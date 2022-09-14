Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Mild temperatures expected for the beginning of the week
Kern County is in for a cooldown just in time for the start of fall. A system of low pressure will bring cooler temperatures to the valley and the mountains, sending temperatures into the 70s to 80s. A slight chance of rain is also possible, although it looks unlikely. By...
KGET 17
What you can expect at the Kern County Fair this year
Sponsored Content by the Kern County Fair. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Marketing Representative, Chelsey Roberts with the Kern County Fair to learn more about what we can expect this year. Roberts says, “We are excited to bring back our Petting Farm. Although we have all...
KGET 17
2 ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives taken into custody
The U.S. Marshals say two more of the Golden Empire’s Most Wanted have been arrested. The Marshals said Brian Torres, 29, was arrested by Kern County sheriff’s deputies last week. Torres is considered a high-risk sex offender and has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with great...
