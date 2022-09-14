Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Media-saturation challenges trust in European democracy
Between doomscrolling and disinformation, our media-saturated world makes it difficult to know who to trust. To mark today's International Day of Democracy we spoke to a journalism researcher about the role of media in a healthy democracy. Media is this layer that exists everywhere in our lives', said Dr. Tanya...
Four-day week could alleviate cost of living crisis, thinktank claims
Benefits to productivity are already well known but parents could also save thousands in childcare and commuting costs
Vulnerable countries demand global tax to pay for climate-led loss and damage
The world’s most vulnerable countries are preparing to take on the richest economies with a demand for urgent finance – potentially including new taxes on fossil fuels or flying – for the irrecoverable losses they are suffering from the climate crisis, leaked documents show. Extreme weather is...
Phys.org
Removing author fees can help open access journals make research available to everyone
Open access (OA) journals are academic, peer-reviewed journals that are free and available for anyone to read without paying subscription fees. To make up for lost subscription revenue, many journals instead charge author fees to researchers who wish to publish in them. These fees can reach thousands of dollars per article, paid out of publicly funded research grants.
Home Office refuses to speed up visa case of woman with terminal cancer
A great-grandmother and Windrush campaigner who has terminal cancer has begged the Home Office to resolve her immigration status before she dies, but it has refused to expedite her case. Eulalee Pennant, 64, of Jamaican heritage, arrived in the UK in 2001 and was granted a student visa. At one...
Phys.org
A third of Aussies fear losing their homes to climate change
Six in 10 Australians (62%) expect climate change will have a severe effect in their area over the next 10 years and globally across 34 countries more than 71%, including a majority in every single country, expect the same, a new study conducted by Ipsos for the World Economic Forum finds.
Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue andcomments sure to anger Beijing.
Phys.org
India welcomes back cheetahs, 70 years after local extinction
Eight Namibian cheetahs arrived in India Saturday, decades after their local extinction, in an ambitious project to reintroduce the spotted big cats that has divided experts on its prospects. Officials say the project is the world's first intercontinental relocation of cheetahs, the planet's fastest land animal. The five females and...
Phys.org
More leadership, structure needed in respectful relationships education in Australian schools
Greater top-down coordination, more teacher training and better evaluation systems are needed to improve respectful relationships education in Australian schools, a Monash University study shows. The report, released today, analyzed respectful relationships programs delivered nationwide aimed at ending violence against women and children. The report found great inconsistencies in the...
Phys.org
Q&A: What explains 'quiet quitting' in the workplace?
YoungAh Park is a professor of labor and employment relations at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who studies work stress and recovery. Park spoke with News Bureau business and law editor Phil Ciciora about "quiet quitting" at work. Is 'quiet quitting' any different than work withdrawal or employee disengagement?. Scholars...
Phys.org
The koala: When it's smart to be slow
The koala was clinging to an old tree stag while stranded in the Murray River, on the border between New South Wales and Victoria. A team of students from La Trobe University noticed its predicament as they were paddling by in canoes. "It almost looked as though he was sussing...
Phys.org
Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year. Cai Xuzhe and Chen Dong installed pumps, a handle to open the hatch door from outside in an emergency, and a foot-stop to fix an astronaut's feet to a robotic arm, state media said.
Phys.org
Image: UK heat wave
This summer, heat waves struck Europe, North Africa, the U.S. and Asia with temperatures reaching over 40°C in places—breaking many long-standing records. Images from the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission show the scale of Britain's heat wave as it baked in extreme temperatures in August. The image, captured on 12...
Phys.org
Genetically-modified purple tomatoes might be coming to a US grocery store near you
Some gardeners grow tomatoes in a rainbow of colors including red, yellow, orange, green and even burgundy. The United States Department of Agriculture this month signed off on approval that will soon allow people in the U.S. to purchase seeds and grow genetically modified purple tomatoes. And apparently, they are...
