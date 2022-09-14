ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Phys.org

Media-saturation challenges trust in European democracy

Between doomscrolling and disinformation, our media-saturated world makes it difficult to know who to trust. To mark today's International Day of Democracy we spoke to a journalism researcher about the role of media in a healthy democracy. Media is this layer that exists everywhere in our lives', said Dr. Tanya...
Phys.org

Removing author fees can help open access journals make research available to everyone

Open access (OA) journals are academic, peer-reviewed journals that are free and available for anyone to read without paying subscription fees. To make up for lost subscription revenue, many journals instead charge author fees to researchers who wish to publish in them. These fees can reach thousands of dollars per article, paid out of publicly funded research grants.
Phys.org

A third of Aussies fear losing their homes to climate change

Six in 10 Australians (62%) expect climate change will have a severe effect in their area over the next 10 years and globally across 34 countries more than 71%, including a majority in every single country, expect the same, a new study conducted by Ipsos for the World Economic Forum finds.
Phys.org

India welcomes back cheetahs, 70 years after local extinction

Eight Namibian cheetahs arrived in India Saturday, decades after their local extinction, in an ambitious project to reintroduce the spotted big cats that has divided experts on its prospects. Officials say the project is the world's first intercontinental relocation of cheetahs, the planet's fastest land animal. The five females and...
Phys.org

More leadership, structure needed in respectful relationships education in Australian schools

Greater top-down coordination, more teacher training and better evaluation systems are needed to improve respectful relationships education in Australian schools, a Monash University study shows. The report, released today, analyzed respectful relationships programs delivered nationwide aimed at ending violence against women and children. The report found great inconsistencies in the...
Phys.org

Q&A: What explains 'quiet quitting' in the workplace?

YoungAh Park is a professor of labor and employment relations at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who studies work stress and recovery. Park spoke with News Bureau business and law editor Phil Ciciora about "quiet quitting" at work. Is 'quiet quitting' any different than work withdrawal or employee disengagement?. Scholars...
Phys.org

The koala: When it's smart to be slow

The koala was clinging to an old tree stag while stranded in the Murray River, on the border between New South Wales and Victoria. A team of students from La Trobe University noticed its predicament as they were paddling by in canoes. "It almost looked as though he was sussing...
Phys.org

Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station

Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year. Cai Xuzhe and Chen Dong installed pumps, a handle to open the hatch door from outside in an emergency, and a foot-stop to fix an astronaut's feet to a robotic arm, state media said.
Phys.org

Image: UK heat wave

This summer, heat waves struck Europe, North Africa, the U.S. and Asia with temperatures reaching over 40°C in places—breaking many long-standing records. Images from the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission show the scale of Britain's heat wave as it baked in extreme temperatures in August. The image, captured on 12...
