotion for the jumpsuit?” And she got the reaction she wanted.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of her

Yearwood’s comment section literarily went on fire because of the jumpsuit. One excited fan wrote, “That is Awesome!!! You look FABULOUS!!!🤩🤩🤩,” and many declared their love for the clothing, “Love the sparkly jumpsuit, gorgeous…, I’m obsessed with that jumpsuit you absolutely killed it!!…”

Trisha Yearwood, ca. mid-1990s. ph: Challenge Roddie / TV Guide / courtesy Everett Collection

Another Instagram user asked if she could rent the dress, “Can I borrow? No idea where I’ll go but…. Lol.” One super fan gave Yearwood a piece of advice on what she should do with the jumpsuit after the concert, “🙌🔥🙌🔥 When this tour is over you need to wear that thing to the grocery store, the coffee shop, the dry cleaners, everywhere! That is fabulous on you! ✨🌟✨🌟”

Not the first time

During Garth’s recently concluded tour, she served her fans another hot look with skin-tight black leather pants and Kimono on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you for the Texas-sized welcome!!” Although the star doesn’t perform frequently, she has directed her attention to the cooking world, where she has had immense success.

Yearwood currently hosts a cooking show on Food Network, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, and has written three best-selling cookbooks.