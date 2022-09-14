Read full article on original website
Researchers reveal reactive gallium-hydride species on gallium oxide surface
Metal hydrides (M-H), critical but ubiquitous intermediates in a broad variety of catalytic reactions, are important in the field of heterogeneous catalysis. However, the comprehensive characterization and understanding of M-H species are still challenging. Recently, a research team led by Prof. HOU Guangjin from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics...
Synthesis of bare aromatic polymers with dendrimer support allows the creation of unique hybrid materials
Bare aromatic polymers have the potential to be used in a wide range of high-performance and functional materials. However, their synthesis is hindered by the poor solubility of their parent compounds. Scientists from Nagoya University in Japan have overcome this problem by synthesizing bare aromatic polymers using a dendrimer support. Using the high solubility enabled by dendrimer support, the bare aromatic polymers could be successfully transferred to other materials to create unique hybrids that have potential to become novel functional materials.
Study suggests new mechanism for lipid transporter
A new model suggests that a protein involved in the generation of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) works differently than previously thought. HDL is known as the "good cholesterol" because it moves fat and cholesterol away from artery walls and may help prevent or reduce atherosclerosis and coronary heart disease. Jere Segrest,...
Gut microbes and humans on a joint evolutionary journey
The human gut microbiome is composed of thousands of different bacteria and archaea that vary widely between populations and individuals. Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Biology in Tübingen have now discovered gut microbes that share a parallel evolutionary history with their human hosts: the microorganisms co-evolved in the human gut environment over hundreds of thousands of years. In addition, some microbes exhibit genomic and functional features making them dependent on their host. Now published in Science, the researchers present the results of their study conducted with data from 1,225 individuals out of Africa, Asia and Europe.
Humans evolved with their microbiomes. Like genes, your gut microbes pass from one generation to the next
When the first humans moved out of Africa, they carried their gut microbes with them. Turns out, these microbes also evolved along with them. The human gut microbiome is made up of hundreds to thousands of species of bacteria and archaea. Within a given species of microbe, different strains carry different genes that can affect your health and the diseases you're susceptible to.
A fossil baby helped scientists explain how mammals thrived after the dinosaur extinction
Sixty-two million years ago, a mother gave birth to a baby. Overcoming the shock of birth in a matter of minutes, the baby began to explore the world around it. The baby started to suckle from its mother, a natural instinct shared by all animals of its kind, the mammals.
Decoupling engineering of formamidinium–cesium perovskites for efficient photovoltaics
Metal halide perovskites (ABX3) have emerged as promising candidates for various optoelectronic applications due to their excellent optoelectronic properties and low-cost fabrication. At present, the light-absorbing layer of the highest-efficiency single-junction perovskite solar cells (PSCs) is almost all based on FAPbI3 perovskite, achieving power conversion efficiency (PCE) that is comparable to commercial crystalline silicon cells.
Data science reveals universal rules shaping cells' power stations
Mitochondria are compartments—so-called "organelles"—in our cells that provide the chemical energy supply we need to move, think, and live. Chloroplasts are organelles in plants and algae that capture sunlight and perform photosynthesis. At a first glance, they might look worlds apart. But an international team of researchers, led by the University of Bergen, have used data science and computational biology to show that the same "rules" have shaped how both of these organelle types—and more—have evolved throughout life's history.
Tailoring the particle sizes of Pt₅Ce alloy nanoparticles for the oxygen reduction reaction
This study was led by Dr. Yang Hu (Institute of Department of Energy Conversion and Storage, the Technical University of Denmark) and Dr. Qing-Feng Li (Institute of Department of Energy Conversion and Storage, Technical University of Denmark). Pt-rare earth metal (RE) alloys are a family of catalysts with exceptional performance...
Researchers find the cell cortex is activated by thousands of short-lived protein condensates
During development, the cells of an embryo divide until a fully functional organism emerges. One component of the cell is especially important during this process: the cell cortex. This fine network of hair-like filament structures (called actin) just below the cell membrane is the main determinant of cell shape and is involved in almost everything a cell does, such as moving, dividing, or sensing its environment.
A general chemical principle for creating closure-stabilizing integrin inhibitors
Name a biological function, and proteins called integrins are probably involved in it. Together, the 24 members of the integrin family allow cells to attach to one another and to the matrix that surrounds them. They help cells decide what to become, where to go, how to respond to their environments, and when to grow, divide, or die.
Researchers find neuronal pathway in rats that drives social grooming
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Hungary, working with two colleagues from Spain and one each from the U.S. and Germany, has discovered the neuronal pathway in the rat brain that is responsible for social grooming. In their paper published in the journal Current Biology, the group describes using injections and whole cell patch recording techniques to capture brain activity in test rats engaging in social grooming.
Microbially induced carbonate precipitation can improve coarse-grained, salty soil
Microbially induced carbonate precipitation (MICP) is a cost-effective and environmentally friendly technology to improve saline soil. It aims to use urease generated by bacteria to catalyze urea hydrolysis and produce carbonate, which combines with calcium ion in the cementation solution to form calcium carbonate precipitates and calcite crystal. However, the...
A new holographic microscope allows scientists to see through the skull and image the mouse brain
Researchers led by Associate Director Choi Wonshik of the Center for Molecular Spectroscopy and Dynamics within the Institute for Basic Science, Professor Kim Moonseok of The Catholic University of Korea, and Professor Choi Myunghwan of Seoul National University developed a new type of holographic microscope. It is said that the new microscope can "see through" the intact skull, and is capable of high-resolution 3D imaging of the neural network within a living mouse brain without removing the skull.
Report recommends policies, mechanisms for return, ethical uses for research of human remains in museums
A report by the Steering Committee on Human Remains in University Museum Collections was released by President Larry Bacow on Thursday in a message to the University community. It urges the creation of policies and mechanisms to guide decisions on the ethical handling of human remains in museum collections, which...
Does exercise drive development? In the sea anemone, the way you move matters
As humans, we know that an active lifestyle gives us some control over our form. When we hit the pavement, track our steps, and head to the gym, we can maintain muscle development and reduce body fat. Our physical activity helps shape our physical figure. But what if we sustained similar aerobics in our earlier forms? Is it possible that our embryos also exercised?
Phase transitions in olivine may be the cause of deep seismic faulting
Earthquakes which occur at depths of several hundred kilometers in the mantle are called "deep-focus earthquakes". Such earthquakes occasionally result in serious disasters such as the 1994 Bolivian earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 638 km with a magnitude of 8.3. The cause of deep-focus earthquakes, however, has been...
Differential impacts of adult trees on offspring and non-offspring recruits in a subtropical forest
An important mechanism promoting species coexistence is conspecific negative density dependence (CNDD), which inhibits conspecific neighbors by accumulating host-specific enemies near adult trees and thus promoting species coexistence by freeing up space for heterospecific species. Natural enemies may be genotype-specific. Whether within-species genetic relatedness between seedlings and adult neighbors regulates...
Did life ever exist on Mars? NASA's Perseverance rover finds organic matter in rock samples
NASA's Perseverance rover is investigating signs of ancient life on Mars, and has now collected some of the most promising samples from the Red Planet yet. According to NASA, several rock samples containing organic matter were found in Jezero Crater, a 28-mile wide crater home to what scientists believe was once a river delta that formed about 3.5 billion years ago.
Researchers who collaborate with others in multiple research areas found to publish more highly cited papers
A small team of researchers at Beijing Normal University working with a colleague from Bar-Ilan University has found that researchers who collaborate with other researchers in multiple research areas tend to publish more highly cited papers than do those who generally only work with others in their field. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes analyzing the authorship of papers published in the journal American Physical Society and what they learned about collaboration and the degree of impact of authorship of papers under different scenarios.
